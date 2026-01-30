Hello from sunny Southern California! Do you like tacos, kimchi, seasonal produce, and bright flavors? You’re in the right place.

Every Friday, we chat about California Cuisine recipes that will inspire you, no matter where you live in the world.

California Cuisine features fresh ingredients, in-season veggies and fruits, simple preparation, and flavor influences from many international cuisines. Our Golden State has a diverse population hailing from all over the world, especially Asia, Central and South America, and the Mediterranean, so Californian food reflects all these food cultures. It’s a beautiful mash-up!

Looking for other recipes? You’ll find them in the Recipe Index. Upgrade to paid to access them all.

If you need to take a deep breath and close your eyes for a hot minute, the audio is above.

Life in SoCal

Wondering what it’s like in Southern California this week? Citrus season is still going strong, and there are lots of new blooms on my lemon tree, which means more fruit is coming! The weather has been in the 70s F/20s C and perfect for hiking nearby mountains. My 23-year-old sent me the beautiful photo below from his hike.

Starting the week with hard-boiled eggs, lemon blossoms, hiking in Idyllwild, and recipe testing warm drinkies!

I’ve also been doing lots of recipe development and testing for next month’s newsletter series, which I’m super excited to share with you!

Coming in February: Dinner for 2 + Movie

February is the month of love and friendship, of Valentines and Galentines. So, it’s going to be Dinner for 2 + Movie, all month long!

With the cost of eating out and movie theater tickets constantly on the rise (whoo-eee, that has gotten pricey now!), I love the idea of staying in to enjoy a cozy dinner and watch a movie. Yes, it’s the classic formula for a date night at home.

But! It can also be a fun evening with your BFF, favorite auntie, or next-door neighbor.

I’m always on the lookout for a good movie, so the suggestions included are all films that I have recently watched and enjoyed. None of them are Hollywood blockbusters, but they are interesting and noteworthy.

Plus, the movies directly inspired the meals I put together, as you will see next week!

Beans & Greens

January has been the “clean it up and get back to the program” month, but we’ve managed to keep things delicious and fun around here with beans and greens!

They were used in a variety of ways, including Japanese-style Vegetarian Curry, Beans and Greens Carbonara (part of the January dinner party menu that Kerry Faber and I put together), and Sausage, Beans, and Collard Greens Soup.

Links to all the deliciousness:

We are closing out Beans & Greens month with a plant-forward, warm-ish salad that has become my new favorite thing to eat!

Recipe

Black Bean Quinoa Taco Salad

Yields 3 to 4 servings

Time: 40-ish minutes

All the fixings of a taco salad, but plant-centric! This delicious salad has become a new favorite of mine. Every element can be prepped beforehand and kept in the fridge, allowing for last-minute assembly on a busy weeknight.

Ingredients:

1 cup red quinoa

1 1/2 cups bone broth, other broth, or water

1/2 tsp garlic powder (not salt)

1/2 tsp smoked paprika

1 can (15 oz) black beans, rinsed and drained

6 to 7 cups baby spinach

handful of cherry or grape tomatoes, halved

1/4 cup chopped white onion

Garnish: avocado slices, lime wedges, homemade or purchased salsa

Directions:

Rinse quinoa in a fine-mesh strainer and allow to drain. Bring bone broth to a boil in a medium saucepan. Add the drained quinoa, garlic powder, and smoked paprika. Stir, lower heat to medium-low, and cover. Cook for 15-ish minutes or until liquid is absorbed and quinoa is fluffy. The telltale sign that quinoa is done is when the germ has partially detached from the seed and looks like a squiggly white tail. Remove pan from the heat. Add the drained beans to the pan, stir in with the quinoa, and cover. Set aside. The beans will warm up with the residual heat. Taste before adding salt. Depending on the broth used, it may or may not need extra salt. Assemble the salad by dividing spinach equally onto 3 or 4 serving plates. Top with cut tomatoes, chopped onion, and around 1 cup of the quinoa/bean mixture. Another option is to leave all the components separate so peeps can build their own salad. Garnish with avocado, a squeeze of lime, and a spoon or two or three of your favorite salsa. Store leftovers in separate containers in the fridge. Leftover quinoa-bean mixture can be rewarmed in the microwave or eaten cold, your choice.

Veggie Side Soups

Want a soup to accompany this week’s salad? I gotchu, friend!

Creamy Vegan Rutabaga Soup. Don’t think you like rutabagas? Think again! This is an easy, creamy, dreamy soup that is dairy-free and delish.

Pumpkin Soup. A cozy soup topped with caramelized onions and crunchy pepitas.

Tell Me

Do you have a favorite beans and greens recipe that you come back to again and again? I’d love to hear about it in the comments!

Leave a comment

And what was your favorite recipe this month? Inquiring minds want to know.

Coming next week: The first Dinner for 2 + Movie! See you next Friday.