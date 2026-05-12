Detour Ahead with Holly Coppedge

Welcome to the Betty Eatz Podcast! In every episode, you’ll hear the story behind your favorite food writers, recipe developers, food bloggers, and cookbook authors. Plus, you learn about identifying good recipes and avoiding untested AI-created disasters.

My guest on this episode is Holly Coppedge, a food blogger, recipe developer, and longtime home cook. She writes Detour Ahead!, a newsletter where she shares her tested recipes and great places to visit while traveling in an RV.

Holly and I met on the Substack platform in a food writers group and we instantly connected over all things Tex-Mex (and a love of Torchy’s queso!).

Photo courtesy of Holly Coppedge.

In this episode, Holly and I chatted about

How life throws some curveballs (detours) and how to roll with it.

Raising kids who are curious eaters, willing to try anything once.

Her inspiration right now since she and her husband are empty nesters.

Recreating recipes for dishes she eats on her travels across the country.

Plus, she shares her tried-and-true family favorite recipe, Instant Pot Chicken Paprikash!

Photo courtesy of Holly Coppedge.

If you haven’t yet subscribed to Holly’s newsletter, I recommend you do asap!

Links

Instant Pot Chicken Paprikash Recipe

Detour Ahead! Newletter

Entertaining the RV Life Blog

Happy listening!

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