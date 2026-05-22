Hello and welcome! If you like tacos, kimchi, seasonal produce, and bright flavors, you’re in the right place.

Need to close your eyes for a hot minute? I read the post to you in the audio above.

For those who are new, I’m Betty, a food writer, recipe developer, home cook, and Southern California gal. Every Friday in this newsletter, I share California Cuisine recipes to inspire you, no matter where you live in the world. California is the most diverse state in the U.S. and is home to many ethnicities, especially peeps from Asia, South America, and the Mediterranean. The cuisine here reflects that and is a beautiful mash-up!

Other places to find me: the Betty Eatz food blog, podcast, YouTube, and Instagram.

What’s the difference between a Follower and a Subscriber to this newsletter?

Followers: You will occasionally see my posts in Notes on the Substack app. Notes is a social media feed, much like Instagram or Facebook. So, you’ll see me there, depending on what the algorithm gives you.

Subscribers (both paid and free!): You’ll receive this newsletter EVERY Friday, delivered straight to your email inbox. You are automatically a Follower. And, you’ll never miss an issue of the newsletter!

Paid Subscribers receive a brand new menu plan each month, a monthly dinner party playbook, plus have access to all recipes. Sign up any time in May and you’ll get my new book, Sunny Weather Mocktails as a thank you!

Good Ideas

People who like food are the best kind of people, as Julia Child used to say. I am continually impressed and grateful for all the foodie friends I’ve met this past year.

Most of all, they are full of good ideas!

This past month has brought a wave of creativity, sharing, and helpfulness from fellow foodies, so I can’t help but share some of them with you:

Monthly Series: Nachos

It’s all about Nachos! For those who don’t know, nachos are an appetizer born in Mexico, popularized in Texas, and now loved everywhere in the U.S.

Typically, nachos consist of crispy tortilla chips layered with melted cheese, sliced jalapenos, and salsa. Other additions can include pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, black olives, meats, or seafood. The tortilla chips are the vehicle to transport all the delicious toppings from the plate to your mouth!

The super fun nachos featured this month are influenced by all the different cultures found in California Cuisine, like Chicken Caesar Salad Nachos from a few weeks ago. Plus, the May Dinner Party that Holly Coppedge and I put together, which included Loaded Shrimp Nachos, Mexican Street Corn, and Micheladas.

Recipes

Today’s recipe is another one of those good ideas that seemed to come in waves this month. This one came from my 23-year-old son, who said, “Bro, nachos with a Mediterranean vibe would be so dope.” So, naturally, I thought I should get on that asap.

There are all the usual Mediterranean suspects here, but I just could not decide between tzatziki and baba ghanoush, so I included both. These dips are super easy to make and taste better than what you’ll find sitting around in a plastic container at the grocery store.

Mediterranean Nachos

Mediterranean Nachos are an assemble-your-own vegetarian nacho plate with all your favorite Mediterranean ingredients! Crispy pita chips dolloped with tzatziki (yogurt cucumber dip) and baba ghanoush (roasted eggplant dip), and scattered with chickpeas, Kalamata olives, feta, and tomato.

A sprinkle of green onions, parsley, fresh mint, and lemon adds the finishing touch!

Mediterranean Nachos recipe

Extras

Some fun goodies to go along with our Mediterranean moment: Easy Hummus, Homemade Zhoug, Rosewater Spritz, Strawberry Rose Pistachio Pops.

Tell Me

What good ideas have you had this month? I’d love to hear them! Please leave a comment.

Next week: it’s the last in our Nachos series, and I think you’re going to love them. Just a hint…they are Asian-influenced! See you next Friday.