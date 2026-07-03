The coffee shop cashier smiled sweetly as she asked me if we wanted anything else. Nope, just the two iced coffee drinks. My 25-year-old daughter and I had been shopping at a nearby TJ Maxx and stopped in for some cold liquid refreshment.

I don’t go out for coffee very often. Usually, I have my coffee at home: hot and black. So severe, as my daughter likes to say. But this was a special treat, a bougie drink, as I like to say.

Shelling out close to $15 for two medium drinks is bordering on a little too rich for my pocketbook, special girl time or not.

It set me on a mission to create cafe-quality drinks for kitchen counter prices.

Hello and welcome! If you like tacos, kimchi, seasonal produce, and bright flavors, you’re in the right place. For those who are new, I’m Betty, a food writer, recipe developer, home cook, and Southern California gal. Every Friday in this newsletter, I share California Cuisine recipes to inspire you, no matter where you live in the world. California is the most diverse state in the U.S. and is home to many ethnicities, especially peeps from Asia, South America, and the Mediterranean. The cuisine here reflects that and is a beautiful mash-up! Other places to find me: the food blog, podcast, YouTube, and Instagram.

Paid Subscribers receive monthly cooking classes (more about that in a minute), a brand new menu plan each month, a monthly dinner party playbook, plus have access to all recipes. See the complete list of goodies in the Premium Content Library.

Need to rest your eyes for a hot minute? I read the post to you in the Audio link above.

Iced Drinks, All Month

Let’s skip the line this month by crafting specialty iced drinks at home! Today we are talking about iced coffees.

Coffee people seem to fall into three camps:

Those who insist on barista-made coffee because everything else is trash.

Peeps who like good coffee and feel that a good cup can be made at home.

Folks who will drink gas station coffee.

And yes, I have been in all three categories at various times in my life!

Why does coffee from a coffee shop hit so different? I think it comes down to two things: the strength of the brew and the right add-ins. If we can nail these, we can make excellent coffee drinks at home.

Best Tips for Cafe-style Iced Coffee at Home

Brew a strong cup of coffee. If you know how to make espresso at home, like my friend Aki moroto (he is the King of Cortados), you are ahead of the game. For the rest of us, make the coffee at double strength. Either double the grounds or cut the water amount in half. Seriously. The coffee needs to be strong enough not to get diluted by the milk, sweetener, and toppings that will be added.

Use a liquid sweetener . Granulated sweeteners wind up gritty and undissolved in a cold drink, so my go-to is either simple syrup (plain or flavored) or maple syrup. This also ensures that the sweetener doesn’t sit in a layer of sludge at the bottom of your drink.

Cool it quickly . If you have the foresight to make cold brew or coffee ahead of time and refrigerate it, you get a gold star. For the rest of us, tip the hot coffee into a shaker with a lid, add a handful of ice cubes, cover, and shake 20 times. Immediately strain into a glass. Voila! You have cold coffee with very little dilution.

Choose your ice carefully. Big ice cubes or spheres melt slowly, which is perfect if you are the type to nurse an iced drink all afternoon. Small ice or pebble ice melts quickly and is great for peeps like me who finish drinks fairly fast. Yes, you can also make coffee ice cubes, which won’t water down your drink.

Something to keep in mind: your taste buds have been trained. It’s natural to get used to an iced mocha tasting a certain way based on how your favorite cafe makes it. And most places make it pretty darn sweet.

As reference, a popular coffeehouse chain serves drinks that contain anywhere from 3 to 6 pumps of syrup, depending on the size of the drink. Each pump contains between 1/2 to 1 tablespoon. Meaning, that venti mocha has nearly 6 tablespoons of sweetener!

After last month’s interviews with Beth Bollinger and Annie Fenn, MD (you can read those newsletters here and here), I’m paying closer attention to the amount of refined sugar in my diet and lessening its use.

When making iced coffees at home, you are retraining your taste buds by customizing your drink: the type of milk, the size of ice cubes, and the type (and amount) of sweetener. Plus, there’s no tip jar.

Recipes

Mont Blanc Coffee

Iced citrus-y coffee topped with a velvety orange cold foam and garnished with fresh orange zest. Different, delicious, and refreshing!

This beautiful coffeehouse drink originated in Australia, but is named after the highest mountain peak in Western Europe, snow-capped Mont Blanc. If you squint, you can see the Alps, lol.

What makes this drink so different to me is the inclusion of fresh orange juice in the coffee and in the cold foam. Coffee and OJ are both consumed at breakfast, but usually not in the same drink. However! The pairing works surprisingly well. It is similar to my bubbly Citrus Cinnamon Coffee Spritzer (minus the cold foam).

Mont Blanc Coffee recipe

Dalgona Coffee

Korean whipped coffee fluff, aka Dalgona Coffee, is a delicious way to enjoy your favorite brew. Made from just instant coffee and hot water (add sweetener if you like), this comes together in minutes. Enjoy it spooned over warm or iced drinks/milk!

Whipped or beaten coffee is a thing in many parts of the world, but this particular version became super popular in 2020 during the pandemic lockdown. Koreans named it “dalgona” because it has a similar look and taste to the popular Korean street candy.

This is easy to make and needs just two ingredients, three if you add a sweetener. It can even be made with decaf instant coffee (I won’t tell if you don’t tell).

Dalgona Coffee recipe

12 Months of Cooking Classes!

I hinted at this earlier in the post: The new CookStack Collective brings together 12 talented Substack food writers and recipe developers (including myself!) for an entire year of lively, seasonal cooking classes.

Each month, paid subscribers will get access to a live Zoom class hosted by a different cook, plus receive fresh recipes, class materials, and the chance to cook along and ask questions in real time. This also includes access to all 12 class recordings, so watch/rewatch whenever it suits you.

Class schedule:

Friday, July 17, 2026, 4 pm PT/7 pm ET: Join Rebecca Blackwell teaching live from the galley of her sailboat, where she’ll make three fresh, easy summer meals that are exactly the kind of food you want to eat in the middle of summer: A colorful hummus platter, sesame chicken salad, and watermelon and feta salad. Friday, August 21, 2026, 12 pm PT/3 pm ET: Join me, Betty Williams (yes, I’m teaching a class!), for a fermentation primer and learn to make 2 kinds of Korean kimchi: quick-pickled Cucumber Kimchi and fermented Cabbage Kimchi. Sunday, September 20, 2026, 2 pm PT/5 pm ET: Join Anna Vocino to cook through some of the best recipes from her new cookbook, Eat Happy Cocktail Hour: Low Carb GF Pigs In A Blanket, Caprese Martini, Dill Pickle Ranch Dip, and Pom Pom Mocktails. Thursday, October 15, 2026, 10 am PT/1 pm ET: Join Nicki Sizemore to make two seasonal staples: a whipped ricotta dip and a grain-free pumpkin apple cake, alongside simple practices for cooking with more intention and joy. Tuesday, November 10, 2026, 1 pm PT/4 pm ET: Join Kerry Faber to make a cozy fall favorite, Cabbage-Wrapped Chicken Parm Meatballs! Friday, December 4, 2026, 3 pm PT/6 pm ET: Join Stephanie Hansen for 3 Holiday Recipes: Baked Brie with Sundried Tomatoes, Cranberry Jalapeno Salsa, and Roasted Shrimp. Sunday, January 24, 2027, 1 pm PT/4 pm ET: Join Rachel Ciordas to make Focaccia Pizza, Ice Water Salad, and a Champagne Cocktail, all gluten-free! Tuesday, February 27, 2027, 9 am PT/12 pm ET: Join Emma Frisch to make a Classic Italian Bolognese Pasta with a Frisch Twist + batch-cooking for families, tips for picky eaters, and dietary restrictions. Tuesday, March 16, 2027, 4 pm PT/7 pm ET: Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, join Kate McDermott and learn to make a Classic Irish Apple Tart in this virtual session live from her Pie Cottage kitchen. You will receive a bonus recipe for a delicious custard sauce to serve with the tart, too! Sunday, April 18, 2027, 10 am PT/1 pm ET/7 pm Italy time CET: Join Lolly Martyn to meal prep like an Italian Nonna: We’ll make the simply delicious family favorite pasta e ceci (chickpeas) and effortlessly whip up some veggie broth and sugo (red sauce) for your freezer or fridge at the same time! Friday, May 7, 2027, 12 pm PT/3 pm ET: Buying the Best Meat. Join butcher and sustainable food advocate, Steve Sabicer , for a practical one-hour workshop on navigating today’s confusing meat landscape. Learn what meat labels actually mean, how to buy on a budget, and the questions you should ask your butcher, meat counter, or online vendor. You’ll also learn a few simple at-home butchery techniques to help stretch your dollars with minimal effort. Thursday, June 3, 2027, 10 am PT/1 pm ET: Join Sheryl O'Connell for a fresh, summer-themed class featuring legume-based, portable salads.

Get inspired, learn a new dish or skill, and connect with your favorite foodies in an intimate setting. It’s a year’s worth of smart ideas, good food, and time in the kitchen with some talented people.

If you’re on the fence about a paid subscription, now is a good time to upgrade! It’s $5 per month or $50 per year (yes, you get 2 months free!).

**Upgrade any time in July and also receive my newest book, Coffee Shop Iced Drinks! as a thank you. There are 8 fancy iced drink recipes, plus recipes for simple syrup (regular and sugar-free) and vanilla cold foam.

Tell Me

Ok, friends, I want to hear what your favorite coffee drinks are! Leave a comment and let’s see what you all are drinking.

Coming next: I love you so, Matcha! Yes, iced matcha drinks! See you next Friday.

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