Betty Eatz Newsletter

Betty Eatz Newsletter

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Giovanna Solimando's avatar
Giovanna Solimando
Feb 7

Yum! I like this beans & greens series! And I’m intrigued by that drink you are pouring in one of the pics.

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1 reply by Betty Williams
Holly Coppedge's avatar
Holly Coppedge
Feb 1

Making this salad for lunches next week. It looks delicious!

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