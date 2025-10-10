Betty Eatz Newsletter

Betty Eatz Newsletter

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Sheryl O'Connell's avatar
Sheryl O'Connell
Oct 10, 2025

What a delicious post Betty and thank you for the shout out. Very much appreciated.

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The Simmering Chef
Oct 10, 2025

I love this series, Betty and those ribs look fabulous!

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