Hello from sunny Southern California! If you like tacos, kimchi, seasonal produce, and bright flavors, you’re in the right place. Welcome!

Every Friday, we chat about California Cuisine recipes that will inspire you, no matter where you live in the world.

Some links to help you navigate this newsletter:

If your eyes need a mini-vacay, I read the post to you in the audio link above.

Upcoming Kimchi Workshop!

Have you wanted to learn how to make homemade kimchi? Or learn about it’s gut-healthy benefits? Here’s your chance!

Beth Bollinger and Anja Hall of The Blood Sugar Method are hosting an interactive kimchi workshop with me! We will be talking about fermentation and the gut-health benefits, plus you’ll learn how to make a jar of homemade kimchi from scratch. Plus, get all your kimchi questions answered!

Join us Friday, April 10th at 4 pm PST / 7 pm EST on Zoom. The class is FREE!

Register for Kimchi workshop

Cook Once, Eat 3x Series

It’s back: the Cook Once, Eat 3x series! You might remember we did this last fall with roast chicken, braised beef short ribs, pulled pork, and slow-roasted salmon. So many of you requested a Round Two of this series, so how could I say no to that?

Each week this month, we’ll make one large-batch recipe that can be used for three entirely different meals.

Friends, this doesn’t leave us with leftovers. It provides us with options.

Those options could include adding a portion of that large-batch recipe to salads, sandwiches, or soups. Maybe tucked into calzones, savory pot pies, or tacos. It’s a nice hit of protein that’s ready to go when you need it.

If you’re just not feeling it, or someone decides to surprise you with a trip to the Caribbean that week (I like to keep an open mind and think that anything is possible), you can freeze the extra for another time.

Freezing Tips

What are some good freezing practices?

Divide the batch into individual portions. This makes them quick and easy to thaw and throw into whatever dish you’re making.

Place portions in airtight freezer-safe containers or Ziploc freezer bags. If you are using bags, freeze them flat on a small tray or flat surface. I like doing this because it takes up less freezer space!

Label the contents and date. That way, your future self will know what’s what.

According to FoodSafety.gov, frozen items can last anywhere from three to 12 months. Taste declines the longer something is frozen, so I like to use things up within four months.

Plant-based Protein

This time around, we are going to include some plant-based proteins, like this week’s big batch of kidney beans.

Why make beans from scratch? Two reasons: cost and sodium control.

A tin of beans costs anywhere from $1 to $4, depending on the brand name and where you shop. By contrast, one pound of dry beans is about $1.50 in my area and yields around 4 cans (about 6 cups cooked). For some, the cost saving isn’t worth the time, and I can respect that. I keep both dry and canned beans in my pantry.

The second reason, however, is a bigger one.

A few weeks ago, I went out to lunch with a friend. She had gotten a recent diagnosis, and her doctor advised her to go on a low-sodium diet. I thought, it can’t be that hard, right?

Umm, wow, I was so wrong.

At the restaurant, after a conversation with our server and reading the nutrition information on each menu item, my friend wound up placing a custom order devoid of sauces, prepackaged mixes, and seasonings used in many dishes. They all contained so much salt that she would surpass her daily threshold of sodium several times over.

If you’ve ever glanced at the label on canned beans, you know that the sodium level is frightening. Even on “lower-sodium” products, it is still quite high. Making beans from scratch means you control the salt content to fit your lifestyle and health needs.

This week, the big batch of kidney beans is taking us on a world tour, being folded into dishes influenced by Mediterranean, Mexican, and Indian cuisines.

Recipes

Big Batch Kidney Beans

Yields 6 cups cooked beans

Time: 1 hour 30 minutes for stovetop

Yes, they’re ugly! But these tender and creamy kidney beans are homemade, not from a can. Use them in chilis, salads, soups, stews, and even tacos.

Notes:

Kidney beans MUST be cooked at a rolling boil for at least 10 minutes then simmered for another hour at low heat. Raw or undercooked kidney beans contain a lectin called PHA, which can be toxic and quickly result in vomiting and diarrhea. BUT! Don’t be afraid, my friends. The solution is one that our ancestors learned and is easily applied: boil those beans first!

Can you add salt? Absolutely! Start with 1 teaspoon added to the boiling water. Once the beans are done, taste and add more if desired. I don’t add salt to the big batch, since I figure I’ll add salt to whatever dish I use the beans in.

Ingredients:

1 pound (about 2 cups) dried kidney beans

8 cups water

Directions:

Rinse the dried beans and remove any deformed beans or small stones. Bring the water to a boil in a large pot. Add the beans and bring the water back up to a boil. Cook at a roiling boil, uncovered, for 10 minutes (no less!). I like to boil them for 15 minutes to be on the safe side. This is an important safety step (see Notes above), so do not skip the boiling. To continue cooking the beans on the stovetop, lower the heat to low, and cook covered for around one hour or until tender. To finish cooking the beans in a crockpot, transfer the boiled beans and the hot water to a slow cooker and cook covered for 2 to 3 hours on high, or 4 to 5 hours on low until tender. Use in a variety of dishes. To freeze: divide the beans into 1 1/2 cup increments (equal to one can of beans) and place in freezer-safe containers or Ziploc bags. Label, date, and store in the freezer for up to 6 months.

Mediterranean-ish Veggie Bowls

Yields 3 or 4 servings

Time: 35-ish minutes

This easy, build-your-own veggie bowl can be enjoyed warm or at room temp! Fill your bowl with a grain of your choice, kidney beans, leafy greens, peppers, tomatoes, onions, and a drizzle of a zippy green sauce!

Notes:

Not into rice? Sub in couscous, barley, or even cauli rice.

This is a loosey-goosey recipe, so sub in whatever leafy greens and veggies you prefer.

Ingredients:

1 cup uncooked rice

1 1/2 cups cooked kidney beans (equals one 15 oz can), reheated

1 Tablespoon olive oil

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder (not salt)

3/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 cup halved cherry tomatoes

1 cup chopped red bell pepper

1/2 cup chopped red onion

4 cups arugula

Garnish: lemon wedges, homemade zhoug (or other green sauce)

Directions:

Cook the rice according to package directions. Normally, one cup of rice needs around 2 cups of water. While the rice cooks, combine the beans with the oil, garlic, smoked paprika, and sumac in a medium bowl. Toss gently with a silicone spatula to combine and coat the beans. Once the rice is done, it’s time to assemble the bowls. If you are making the bowls, divide the rice and arugula into 3 or 4 bowls. Top each bowl with the beans, tomatoes, bell pepper, and onion. Or, set out all the elements and let peeps assemble their own bowls. Serve with a squeeze of lemon and a drizzle of zhoug.

Bean and Cheese Tostadas

Yields 4 tostadas

Time: 20-ish minutes

One of the easiest and most satisfying dinners you’ll make this week! Mash some beans, pile on the toppings, and spoon on some salsa. Easy peasy. I love this served with dill pickle salsa!

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups cooked kidney beans (equals one 15-oz can), reheated

1 Tablespoon olive oil

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon salt, if desired

4 corn tostadas (crispy corn tortillas)

1/2 cup chopped red onion

1/2 cup shredded Manchego or mild white cheese

1 tomato, thinly sliced

1 avocado, peeled and diced

Garnish: chopped fresh cilantro

Directions:

Place the beans in a shallow bowl. Add the oil, cumin, and salt then mash together with a fork. The beans don’t have to be completely smashed or smooth; chunky is okay. Divide evenly and spread the beans on the tostadas. Top with onion, cheese, tomato, and avocado. Garnish with cilantro and serve with salsa.

Indian-inspired Chili

Yields 4 servings

Time: 45-ish minutes

This Indian-inspired chili is very similar to Rajma Masala, a warm and cozy North Indian dish. It is delicious served with white rice or with cauliflower rice.

I was motivated to put together this chili after a conversation I had with a good friend of mine who recently returned from a trip to India, where she attended her high school class reunion. My friend was raised in California, but attended high school in India at her parents’ insistence. Her beautiful story starts with rebellion but ends with redemption. Upon completion of her senior year, she returned to SoCal with a renewed love of family and heritage. This recipe is dedicated to my friend!

Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons olive oil

1/2 cup chopped red onion

1 Tablespoon minced garlic

1 Tablespoon minced fresh ginger

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon fenugreek seeds

1 teaspoon garam masala

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 1/2 cups water or vegetable stock

14.5 oz can petite diced tomatoes with juice

3 cups cooked kidney beans (equals two 15-oz cans))

Garnish: chopped fresh cilantro

Directions:

Heat a deep skillet or Dutch oven on medium-high heat. Add the oil and onion. Sauté for 3 or 4 minutes or until the onion starts to soften. Add the garlic and ginger to the pan and cook for a minute until fragrant. Don’t let the garlic burn because it becomes bitter, and you will regret everything. Tip in the chili powder, fenugreek, garam masala, salt, pepper, cumin, and turmeric. Stir to coat the onion with all the spices and allow them to bloom in the heat for a minute. You will smell them! Pour in the water and scrape up any bits stuck to the bottom of the pan. Add the diced tomatoes, along with the juices, and the beans. If you are using canned beans, drain them first. Stir to combine everything, cover, and lower the heat. Simmer for 30 minutes. Serve immediately with hot steamed rice or cauli rice and garnish with cilantro.

More Things to Make with Beans

Looking for other ways to use this big batch of beans? I gotchu, friend!

Vegetarian Crunch Wraps, Beet, Squash, and Bean Salad, or Crispy Bean and Quinoa Tacos.

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Tell Me

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Coming next week: the March California casual dinner party menu with Beth Bollinger! You don’t want to miss this one because it is going to be amazing! See you next Friday.