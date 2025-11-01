Consider this your holiday go-to guide for sweet and savory pie recipes! Also included are pie’s rustic and glamorous cousins: galettes and tarts.
Today’s post is a collaboration among 36 of your favorite (and soon-to-be-favorite) food writers from around the world. They are amazing caterers, chefs, cookbook authors, culinary instructors, home cooks, nutritionists, professional bakers, recipe developers, recipe testers, and restaurant owners.
Julia Child once said, “People who love to eat are always the best people.” It turns out that food writers are also the best kind of people. Kind, generous, and so very talented.
Thank you to Aki moroto, Bek Davis, Beth Bollinger, Betty Williams, Christine, My Tuscany Roots, Douglas | Inspired by México, Elizabeth Pizzinato, Ellen Kornmehl MD, Georgia Freedman, Harrison, Holly Coppedge, Jamie Schler, Jenn Sharp, Jessie-Sierra; The Last Bite, Kate McDermott, Kerry Faber, Leslie Bulut, Linda Naylor, lisa, Lisa McLean, Lynn Hill, Martin Sorge, Michael Procopio, Mira Dessy, Molly McCallum, Nicki Sizemore, Peter, Rebecca Blackwell, Rachel Ciordas, Sarah Copeland, Sarah Frison, Shell Plant, Sheryl O'Connell, Sophia Real | Real Simple Food, Stephanie Hansen, and Vanilla Black.
These writers have unlocked paywalled posts, dug into recipe boxes, revealed never-before-shared recipes, and even developed/recipe-tested/photographed brand new recipes JUST FOR YOU!
Please be sure to give them a follow, or better yet, subscribe to their newsletters for recipes and inspiration year-round!
If you find this post helpful, please share it far and wide! Everyone is looking for holiday pie recipes and dinner ideas this time of year.
To make life easier, goodies are grouped into categories:
Cream/Custard: Sweet pies that are cream or custard-based.
Chocolate: Sweet pies that are majorly chocolate-y!
Fruit/Nut: Sweet pies made with fruits or nuts (or both!).
Savory: This is how to eat pie for dinner.
Thanks for reading and sharing. Happy pie baking!
Cream and Custard Pies
Classic Custard Tart from Great Bakes.
Fall-inspired Mini Cheesecake Pies (Three Ways!) from In the Kitchen with Bek Davis.
Mini Coconut Cream Pie for 2 from Let’s Get Lost.
Throwing Pie (for eating…and throwing!) from Spatchcock.
Torta della Nonna (Tuscan custard pie with pine nuts) from Christine, My Tuscany Roots.
Vanilla Latte Pie from Betty Eatz.
Chocolate Pies
Baked Chocolate Tartlets with Salted Caramel Drizzle from Life’s a Feast.
Chocolate Cream Pie from The Naturally Sweet Life.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Pie from Dish Lister.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie from Stephanie’s Dish Newsletter.
Possum Pie (old-fashioned Arkansas layered chocolate pie) from Detour Ahead!
Tartlette Chocolat aux Framboises (Chocolate Tart with Raspberries) from Aki Moroto.
Fruit Pies and Nut Pies
(Almost) Houston’s Key Lime Pie from Roux and Choux.
Apple and Frangipane Tart from Foodstak.
Bourbon Pecan Pie with Dark Chocolate Chunks from Wit & Thyme.
Cranberry Crostata from A Bite of Delight.
Cranberry-Orange Pie from Taste Pacific Northwest.
Fall Fruit Pie with Oatmeal Crisp Topping from Jessie-Sierra; The Last Bite.
Gjelina’s Lemon Shaker Pie from The Secret Ingredient.
Gluten Free Apple Pie with Pecan Shortbread Crumble from Next Level Gluten Free
Mexican Pineapple Empanadas (Hand Pies) from Inspired by Mexico.
Pear Galette for Sesame Lovers from Real Simple Food.
Pumpkin Pecan Pie for Metabolic Health from Nest Wellness.
The Quintessential Apple Pie from Kate McDermott’s Newsletter.
Raspberry Almond Linzertorte from Edible Living.
Shaker Lemon Tart from The California Table.
Spiced Pistachio & Cherry Tart from Bake Experiments.
Vlaai (Belgian All Saints Day pie) from Sarah Frison.
Savory Pies
Gluten Free Dumpling Pot Pie from Mira Dessy on Substack.
Individual Raised Vegetable Masala Pie from Vanilla Black.
Moroccan-inspired Chicken Pie from Just Really Good Recipes.
Mushroom Potato Feta Umami Pie from Spice Chronicles & Recipes.
Québécois Tourtière (classic French-Canadian meat pie) from Delicious Bits Dispatch.
Swiss Chard Slab Pie (gluten-free!) from Mind Body Spirit FOOD.
Tomato Dukkah Frangipane Tart from Things on Bread.
Torta di Bietole (Swiss chard with dark cherries and sultanas) from Eating and Feeding.
Thanks for reading and sharing. Happy pie eating!
This is amazing! Thank you, Betty for putting it together. What a wonderful gift to the group and what amazing pies to explore and try.
This is my first pie palooza, and it’s quite overwhelming. I’ve never seen such a gathering of inspired and delicious pies. What a delight to be amongst the pie makers. That’s similar to peace makers, just with pastry.