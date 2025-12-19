Betty Eatz Newsletter

Betty Eatz Newsletter

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Kerry Faber's avatar
Kerry Faber
Dec 19, 2025

I will take 9 ginormous bars, please! 🤤

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Lolly Martyn's avatar
Lolly Martyn
Dec 26, 2025

You’ve got 2 winners here, Betty!

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