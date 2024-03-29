Happy Friday everyone! It’s hard to believe we are heading into April after this weekend. With spring upon us and warmer weather ahead, I’m looking forward to more fresh produce and some lighter recipes.

If you’d rather listen than read, the audio link above is available to everyone.

Are you growing any fruits or veggies in your garden this spring? I planted a few strawberry plants and they are just starting to flower and set fruit. My hope is we get to eat some berries before the bugs or birds get to them (see the sad evidence of Swiss chard looking more like Swiss cheese below). I’m also growing a few edible flowers called nasturtiums.

Someone asked me recently where I come up with all the recipes I post. They are a mixture of some I’ve cooked for many years, some I find online and have adapted to my taste, and some from cookbooks.

I read a lot of old cookbooks.

A Cookbook Collection

Just about every cookbook I own I have either a) picked up at a yard sale, b) bought at a thrift store or library discard sale, or c) gotten as a gift. I can count on one hand the number of cookbooks I’ve purchased brand new.

My most recent cookbook find was at an estate sale in my neighborhood. An acquaintance of mine provides estate sale services in our local area and I love going to them because she has things very well organized and fairly priced.

It is pretty normal to find cookbooks at yard sales but they are usually ones I don’t want. What do I mean by this? Celebrity cookbooks (usually written by ghostwriters, I know because I was one), elementary school fundraiser cookbooks, or the ones Costco used to provide free to their early shoppers on Black Friday (they no longer do this, by the way).

No, this cookbook quickly caught my eye because it is a classic: The Silver Palate Cookbook by Julee Rosso and Sheila Lukins. I’ve known about it for years and have even made what might be its most famous recipe, Chicken Marbella. But I’ve never owned a copy until now.

It’s now mine! And has about 50 tabs marking things to make.

It was published in 1979 and features recipes of the food Rosso and Lukins sold in their gourmet food shop on the Upper West Side in Manhattan. The American food landscape was very different in the 70s than it is today. It was still heavily influenced by French cuisine and its classic cooking techniques. And the cookbook reflects that with recipes for terrines, mousses, and egg yolk-based sauces.

But it also gives us a peek at how the U.S. food scene would change. There are recipes for things considered unusual at the time like hummus (almost non-existent in 70s grocery stores) and “avocado dip” (a Frenchified form of guacamole).

I was astonished to find there are exactly zero photos in this cookbook. What.

In today’s cookbooks, we expect a photo of every single recipe plus process shots. “What does it look like when we mix in the oats, I wanna see that.” “Here I am pouring the beige-y non-descript batter into a greased pan.” Now, I guess recipe-in-process pictures can somewhat take the place of a video, so I get it. It gives visual learners a better idea of what to expect.

At first, the idea of no photos in a cookbook made me anxious. I want to make this recipe but how do I know what this dish is supposed to look like? Here’s where my perfectionist self says, “I want it to look just like the photo.”

But the more I thought about it, the more it made sense. No one’s meal is ever going to look like the photo in the cookbook, c’mon. I’ve made certain dishes for years and they never look completely the same every time. And, often I will add a different garnish or plate it differently depending on my mood or what’s available.

After looking at some of the other classic cookbooks I own, I realized that none of them include photos. There are line drawings in some, but no photos.

My husband found this autographed copy for 10 cents at a yard sale! He loves me, obviously.

I take responsibility for the cover. Lots of use over the years.

Authors relied on words and maybe a line drawing or two.

And it’s not just the older cookbooks. Even some newer classic cookbooks like Samin Nosrat’s Salt Fat Acid Heat don’t have photos, only line drawings.

I love reading through this one.

It’s like these authors are speaking to us through the book saying, “This dish can look however you want, have fun.” In Rosso and Lukin’s cookbook, there is even a side note next to a recipe that reminds us they don’t expect anyone to follow their recipes to the letter but to make each recipe our own, adapting and changing as we need or like.

I can’t tell you how much I love that. It’s very freeing!

Now I know there is the ongoing joke about people making a recipe and then leaving a comment online saying, “I changed x, y, and z in the recipe and hated it.” There is even an Instagram account called @nytimescookingcomments that posts the worst (aka most humorous) comments left on the NY Times cooking page. It is absolute gold and worth checking out.

There is something to be said for us deciding to take matters, or recipes, into our own hands and use them as a template rather than a do-this-or-else. Making the dish look how we want is part of that.

So back to the original question. Does every recipe need a photo? Maybe. But maybe not. What do you think?

Ahead in April

Paid subscribers were let in on the secret last week: I’m going to Greece! My husband and I are celebrating a milestone anniversary (they’re all milestones now, right?) so we decided to take a trip. Before that glorious thing happens, I will be prepping some freezer meals for two of our kids who will take turns babysitting the girls while we are gone. So expect some yummy recipes that are perfect to make ahead and freeze (and that are not lasagna or tuna casserole).

The girls.

Also next month will be a few Passover-friendly recipes. I find that dishes that are good for this holiday are also good for those avoiding gluten, so if you are gluten-free or cook for someone who is, you will be happy about these.

And finally, I will share some highlights of Greece. I will try not to make it like a Kodachrome slide show (“…and here’s where we walked up to the Acropolis…”) but I’m guessing that post will be chock full of photos. Paid subscribers will also receive my list of recommendations and links to restaurants, food tours, and maybe a rooftop bar or two in Athens, Nafplio, and the Peloponnesian peninsula.

Photo by Patrick on Unsplash

Tell Me

So, how is everyone doing? I want to hear what you are growing in your garden, where you are traveling, and whether or not you think recipes need photos! Leave me a comment below. See you next Friday!