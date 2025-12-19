Hello from sunny Southern California! Do you like tacos, kimchi, seasonal produce, and bright flavors? You’re in the right place.

Every Friday, we chat about California Cuisine recipes that will inspire you, no matter where you live in the world.

If you are new (welcome!), these links will take you on a short tour of the newsletter:

Do your eyes need a break? I read the entire post to you in the audio above.

Life in SoCal

What’s winter like in Southern California? The weather can be all over the place this time of year, as you see in the photos below. I took these on different mornings this past week on my way to the gym: foggy, cloudy, clear, and colorful!

Also, citrus and date season is upon us. I’ve got grapefruits and lemons (and one solitary orange) ripening on my trees. They should be ready in the next month or so. And I can’t get enough of the Coachella Valley dates that have flooded local stores. They are incredibly soft and toffee-like because they are freshly picked!

Coming in January

With the new year comes new subscription benefits, and you have choices!

Free Subscription

It costs absolutely nothing! All Free subscribers receive:

Friday newsletters 3 times a month and access to the most recent recipes. Good news: in 2026, January, May, July, and October have an extra Friday, so there is an additional newsletter in these months.

Archive access for the previous 2 months. You can read the most recent newsletters, going back two months.

All podcasts. I’m keeping the podcasts free and available to all. There is a wealth of information in my interviews with food writers, recipe developers, and editors!

Paid Subscription

Upgrade to Paid at any time. **Important Note: I highly recommend you DO NOT do it through Apple Pay. You will be charged a slightly higher price, and Apple pockets the difference.** Just a heads up!

All Paid subscribers receive:

Monthly Menu Plan. New for 2026! An entire month of meals with photos and links to every recipe. Includes Sunday prep for the week, plus extras like desserts and drinks.

2 Cooks 1 Table California-casual Dinner Party Menu. New for 2026! This once-a-month post features a guest chef. We provide a complete menu with recipes, conversation topics, and even a Spotify playlist for your next dinner get-together.

Subscriber Chat. New for 2026! If you have questions about a recipe or want to share a thought, drop a comment in the paid subscribers chat, and I will respond.

Friday newsletters every week and access to ALL recipes in the posts. You get every single one, plus Archive access to all previous newsletters.

Recipe Index access. An easy way to find links to all recipes, workshops, menu plans, and series.

** Become a paid subscriber between now and the end of this year, and you’ll also receive my eBook, 7 Holiday Cookies, Southern California style! It’s a collection of old and new cookie recipes to download, print, and even re-gift (I won’t tell!).

Sweet + Salty

It’s been sweet bakes and salty snacks around here for the month of December. While holiday cookies are beautifully cut, stamped, piped, and decorated to festive perfection, I don’t have the bandwidth for that right now! However, it is nice to make a treat to share with family or friends at holiday gatherings.

Bar cookies are the answer! They can be slapped together, baked, and done in under an hour. Plus, I’ve paired each sweet bake this month with a complementary salty snack. There’s been Coconut Lemongrass Shortbread + Thai-inspired Chex Mix and last week’s Vietnamese Coffee Brownies + Pho-spiced Nuts.

And I love hearing feedback from peeps when they make the recipes! Thanks, Shell!

Flavor Profiles

The flavor profile in this week’s recipes is Mediterranean, thanks to ingredients like olive oil, dark chocolate, and pistachios in the bar cookies, plus garbanzo beans with olive oil and spices in the savory snack.

You might be thinking, “Olive oil? In a cookie?” Yes! Many Mediterranean cuisines incorporate olive oil as an ingredient in their baked cookies, cakes, and sweet breads. Think Greek honey cake, Israeli sufganiyot (Hanukkah donuts), Italian biscotti, and Spanish magdalenas (lemon muffins).

Olive oil contributes to a moist and tender crumb without an overtly olive oil taste. A nice side benefit is that those olive oil-baked goods stay soft and fresh-tasting for longer than ones made with butter. If you’ve ever eaten carrot cake (they are usually made with oil), you know about this firsthand.

On my podcast, I recently interviewed Sheryl O'Connell, a recipe developer and food writer of the newsletter Just Really Good Recipes. She features many Mediterranean-inspired dishes that are easy to make and perfect for a weeknight meal.

Listen to the episode

Recipes

Chocolate Pistachio Bars

Yields 16 small or 9 ginormous bars

Time: 60-ish minutes

Chewy, crunchy, chocolatey, and nutty! The fun combo of flavors and textures makes these bar cookies deliciously good! The secret that makes them so tender? Olive oil.

Notes:

I used a 4-oz bar of 70% cacao bittersweet chocolate made by Ghiradelli, which is easy to find here in the U.S. Once chopped, it was the perfect amount for the bars and the topping.

Choose a good-quality olive oil that is light in color rather than the extra-virgin type which will give the bars a more pronounced olive oil flavor.

If you aren’t into the flaky salt garnish, leave it off. I think it adds a delicious pop of salt and crunch, but you’re an adult, so you can do what you want.

Ingredients:

2/3 cup sugar (or cup-for-cup alternative granulated sweetener like monkfruit with allulose blend)

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 cup good-quality olive oil

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp kosher salt (I use Morton’s)

1/2 cup Rice Krispies or puffed rice cereal

1/2 cup 70% dark chocolate, coarsely chopped

1/4 cup roasted pistachios, coarsely chopped

Topping:

1/4 cup 70% dark chocolate, coarsely chopped

1/4 cup roasted pistachios, coarsely chopped

Garnish: Flaky salt after baking

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 F/177 C. Line an 8 x 8-inch pan with parchment paper and set aside. Move the oven rack to the center slot. Whisk the sugar, egg, and vanilla together in a medium bowl until the sugar is dissolved. Pour in the oil and whisk again until the mixture is cohesive and smooth. Add the flour, baking powder, and salt. If you are sifting these through a fine mesh strainer into the mixing bowl, just FYI the kosher salt crystals are too large to go through the strainer, so just add it directly to the bowl. Mix with a silicone spatula until everything is incorporated into a loose dough. Tip in the rice cereal, chopped chocolate, and pistachios. Mix to combine. Dollop the dough into the prepared pan and use the spatula to smooth out into an even layer. Top with additional chopped chocolate and pistachios. Bake for 20-ish minutes or until golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out with a few moist crumbs. The sides will be darker than the middle. My oven takes exactly 22 minutes, but every oven is different. Remove from oven and garnish with flaky salt crystals on top. Allow to cool in the pan set on a wire rack. Cut into 16 small bars or 9 huge ones. Keeps covered on the kitchen counter for 3 or 4 days.

Roasted Chickpeas

Yields almost 2 cups

Time: 40-ish minutes

Slightly nutty, smoky, salty, and crunchy! Roasted chickpeas make a fun snack and manage to sneak in some plant protein while they’re at it. They are really best on the day they’re made since the chickpeas tend to soften after a few hours, but they can be re-crisped in a hot oven.

Ingredients:

1 can (15.5 oz) chickpeas

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 tsp smoked paprika

1/2 tsp sea salt

1/2 tsp ground cumin

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 F/200 C. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Drain the chickpeas into a colander. Either discard the liquid (aquafaba) or save for another use. Rinse the chickpeas and gently blot dry with a clean towel or paper towels. Remove any skins that have come off. Tip the drained chickpeas onto the baking sheet and spread into a single layer. Bake for 10 minutes, shake the pan to redistribute the chickpeas, then bake for another 10 minutes. While the chickpeas bake, tip the olive oil into a bowl. After 20 minutes of bake time, pour the chickpeas into the bowl with the oil and toss to coat. Sprinkle on the smoked paprika, sea salt, and cumin, and toss again to coat. Pour the seasoned chickpeas back onto the sheet pan and return to the oven for another 10 to 15 minutes until golden brown. Turn off the oven and leave the pan of chickpeas in the oven to cool to room temperature. This extra cool-down time in the oven will help the chickpeas crisp further as they cool. They are best eaten the same day. Store loosely covered to allow air to circulate. If they’ve lost their crunch, place in the oven at 400 F/200 C for a few minutes to re-crisp.

December Dinner Ideas

It’s a month of candy, cookies, and pies, oh my! But, we still need to eat dinner at some point (right?) and preferably something made in our cozy kitchen.

Some easy-peasy dinner ideas that continue the Mediterranean theme:

Sheet Pan Meatball Gyros - a simple assemble-your-own meal.

Za’atar Chicken with Green Lentils - a skillet dish that is hearty and delish!

Tell Me

Have you used olive oil in baked goodies before? What did you bake? I’d love to hear about it!

Leave a comment

Coming next week: Churro Bar Cookies + Cheezy Tajin Popcorn. Each week, I think that week’s combo is “the best,” but this next combo might actually be the best, lol.

Gift Giving

Two gift ideas that any foodie friends would love to receive from you:

15 Dinner Recipes for the Rest of Your Life. My first cookbook! An easy-to-download eBook that includes recipes and menu plans . The perfect holiday gift or stocking stuffer for all the cooks in your life. Get it here: 15 Dinner Recipes for the Rest of Your Life

Annual Subscription to the Betty Eatz Newsletter. If you have a friend or family member who loves California-inspired recipes, how about gifting them a paid subscription to this newsletter? It’s a fun and thoughtful present they can enjoy all year long! Get it here: Gift Subscription

Most of us buy gifts from big box stores and online retailers, so I want to say a huge thank you for also supporting small businesses like mine!

See you next Friday!