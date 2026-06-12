Betty Eatz Newsletter

Betty Eatz Newsletter

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Kerry Faber's avatar
Kerry Faber
10m

Drooling over both of these frozen treats. Added them both to my list! I just made date bark the other day with dates, natural peanut butter, dark chocolate, and flaky salt and I keep them in the freezer. One of my fave healthier desserts!

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