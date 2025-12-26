Betty Eatz Newsletter

Betty Eatz Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa McLean's avatar
Lisa McLean
Dec 30, 2025

Betty your posts are always so fresh and appealing, although I’ll need to hold off on eating another biscuit for a while. You see I helped out with the broken Christmas shortbread. Someone had to help.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Betty Williams
Aki moroto's avatar
Aki moroto
Dec 28, 2025

Lovely snacks and deliciously inspiring meal ideas! Thank you for sharing, Betty!!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Betty Williams
9 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Betty Williams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.