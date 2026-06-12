Before Menchie’s, Pinkberry, and Yogurtland arrived on the scene, there was TCBY, aka The Country’s Best Yogurt. If you grew up in the 70s and 80s, as I did, you remember the absolute grip that frozen yogurt had on us. We were infatuated.

My friends and I couldn’t wait to get out of school and hit TCBY for a cup of frozen bliss to enjoy while cruising the mall. We would then head over to Spencer Gifts to peruse and dream of one day purchasing lava lamps, plastic dog poop, and all the band t-shirts.

Today, we’re making frozen yogurt treats, 21st-century style: a little healthier and deliciously good.

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Healthier Sweet Treats

Frozen yogurt has been around since the 1970s, but it really blew up in the 80s. Low-fat diets, aerobics, and health obsession were a thing, and frozen yogurt was seen as a healthy alternative to ice cream. TCBY’s tag line? “All the pleasure, none of the guilt.” While frozen yogurt was lower in fat and calories, it still contained a lot of sugar.

There was a sugar-free version, too, sweetened with aspartame. Today, most sugar-free frozen yogurt contains maltodextrin, maltitol, sorbitol, or polydextrose, all synthetic sweeteners, and on Beth Bollinger’s list of sweeteners to avoid, just FYI. You can read more about it in the interview I did with her.

If you enjoy the sugar-free offerings at your favorite frozen yogurt shop, I’m not here to yuck your yum. Please enjoy it in peace, my friend, no judgment from me.

But! I offer two frozen yogurt-based treats that use real food ingredients, are easy to whip up at home, and are customizable. Plus, they save more of your hard-earned cashola. These goodies are perfect for the summer days and sultry nights ahead.

Recipes

Frozen Yogurt Bites

Cool, creamy, and delicious! These Frozen Yogurt Bites are easy to make and even easier to eat. Greek yogurt, tahini, and maple syrup get stirred together, frozen, and dunked into melted chocolate. Flaky salt and toasted sesame seeds bring the crunch.

It is important to use thick Greek yogurt. I like the Fage brand or the one sold at Costco. Other yogurts are too runny and thin. While I like 2% fat, use nonfat if you like.

Not into tahini? Sub in natural peanut butter or almond butter instead.

Garnish the top immediately after dunking in chocolate. The chocolate coating hardens quickly, so move fast!

Frozen Yogurt Bites recipe

Date Shake

Rich and creamy, Date Shake is made with real ingredients! Thick Greek yogurt, Medjool dates, pure maple syrup, and almond milk. A little vanilla and a pinch of salt round things out for a delicious treat. Plus, you get to control the sweetness level!

Date shakes are a popular offering in California at Coachella Valley date stands, restaurants, and drive-thrus (read about my visit to a date farm here). Normally, they consist of vanilla ice cream mixed with either pulverized dried date crystals or date paste. While a traditional date shake is delicious, it’s also a little too sweet for my taste.

Instead of vanilla ice cream (aka milk and sugar), I’ve subbed in unsweetened Greek yogurt frozen into cubes, plus a little maple syrup.

Rather than date crystals or paste, I’ve thrown in real dates (pitted, of course).

Unsweetened almond milk gets tipped in to loosen things up in the blender and provide extra creaminess.

Date Shake recipe

Tell Me

What’s your favorite place to get frozen yogurt? I’d love to know in the comments!

Next week: a summer casual dinner party with Nicki Sizemore! Menu, music, convo questions, and recipes, all coming your way. See you next Friday.

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