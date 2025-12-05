Hello from sunny Southern California! Do you like tacos, kimchi, seasonal produce, and bright flavors? You’re in the right place.

Every Friday, we chat about California Cuisine recipes that will inspire you, no matter where you live in the world.

California Cuisine features fresh ingredients, in-season veggies and fruits, simple preparation, and flavor influences from many international cuisines. Our Golden State has a population hailing from all over the world, especially Asia, Central and South America, and the Mediterranean, so Californian food reflects all these food cultures. It’s a beautiful mash-up!

This month in the newsletter, it’s California-inspired sweet treats and salty snacks.

Holiday Gift Ideas

Two gift ideas that any foodie friends would love to receive from you:

15 Dinner Recipes for the Rest of Your Life. My first cookbook! An easy-to-download eBook that includes recipes and menu plans . The perfect holiday gift or stocking stuffer for all the cooks in your life. Get it here: 15 Dinner Recipes for the Rest of Your Life

Annual Subscription to this Newsletter. If you have a friend or family member who loves California-inspired recipes, how about gifting them a paid subscription? It’s a fun and thoughtful present they will enjoy all year long! Get it here: Gift Subscription

Most of us buy gifts from big box stores and online retailers, so I want to say a huge thank you for also supporting small businesses like mine!

Sweet + Salty

December is a time for beautiful holiday cookies that are rolled, cut, stamped, piped, and decorated. I’ve seen some truly gorgeous creations! Can I be honest? As for me and my house, ain’t nobody got time for that this year! There are approximately 613 other things on my to-do list. Not really, but you know what I mean.

So, my friends, dessert bars are the answer! They are easy, fun, and yummy. Perfect as a treat for your family or sharing with friends at holiday gatherings.

I wanted these December tray bakes to be extra easy, so all the lovelies this month are:

Mostly one-bowl recipes. For the most part, these recipes are measured and mixed in a single bowl. Less washing up to do!

Adaptable. They can be made with regular sugar or an alternative sweetener. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve found I sometimes feel buzzy or headachy after consuming very sweet desserts. So, I have recently been baking with a monkfruit allulose blend instead of white sugar. The Lakanto brand is an easy cup-for-cup swap for granulated sugar, and I feel fine after eating it. Thank you to Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness for turning me on to this sweetener. It’s the best! *Just FYI, the use of an alternative sweetener does not make these bakes low-glycemic or keto!*

Baked in an 8x8-inch square pan. Most people have this size. Plus, if you want to double the recipe, it fits perfectly in a 9x13-inch pan, although you’ll need to add on 10 minutes or so to the bake time.

Ready in one hour. As much as I love a technical baking challenge, these are not that. They are slapped together, baked, and done in under 60 minutes.

Dee-licious. It all comes down to this, doesn’t it? These are yummy bakes with some California-inspired flavor combos.

For fun, I’ve paired each sweet bake this month with a complementary salty snack!

The snacks are variations on popular savory munchies. You know I love to include ingredients that reflect Southern California living, so expect some riffs that include Asian condiments, Mediterranean spices, and South American flavors.

Refer a Friend

Flavor Profile

The flavors in this week’s goodies are reminiscent of Thai cuisine. Lime, coconut, lemongrass, red curry, and fish sauce all feature prominently in dishes at my favorite local Thai restaurant. And, that’s what I’ve used here for the sweet bake and savory snack. I think you are going to love it!

Lemongrass is a grassy plant whose stalk and leaves are used in Thai and other Southeast Asian cooking. The lemony flavor reminds me of citronella (but in a good way, lol!) and adds a unique aroma to soups, stews, and even ice cream. I grew lemongrass in my garden this year with great success! I didn’t realize that it quickly takes over a space, so I’ve had to cut it back severely and am considering moving it to another spot in my yard.

You can find fresh or frozen lemongrass stalks in most Asian grocery stores. If you don’t have access to one, I’ve found that many grocery stores now sell lemongrass paste in the fresh fruit and veggie section.

Recipes

Coconut Lemongrass Shortbread

Yields 16 squares

Time: About 1 hour

Buttery and flaky with the flavors of…Southeast Asia? Yes! Toasted coconut, sharp lime zest, and fragrant lemongrass infuse this lovely shortbread. I really love these with a hot cup of black tea.

Do the flavors remind you of the Tom Kha Ice Cream we made earlier this summer? That was another Thai-inspired dessert!

If you are replacing the white sugar with a monkfruit allulose blend, I recommend a brand that is a one-for-one replacement, like Lakanto (FYI, I get *exactly nada* for recommending this link, but thought it might be helpful).

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2/3 cup unsweetened dried coconut flakes, lightly toasted

2/3 cup granulated sugar (or Lakanto monkfruit with allulose)

1 Tbsp minced fresh lemongrass (or 1/2 Tbsp purchased lemongrass paste)

1 Tbsp fresh lime zest

1 tsp kosher salt (I use Morton’s)

1 cup frozen butter

2 to 3 Tbsp fresh lime juice

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 F/175 C. Move oven rack to the middle slot. Line an 8x8-inch pan with parchment paper and set aside. Tip the flour, toasted coconut, sugar, lemongrass, lime zest, and salt into a large bowl. Stir to combine. Grate the frozen butter directly into the flour mixture using either a box grater or grater attachment on a stand mixer. Toss the butter to distribute. Add 2 Tablespoons lime juice and stir to combine. Using your fingertips, gently work the butter into the flour, rubbing together. It will take just a few minutes, but the mixture will start to resemble wet clumps of sand. Add the additional 1 Tablespoon of lime juice, if needed. Once there are no dry pockets of flour, dump everything into the prepared pan. Gently pat the dough into the pan, evenly distributing it all the way to the edges. Prick the dough all over with the tines of a fork. Place the pan in the oven and bake for 40-ish minutes or until fragrant and golden brown. The edges will be darker than the middle. Remove from the oven and let cool on a wire rack for 15 minutes. Cut into bars while still warm. Now you have a choice on how to cut them: into 9 large squares, 16 smaller squares, or 8 rectangular bars. There’s no wrong way to do this.

Thai-inspired Chex Mix

Yields: 14 cups of deliciousness

Time: About 1 hour

Crunchy, salty, and savory! Chex Mix is a popular American snack that’s been around since the 1950s. Made from Chex cereal and other crunchy goodies, the snack mix is addictingly good. This one has some added spices and sauces to give it a Thai twist.

Notes:

I keep this dairy-free so all my family can enjoy it. But if you’d rather use butter instead of coconut oil, go for it! The finished product will taste richer with butter.

Adjust the hotness level to your taste or omit entirely. I use 2 teaspoons of sriracha and do not find it spicy at all, just a hint of heat.

Don’t be afraid of the fish sauce here as it adds some umami. While the mixture of all liquid ingredients will smell strong, the finished Chex Mix is not fishy or weird.

You can use whatever cereal and items you like! The basic ratios are 9 cups of cereal, 4 cups of other items, and 1 cup of nuts. Play around with percentages to make it the way you like. You’re an adult, so you can do what you want.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup coconut oil, melted

1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce or tamari

2 Tbsp fish sauce

2 Tbsp Thai red curry paste

1 Tbsp fresh lime juice

2 tsp Sriracha hot sauce, adjust hotness to taste

1 tsp garlic powder (not salt)

1 tsp onion powder (not salt)

4 1/2 cups Rice Chex cereal

4 1/2 cups Corn Chex cereal

3 cups regular or gluten-free mini pretzels

1 cup roasted peanuts

Directions:

Preheat oven to 250 F/120 C. Place two oven racks towards the middle of the oven, one just north of the center slot and one just to the south. Line two large rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. Tip the melted coconut oil, soy sauce, fish sauce, curry paste, lime juice, Sriracha, garlic powder, and onion powder into a medium bowl. Whisk together until smooth. Dump the rice cereal, corn cereal, pretzels, and peanuts into a very large bowl. Pour half the soy sauce mixture over the dry ingredients and toss to combine. Tip the rest of the soy sauce mixture in and toss again to coat everything. Divide the mixture evenly onto the two baking sheets. Spread everything out into an even layer without too much overlap. Bake for 15 minutes. Give the sheets a good stir and switch the pan positions. Repeat the process about two more times or until mixture is toasted and golden. Total baking time is 30 to 40 minutes. Every oven is different, so keep an eye on that last round of baking, making sure it doesn’t burn. Remove from the oven and cool for 10 minutes before munching. Let completely cool before packing into Ziploc bags or storage containers. Keeps at room temperature for 2 or 3 weeks. It will most likely get eaten before then, just fyi.

December Dinner Ideas

Despite all the cookie, pie, and snack recipes front and center this month, we do need to eat a real meal at some point! Right?

Some easy-peasy dinner ideas that continue with the Southeast Asian theme:

Miso-Caramel Salmon with Bok Choy - a super easy sheet pan meal!

Nutty Noodles with Shrimp - a simple skillet dinner!

Wine Pairings

Are you wondering what wine to pair with dinner (even Asian food)? My recent podcast guest, Erin Henderson of Quaintrelle, talks all about how to choose a great wine for your meal. She shares tips and her experience as a certified sommelier and wine educator in this week’s episode.

Listen to the full episode

Tell Me

What is your favorite sweet and salty snack combo? I’d love to hear about it!

Coming next week: Vietnamese Coffee Brownies and Pho-spiced Nuts! My gosh, these are both fantastic. The recipes will be for paid subscribers. See you next Friday!

** An extra enticement: Become a paid subscriber between now and the end of this year, and you’ll also receive my eBook, 7 Holiday Cookies, Southern California style! It’s a collection of old and new cookie recipes that you can download, print, and even re-gift (I won’t tell).