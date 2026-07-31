Clean salty sea breezes drifting through the open doors, waves gently lapping the nearby shore, and unobstructed ocean views from your table. Paired with delicious starters, mains, and drinkies, this is a dining combo that is hard to beat!

Hello and welcome! If you like tacos, kimchi, seasonal produce, and bright flavors, you’re in the right place. For those who are new, I’m Betty, a food writer, recipe developer, home cook, and Southern California gal. Every Friday in this newsletter, I help you plan meals with California Cuisine recipes to inspire you, no matter where you live in the world. California is the most ethnically diverse state in the U.S. and is home to many peeps from Asia, South America, and the Mediterranean. The cuisine here reflects that and is a beautiful mash-up of flavors! Other places to find me: my food blog, podcast, YouTube, and Instagram.

Whether you’re traveling to Southern California or you live here and are looking for somewhere new to eat, there’s no doubt that online restaurant review sites are handy.

However, it’s always great getting a recommendation from someone local.

Today I’m taking you on a trip to some of my favorite restaurants in sunny San Diego! There are so many lovely places to eat in this town, but these are the ones I’ve gone back to again and again over the years.

A few notes:

Recent visits. I’ve eaten at these restaurants many times; however, the reviews reflect what I ate and experienced on my most recent visit. I paid for my meals, and nothing was comped.

Links provided are for your convenience . I do not receive any compensation or payment for including them (wish I did, lol!). I thought you would appreciate not having to google everything.

All photos are mine and were taken on my iPhone. I have not pulled them from the web or anywhere else, so what you see is what you get.

Let’s get into it!

C Level

California Coastal cuisine featuring fresh seafood dishes and served with a side of San Diego skyline! The restaurant tagline says it all: views to dine for. They obviously love puns, lol.

Light and bright, open-air patio, and views, views, views from every table!

C Level is part of a larger restaurant group that includes unique restaurants all over Southern California. My husband spotted this place while dining with associates next door at Island Prime and knew C Level would be right up my alley. He was right. It’s a great spot for special birthdays, date nights, and celebratory meals.

The restaurant is on Harbor Island in San Diego Bay, so you’ll not only enjoy the skyline across the bay but also views of the iconic Coronado Bridge. The bay is very active as a commercial harbor, cruise ship port, and home to a U.S. Navy base and SEAL training facility. Every time I’ve been to the restaurant, I’ve had the pleasure of watching ships of all kinds float by during my meal.

Excellent starters include the lobster bisque and the ahi/crab/avocado stack. Next time I go, I’m planning on ordering the crispy artichoke fritters and steamed mussels pot.

When I went with two friends to celebrate our birthdays, we ordered a Louie Salad with blue crab and rock shrimp, a Lobster & Fontina BLT on sourdough with a side of lobster bisque (our server was nice enough to split this entree in two for us), and Lobster Mac & Cheese with mixed greens.

Lobster in California? Yes. Ninety-five percent of the California spiny lobster catch is exported, but a few restaurants in SoCal do feature it!

Be sure to tell your server if you are celebrating a special occasion. Complimentary piece of vanilla cake, complete with a candle and greeting, will be brought to your table!

I do want to mention that the parking here is plentiful and free. Sometimes parking at coastal restaurants is hard to find, expensive, or a pain in the you-know-what, but not here! There is a sizable parking lot dedicated just for C Level customers and the two restaurants next to it.

For more info and menus, visit C Level.

Jake’s Del Mar

Hawaiian-Californian flavors with an emphasis on seasonal seafood, fresh veggies, and Pacific Rim ingredients, all served with the Aloha spirit of hospitality!

Jake’s has an interior of warm woods, earthy textiles, cool stone floors, and floor-to-ceiling windows providing a relaxing atmosphere and beach views.

Jake’s Del Mar has a beautiful backstory, being founded by two best friends. They designed restaurants in Hawaii, including Duke’s and Hula Grill, before expanding to California. The TS Restaurant Group continues to be family-owned and run by the second generation.

I was first introduced to Jake’s by one of my book club friends, who has been to the sister restaurants in Hawaii. Our book club has now eaten here several times to celebrate another year of reading together. We call it our “unbirthday.” And yes, we sometimes sing the Unbirthday Song from the Disney classic, Alice in Wonderland!

Located in Del Mar, a suburb in north San Diego, the restaurant is literally (literally!) steps from the beach. Just about every table has a view of the Pacific Ocean.

My book club besties have ordered various dishes, including the Crispy Calamari, Brussels Sprouts, Baja Fish Tacos, Ahi Poke Bowl, Fish & Chips, and Grilled Chicken Salad, among other things. From their lips to your ears: everything is deliciously good.

I can personally vouch for the Roasted Local Fish (photo is above, but a different version is now on the menu, which has a roasted red pepper sauce rather than the green one pictured) and the Mixed Seafood Pot, which has a stunningly good tomato saffron broth.

Over the many visits, we’ve also enjoyed drinkies like Duke’s Mai Tai, Spicy Margaritas, and Jake’s Paloma with a Hawaiian black salt rim.

And be sure to order a slice of Hula Pie for dessert! It is a huge wedge of chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, toasted macadamia nuts, and whipped cream. Honestly, just a spoonful is all I can eat since it is so sweet, but my book club has a fun tradition of getting one every time we visit.

The menu does change slightly from season to season, but I’ve found the quality is consistently excellent, as is the service.

A word about the parking: despite the serene and ethereal Angel’s Trumpet vines that grace the parking lot, the parking is kind of a hot mess. The lot is teeny tiny. We have done the valet option a few times (worth it, in my opinion). But there is nearby street parking as well.

After our meal, we always exit through the restaurant’s back door, take off our shoes, and go for a stroll on the beach before heading home.

For menus and more info, visit Jake’s Del Mar.

Little Frenchie

What do you get when you cross French classic bistro fare with California sunshine and local ingredients from area farmers and fishermen? A gem of a restaurant!

Cool marble tabletops, Parisian-style bistro chairs, and a mosaic-tiled floor lend charm and continental vibes to this elegant eatery.

Little Frenchie is located on Coronado Island in southern San Diego. To get to Coronado, one must either drive across the Coronado Bridge or take the Ferry (both are beautiful ways to get to the island). My husband and I love Coronado for its small-town feel, Victorian-era homes, and classic California beaches.

Many folks associate Coronado with its famous landmark, Hotel Del Coronado (you can see its red-tiled roof in the photo above). We have stayed at this hotel, and it is one of my favorite places in the world!

We’ve been to Coronado countless times and have walked past Little Frenchie over the years. It is on Orange Avenue, the main strip where the majority of shops and restaurants are located. Last year, we decided to stop and have dinner there one evening and were blown away by the service and the food. It’s become a favorite!

Bad news: no ocean view here.

Good news: the restaurant is exactly one block from the beach. We normally take a walk on the beach after lunch or dinner here.

Sundays through Thursdays, Little Frenchie has an afternoon Champagne Happy Hour that includes select champagnes, wines by the glass, and special cocktails, along with beautiful cheese and charcuterie options.

Some of our favorite mainstays include a baguette for the table, Burgundy Escargot, Onion Soup Gratinée, roasted chicken with frisee salad, and whatever the special of the day happens to be (like the scallop dish pictured above). Next time we go, I really want to order the Cassoulet. Also of special interest: tableside raclette service!

There is an extensive wine list featuring French and California wines, a rotating selection of French and California artisan cheeses, and a Prix Fixe menu that changes with the seasons. Even though I used to work in the California wine industry, I still like having guidance in choosing a wine to complement the entree I’ve ordered. I have to commend the servers at Little Frenchie for knowing their wines and never steering me wrong.

So, let’s talk about parking. There isn’t any, lol! Seriously though, you will have to find street parking, which is notoriously fickle on and around Orange Avenue. Keep your fingers crossed and say a little prayer before circling the block one more time.

For info and menus, visit Little Frenchie.

I love sharing about the beautiful diversity of food in Southern California! Some of my other articles:

12 Months of Cooking Classes!

Get inspired.

Learn a new dish or skill.

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The CookStack Collective brings together 12 talented Substack food writers and recipe developers (including myself!) for an entire year of lively, seasonal cooking classes.

Each month, paid subscribers have access to a live Zoom class hosted by a featured cook, plus receive fresh recipes, class materials, and the chance to cook along and ask questions in real time. This also includes access to all 12 class recordings, so watch/rewatch whenever it suits you.

If you are a paid subscriber, I truly thank you! Please enjoy this year of classes at no extra cost.

Next class is Friday, August 21 at 12 noon Pacific, 3 pm Eastern, and I’m teaching how to make 2 kinds of homemade kimchi!

If you’re on the fence about a paid subscription, now is a great time to upgrade! It’s $5 per month or $50 per year (yes, you get 2 months free!). See the complete list of paid goodies in the Premium Content Library.

Tell Me

What are some of your favorite places to eat in your hometown? I’d love to hear about them in the comments.

Coming in August: a month of Salsas! Yes, friends, we are getting spicy (and not-so-spicy, lol) with a series of homemade salsas and a few surprise special guests for you. See you next Friday!