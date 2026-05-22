Betty Eatz Newsletter

Betty Eatz Newsletter

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Ellen Kornmehl MD's avatar
Ellen Kornmehl MD
May 24

It's all looking so fresh and colorful,l Betty! I have my eyes out for those pink Paletas (and the onions)

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Holly Coppedge's avatar
Holly Coppedge
May 23Edited

I loved your Chicken Caesar Nachos idea so much, but I didn't have chips. I did have some flatbreads, though, so I decided to make Chicken Caesar Pizzas instead. SO GOOD! Thanks for the inspiration Betty!

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