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Ellen Kornmehl MD's avatar
Ellen Kornmehl MD
11h

so refreshing!

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Kerry Faber's avatar
Kerry Faber
17h

Both of these drinks look fab and perfect for "cooling off" in those crazy high temps! Also iced chai lattes happen to be Gary's favorite, so he thanks you in advance too. :)

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