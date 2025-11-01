Betty Eatz Newsletter

Betty Eatz Newsletter

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Mira Dessy's avatar
Mira Dessy
Nov 1, 2025

This is amazing! Thank you, Betty for putting it together. What a wonderful gift to the group and what amazing pies to explore and try.

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1 reply by Betty Williams
Lisa McLean's avatar
Lisa McLean
Nov 1, 2025

This is my first pie palooza, and it’s quite overwhelming. I’ve never seen such a gathering of inspired and delicious pies. What a delight to be amongst the pie makers. That’s similar to peace makers, just with pastry.

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