A sunny Southern California hello and welcome to you all! High fives to new subscribers. So glad you are here. Every Friday, you’ll receive bright and fresh California Cuisine recipes to inspire you, no matter where you live in the world.

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Life in SoCal

Is living in California all sunshine and tacos? Lol, not always! Like anywhere, we have our not-so-great moments, but I like to look at the brighter side of life. Some things that made me smile this week:

Preserved lemon tonic, autumn produce in SoCal, smoked salmon Eggs Benedict, and a gift: 4 pounds of baby bok choy!

Podcast

Did you know I have a podcast? The program provides a behind-the-scenes look at your favorite (and soon-to-be-favorite) food writers, recipe developers, cookbook authors, and recipe testers. They share their thoughts about what makes a good recipe, avoiding AI-generated recipes, and a tried-and-true favorite recipe of theirs!

My guest in the latest episode is Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness. You’ll learn more about Beth and how she helps those who are pre-diabetic or insulin-resistant with her low-glycemic recipes and blood sugar education. We also chat about her amazing triple chocolate banana bread recipe and more! You’ll love learning from her.

A snippet is below:

Listen to full episode!

Cook Once, Eat 3x Series

We are in the midst of the Cook Once, Eat 3x series! For the entire month of October, we’ll cook one large-batch protein recipe. This doesn’t mean leftovers, it means options. I’ll show you how to use it in three entirely different meals.

Those options could include adding it to salads, sandwiches, or soups. Maybe tucked into calzones, savory pot pies, or tacos. It’s a nice hit of protein that’s ready to go when you need it.

Last week, we transformed roasted chicken into three dishes: chicken with couscous and preserved lemon, bourekas, and veggie-filled soup.

What Else is in Your Fridge?

How do you start your week, with an empty fridge or one that is stocked with food that’s been prepped for the week? Over the years, I’ve learned that life goes much more smoothly for me and my family if I take some time on Sunday to shop, chop, or cook some items in advance of Monday’s sometimes brutal arrival.

Things I prep and like to have ready at the beginning of the week:

This may look like a daunting list to some, but even if you have just two or three of these prepped, I promise you that it makes a huge difference!

Today, we are making English cut short ribs. There are actually two recipes to make at the beginning of the week: the short ribs and a flavored oil. Use both all week in multiple ways.

Beef Short Ribs

The first time I made short ribs, I absolutely did it wrong. I plopped them in a glass baking dish, shoved them in the oven at 350 F/175 C, and cooked until the meat was “done.” My gosh, they were terrible. Greyish, tough, and chewy. Barely edible.

I thought to myself, “Well, I’m never making those again.”

But then at a restaurant, I had a bite of a friend’s short ribs dish and was floored. It was so yummy! Tender. Delicious. Cravable. I realized that the short ribs weren’t the problem. I was. I didn’t know how to cook them properly.

And so began my research into how to cook short ribs so they are delicious.

English cut and flanken cut.

Beef ribs are cut a couple of different ways: English cut and flanken cut.

English cut : thick and hunky, square-ish blocks of rib with meat and fat attached above the bone. This cut benefits from low and slow cooking to render the fat and transform the meat into meltingly tender goodness.

Flanken cut (also called LA cut): Ribs are cut crosswise into thin slices of meat that have multiple small bone sections in between. I read that it is sometimes called LA cut because supposedly it originated in Los Angeles, but I also read that LA is short for “long a**” cut. The internet is such an informative place, lol. This is the cut I grew up eating as kalbi. It is cooked quickly on a blazing hot grill. My foodie friend Sheryl O'Connell recently published a delicious recipe for Korean Kalbi that you should definitely check out.

In addition to today’s short ribs and flavored oil recipes, there are three meal ideas to jump-start your menu this week: Short Ribs with Sweet Potato Mash, Beef-ed up Ramen, and Southwest Short Rib Salad.

Recipes

Braised Short Ribs

Yields 6 to 8 servings

Time: Around 3 1/2 hours (30 minutes hands-on, 3 hours hands-off)

Meltingly tender and so delicious! Beef short ribs are rich in flavor and so satisfying that a little goes a long way. Don’t be afraid of the time required. The majority of it is completely hands-off, so you can take a phone call, turn on the camera for that Zoom meeting, or go for a walk.

Notes:

There’s no added salt for this recipe. Beef broth can vary wildly in sodium levels, so I recommend you taste the finished dish before salting.

There are a few Asian-style ingredients, but the end result does not taste overtly Asian-y. If you don’t have or can’t find gochujang, tomato paste is a good sub.

Ingredients:

4 to 5 lbs beef short ribs

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 cup sliced onion

1 Tbsp minced garlic

2 tsp minced ginger

2 tsp gochujang (Korean red pepper paste)

2 cups beef broth

1 cup water

2 green onions, trimmed

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325 F/162 C. Move rack to the middle slot. Trim any excess fat from the short ribs. They are naturally fatty, but trimming away big swaths of fat saves you from having to skim it off later. Pat away any moisture with a paper towel to ensure a good sear. Heat the oil on medium-high in a Dutch oven or large oven-safe pan. Once the oil is shimmery, add the short ribs meaty side down. Don’t crowd the pan, so do it in two batches if necessary. Like teenagers, these ribs need their space. Sear on all sides until deep brown, 3 to 4 minutes each side. Remove ribs to a plate. Add the onion to the pan and cook for 3 or 4 minutes until it starts to soften. Throw in the minced garlic and ginger and cook for 1 minute until fragrant. Plop the gochujang into the pan and stir to coat everything with it. Tip in the broth and water, scraping up any brown bits stuck to the bottom of the pan. Return the ribs to the pan along with the green onions. The ribs should be about halfway submerged in the liquid. Cover and transfer the pot to the oven. Cook, covered, for 3 hours. Remove the pan from the oven and carefully remove the lid (remember it is extremely hot, so wear oven mitts). Some of the meat may have already fallen off the bone. Salt to your liking. Serve with potatoes, vegetables, or noodles.

Scallion Oil

Yields about 2/3 cup oil

Time: 15 minutes

Isn’t this the prettiest green? The color and flavor of this beautiful oil come from scallions, also called green onions. This oil is a cinch to make and is a terrific topper to drizzle on just about anything. Thanks to Veggiekins for the recipe inspo!

Ingredients:

15 scallions (green onions)

1 cup neutral oil (such as grapeseed, avocado, or olive)

Directions:

Line a fine mesh strainer with cheesecloth then place it over a medium bowl. This is an optional step, but I like to do it to keep the oil a bright color. Prep an ice bath by filling a large bowl with ice and some cold water. Float the medium bowl on top of the ice so that the bottom and sides are partially immersed. Trim the bottoms off the scallions and discard. Cut the onions into thirds. Add them to a medium pot and tip in the oil. Place the pot over medium-high heat and heat until the oil is bubbly and sizzle-y. Cook the onions for 4-ish minutes or starting to soften. Pour the contents of the pot into a blender or food processor. I find it is easiest to do this in the kitchen sink to avoid any hot spills. Put the top on the blender and blitz everything for 2 or 3 minutes until smooth. You will still see some green bits. Carefully pour the mixture over the cheesecloth-lined fine mesh strainer and into a medium bowl. Press on the solids with the back of a spoon to help it along. You may have to do this in two or three pours so that the mixture doesn’t overflow the cheesecloth. Discard the solids. Transfer the scallion oil to a jar with a lid. Cover and keep in the fridge for up to 1 month. Give it a stir before drizzling on eggs, vegetables, fish, meats, or poultry.

Meal Idea #1

Short Ribs with Sweet Potato Mash

Yields 4 servings

Time: 30-ish minutes

This cozy dish is meat and potatoes, yes, but glammed up and ready for autumn! The potatoes come together quickly, cooked on the stovetop and smashed with butter. I like to add something tangy like fermented red cabbage to liven things up.

Ingredients:

4 cooked short ribs (recipe above)

3 lbs sweet potatoes

1/4 to 1/2 cup salted butter

2 green onions, finely chopped

Garnish: fermented red cabbage, scallion oil (recipe above)

Directions:

Reheat the short ribs, if necessary. Cover and keep warm. Peel the sweet potatoes and cut into 1-inch cubes. Place in a large pot and add enough water to cover, with an extra inch at the top. Bring the pot to a boil and cook the potatoes for 15-ish minutes or until fork-tender. Drain the potatoes. Add the amount of butter you are comfortable with, then mash with a potato masher (or in a stand mixer with the paddle attachment). Taste and add salt, if needed. Now it’s time to assemble the dish! Spoon potatoes onto a plate and drizzle with some scallion oil. Add short rib (plus some au jus from the pan) and fermented red cabbage. Garnish with chopped green onion.

Meal Idea #2

Beefed-up Ramen

Yields 2 servings

Time: 15-ish minutes

A quick and easy meal with packaged noodles and a handful of fresh veggies! Short ribs add some protein, while scallion oil adds another layer of flavor. So comforting.

Ingredients:

1 or 2 cooked beef short ribs (recipe above)

2 packages instant ramen noodles

Handful of baby spinach

3 or 4 mushrooms, sliced

Garnish: chopped green onions, scallion oil (recipe above)

Directions:

Reheat the short rib, shred, and cover to keep warm. Prepare the ramen according to package directions (I do not use the seasoning packets but you can if you’d like). Use some of the broth (from the cooked short ribs), if you have it, instead of water. Towards the end of the cooking time, throw in the spinach and the mushrooms and let cook for a minute. Assemble your bowls by dividing the noodles and veggies equally into two bowls. Add broth to the bowls along with the short rib meat. Garnish with green onions and a drizzle of scallion oil.

Meal Idea #3

Southwest Short Rib Salad

Yields 2 servings

Time: 15-ish minutes

This salad reminds me of the Southwestern-style salads served at fast food chains like Chick-fil-A and Red Robin, except this one features beef rather than chicken. You can add canned black beans to make it even more filling. My favorite part? The easy-peasy three-ingredient dressing: sour cream, salsa, and lime juice!

Dressing Ingredients:

1/4 cup sour cream

1 Tbsp salsa

2 tsp fresh lime juice

Salad Ingredients:

1 or 2 cooked beef short ribs (recipe above)

4 cups spinach

1/2 cup corn kernels

1/4 cup red onion, sliced

1/4 cup chopped tomatoes or red bell pepper

1/4 cup Monterey Jack or Pepper Jack cheese, shredded

Directions:

Stir together the dressing ingredients in a small bowl and set aside. Reheat the short ribs, shred the meat, and cover to keep warm. Assemble the salad! Divide spinach between two plates and top with corn, red onion, tomatoes or bell pepper, and cheese. Add short rib meat to the plates. Drizzle on the dressing just before serving.

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Tell Me

How do you stock your fridge at the beginning of the week? Do tell. I’d love to hear about in the comments.

Coming next week: slow-roasted Pulled Pork that we’re turning into three, no wait, FOUR meals. This one will be just for paid subscribers. See you next Friday!