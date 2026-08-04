Eat Happy Kitchen with Anna Vocino

Welcome to the Betty Eatz Podcast! In every episode, you’ll learn the story behind your favorite food writers, recipe developers, food bloggers, and cookbook authors. Plus, you’ll learn how to identify good recipes and avoid untested AI-created disasters.

Hello! If you like tacos, kimchi, seasonal produce, and bright flavors, you’re in the right place. For those who are new, I’m Betty, a food writer, recipe developer, home cook, and Southern California gal. Every Friday in this newsletter, I share California Cuisine recipes to inspire you, no matter where you live in the world. California is the most ethnically diverse state in the U.S. and is home to many peeps from Asia, South America, and the Mediterranean. The food here reflects that and is a beautiful mash-up! Other places to find me: my food blog, newsletter, YouTube, and Instagram.

My guest on this episode is Anna Vocino of Anna Vocino’s Eat Happy Kitchen Newsletter. Anna is a recipe developer, podcast cohost, clean-eating expert, celiac, and bestselling cookbook author multiple times over. And, get this: she is also a stand-up comedian, actor, and voice talent. Her latest role is Mrs. Potato in Pixar’s Toy Story 5!

As you might have guessed, we had a lot of fun recording the podcast!

Just a heads up, the video portion of this recording cuts out around the 5-minute mark, but the audio is just fine! We live and die by technology, lol!

Photo courtesy of Anna Vocino.

In this episode, Anna and I chatted about so many interesting tidbits, including

Her journey from East Coast to West Coast in the comedy and acting world.

How her diagnosis of celiac affected her health and sparked a culinary career.

The journey of creating her clean-eating products now sold in grocery stores.

What drives her creativity when creating gluten-free, low-carb recipes.

The cookbook publishing route(s) she’s chosen and why.

Plus, Anna is sharing two favorite recipes: Balsamic Caviar Pearls, a gorgeous savory garnish to any meat or veggie dish, and Caprese Martinis from her soon-to-be-released cookbook!

Photos courtesy of Anna Vocino. Aren't they just gorgeous?

If you haven’t subscribed yet to her fabulous newsletter, I recommend you do ASAP!

Links

Eat Happy Kitchen newsletter

Eat Happy Cocktail Hour cookbook (pre-order includes bonuses!)

Eat Happy Kitchen products (sauces, spices, cheese bites, cookbooks)

Balsamic Caviar Pearls recipe

Caprese Martinis

(from Anna’s upcoming book, Eat Happy Cocktail Hour, recipe printed by permission)

Yield: 2 cocktails

If your goal is to get your guests to ooh and aah at your cocktail prowess, this is the showstopper drink to craft. They don’t need to know it’s easy to make. Serve at the beginning of an incredible Italian meal, and you will be elevated to god-tier status.

6–8 fresh basil leaves, loosely chopped, plus whole leaves for garnish

3 tablespoons flaky sea salt

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 teaspoon balsamic vinegar, divided

Ice cubes

6 ounces cherry tomato–infused vodka

Cherry tomatoes and small mozzarella balls, for garnish

To prep the martini glass rims, in a mini food processor or small blender, pulse the basil leaves and sea salt until pulverized and fine, then pour the salt mix onto a small plate. On a second small plate, pour the olive oil, then coat the top of each martini glass with the olive oil. Roll the oiled glass edges into the basil salt mixture to rim the glass. Pour 1/4 teaspoon balsamic vinegar at the center of each martini glass bottom. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Pour in the vodka and shake for 20–30 seconds, then strain into the rimmed glasses. Thread a few cherry tomatoes, mozzarella balls, and basil leaves onto cocktail picks to garnish.

Variation: Dirty Martini

Add 1/2 teaspoon olive brine to the vodka in the cocktail shaker and garnish with a couple of pimiento-stuffed olives instead of the cherry tomatoes and mozzarella balls

Happy listening!

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