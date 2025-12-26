Hello from sunny Southern California! If you like tacos, kimchi, seasonal produce, and bright flavors, you’re in the right place.

Every Friday, we chat about California Cuisine recipes that will inspire you, no matter where you live in the world.

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Sweet + Salty

If you’ve been reading along, you know it’s been all about sweet bakes and salty snacks this month. While holiday cookies are gorgeous and ornate, I went the low-key route this season with easy bar cookies and salty snacks that were perfect for sharing (or not, lol!) with family and friends.

There’s been Coconut Lemongrass Shortbread + Thai-inspired Chex Mix, Vietnamese Coffee Brownies + Pho-spiced Nuts, and last week’s Chocolate Pistachio Bars + Roasted Chickpeas.

Flavor Profile

I’m closing out the month’s sweet bakes and salty snacks with flavors from one of my favorite cuisines: Mexican!

Despite what many people think, not all Mexican food is super spicy or heavily seasoned with cumin. There are many regions of Mexico, and each has its own culinary influences and ingredient preferences. On a recent podcast with Yvette Marquez-Sharpnack of Muy Bueno, we discussed regional differences (see video clip below), plus so many other things! This was a great episode, and I encourage you to give it a listen!

Listen to full episode

The state of Veracruz is the main grower and producer of vanilla, a native plant of Mexico. In addition to vanilla, today’s bake also includes cinnamon and anise, both popular spices in Mexican baking. As for the savory snack, it uses Tajin, which is originally from Guadalajara. The seasoning is an addictive spice blend of chili, lime, and salt.

Because where I live in California is around 90 minutes from the U.S.-Mexico border, we have many mom-and-pop restaurants and grocery stores dedicated to Mexican food and ingredients. Even our local Costco sells churros in the food court (by the way, they are yummy!). If you aren’t familiar with churros, they are fried dough sticks dusted with cinnamon sugar and absolutely delish!

Before we get to this week’s recipes, here is what is on the horizon.

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Recipes

Churro Bar Cookies

Yields 16 small or 9 large bars

Time: 40-ish minutes

Cinnamon sugar crunch on the outside, warm anise and vanilla flavors on the inside! It’s the closest thing to churros in an easy bar cookie. Plus, it all comes together in under an hour. You’ll know it’s done when the top is golden and wrinkly, like the coat on a Shar-Pei dog, lol! Thanks to Practically Homemade for the recipe (which I slightly adapted).

Ingredients:

1/2 cup butter, softened to room temp

1/2 cup white granulated sugar

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 egg at room temp

1 tsp vanilla

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp anise seed

Topping ingredients:

2 Tbsp white granulated sugar

1 tsp ground cinnamon

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 F/177 C. Line an 8x8-inch pan with parchment and set aside. In a stand mixer or bowl with hand mixer, cream together the softened butter, white sugar, and brown sugar until everything is incorporated. Add the egg and vanilla and mix again. Tip in the flour, salt, baking powder, cinnamon, and anise seed. Mix until it forms a sticky cohesive dough. It will look like cookie dough. Evenly spread the dough into the prepared pan. It’s easiest to drop it by spoonfuls in different areas of the pan and then spread, since it is a thick and sticky dough. Stir together the sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl, then sprinkle evenly over the dough being sure to get all the way to the edges. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown. Every oven is different, so start checking at the 20-minute mark with a toothpick inserted near the center. If it comes out with wet batter, bake for another few minutes, but do not overbake. The top will be golden and wrinkly, like the coat on a Shar-Pei dog. Remove from oven, set on a wire rack, and cool for 30 to 40 minutes before slicing. You know the rule: let it cool to finish distributing moisture throughout the bake, then it will slice neatly. Cut into 16 small squares or 9 larger ones.

Cheezy Tajin Popcorn

Yields 6 to 7-ish cups popcorn

Time: 15 minutes

Buttery and cheesy, but without the cheese! This is so easy to make, using nutritional yeast for that cheezy flavor, plus Tajin for a pop of chili and lime. One of my favorite snacks!

Ingredients:

1/4 cup popcorn kernels

2 Tbsp melted butter or oil

1 Tbsp nutritional yeast flakes/powder

1/2 tsp Tajin, or more to taste

Directions:

Pop the popcorn kernels by your preferred method. I use a hot air popcorn popper, but this can also be done on the stovetop or in the microwave. Toss the popcorn in a large bowl with the melted butter or oil. Turn several times to coat all the popcorn. Sprinkle on half the nutritional yeast, toss, and sprinkle on the remainder along with the Tajin, and toss again. Add more Tajin if you want!

December Dinner Ideas

Yes, during this season we love our cookies and once-a-year peppermint bark, but we still need to eat a real meal!

Some easy-peasy dinner ideas that continue with the week’s Mexican theme:

Mexican Pasta Verde - a riff on creamy espagueti verde.

Pozole with Chicken - a hearty and delicious soup with customizable toppings!

Coming next week: The first menu plan of the new year, and I’m super excited to share it with you.

See you next Friday!

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