Betty Eatz Newsletter

Betty Eatz Newsletter

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Aki moroto
Mar 31

These are all spectacular, Betty! Possibilities are endless!! Thank you for sharing -

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Attractive Nuisance
Mar 15

Great stuff! Kidney beans have more iron than steak, too. Will try these, though might swap rice for quinoa for the protein.

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