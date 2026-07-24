Grumpy, irritated, and sweaty. That just about sums up most folks lately, including me. The weather has been oppressively hot. With temperatures expected to stay in the triple digits for a few more weeks, we all just need to chill out.

In an article in Psychology Today magazine, I learned that the saying “hot and bothered” is a real thing. People can get ornery and downright aggressive when the weather heats up. According to experts like Dr. Jeff Borenstein, president of the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, the increase in our body temperature causes our heart rate and blood pressure to rise as our body tries to cool itself. This increase in physiological workings is linked to aggressive behavior.

While most of us will not be engaging in this behavior, we may be more likely to honk at the person who cuts us off in traffic (or if we are honest, flip them off) if it is a blistering hot day versus a cool, crisp one.

Heat rage comes about from a combination of things, not just the weather. When it is hot, many people also are under-hydrated or dehydrated. A study done on females in 2012 showed that with mild dehydration, the subjects had difficulty concentrating, were easily fatigued, and became tense.

Well, doesn’t that explain so much, lol!

This week’s iced drinks are tea-based, have less caffeine, and will help us all cool it.

Hello and welcome! If you like tacos, kimchi, seasonal produce, and bright flavors, you’re in the right place. For those who are new, I’m Betty, a food writer, recipe developer, home cook, and Southern California gal. Every Friday in this newsletter, I help you plan meals with California Cuisine recipes to inspire you, no matter where you live in the world. California is the most diverse state in the U.S. and is home to many ethnicities, especially peeps from Asia, South America, and the Mediterranean. The cuisine here reflects that and is a beautiful mash-up! Other places to find me: the food blog, podcast, YouTube, and Instagram.

Need to rest your eyes for a hot minute? I read the post to you in the Audio link above.

12 Months of Cooking Classes!

Before we get the recipes, I want to be sure you know about this new feature!

The CookStack Collective brings together 12 talented Substack food writers and recipe developers (including myself!) for an entire year of lively, seasonal cooking classes.

Get inspired.

Learn a new dish or skill.

Connect with your favorite foodies in an intimate setting.

Each month, paid subscribers have access to a live Zoom class hosted by a featured cook, plus receive fresh recipes, class materials, and the chance to cook along and ask questions in real time. This also includes access to all 12 class recordings, so watch/rewatch whenever it suits you.

Rebecca Blackwell of Let’s Get Lost kicked off the first class last week with her three summertime recipes, all made from the galley of her sailboat. It was such a fun and lively time!

Next class is coming on August 21. Please join me for a kimchi-making class! We will make two kinds of kimchi: one to ferment, and one to enjoy that day.

If you are a paid subscriber, I truly thank you! Please enjoy this year of classes at no extra cost.

If you’re on the fence about a paid subscription, now is a great time to upgrade! It’s $5 per month or $50 per year (yes, you get 2 months free!). See the complete list of paid goodies in the Premium Content Library.

**Upgrade any time in July and also receive my newest book, Coffee Shop Iced Drinks, as a thank-you. There are 8 fancy iced drink recipes, plus recipes for simple syrup (regular and sugar-free) and vanilla cold foam.

Best Iced Tea Latte Tips

Be your own barista, my friends! Make the most delicious, cafe-worthy, cold tea drinks with these easy steps.

Brew the tea double-strength! Because the iced drink will have ice cubes and milk added, the tea can quickly dilute and lose flavor. Make a stronger brew!

Cool it quickly . Just adding ice cubes will make your tea weak and watery. No one wants that! The fastest way to cool hot tea is to pour it into a shaker, add ice cubes, shake for 15 to 20 seconds, then immediately strain it. Another option is to make a large batch of tea and store it in the fridge for that week. It means one less step in making your iced tea lattes when the craving strikes!

Use a liquid sweetener . Granulated sweeteners often leave gritty, undissolved residue sitting at the bottom of your drink. Simple syrup (regular or sugar-free), maple syrup, or honey dissolve quickly and taste great.

Size matters. Big ice cubes = slower melt and great for those who sip slowly, nursing their drink all afternoon. Little ice cubes = faster melt and best for quick sippers.

Recipes

Iced Chai Latte

Sweet, spicy, and creamy, an Iced Chai Latte is great for tea lovers! Made with just a handful of ingredients, including tea bags, any kind of milk, and topped with cold foam, this is a delicious coffeehouse-style drink without the coffeehouse price tag!

Iced Chai Latte recipe

Iced London Fog

Beautifully floral and refreshing, Iced London Fog is the cold version of the popular hot tea latte found in cafes. Strong Earl Grey tea is topped with vanilla cold foam. This is a favorite during warmer weather!

Need this to be decaf? No judgment from me! This works beautifully with decaf tea just as well.

Iced London Fog recipe

More Iced Drinks

Did you miss the previous iced drinks posts? I’ve linked them below.

Tell Me

Spill the tea! What are your favorite iced drinks during summer? I’d really love to hear them in the comments.

Coming next week: stunning restaurants in San Diego! My California travel series is back, and I share a few of my favorite places to eat in sunny San Diego. See you next Friday.

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