Consider this your holiday go-to guide for sweet and savory pie recipes! Also included are pie’s rustic and glamorous cousins: galettes and tarts.

Today’s post is a collaboration among 36 of your favorite (and soon-to-be-favorite) food writers from around the world. They are amazing caterers, chefs, cookbook authors, culinary instructors, home cooks, nutritionists, professional bakers, recipe developers, recipe testers, and restaurant owners.

Julia Child once said, “People who love to eat are always the best people.” It turns out that food writers are also the best kind of people. Kind, generous, and so very talented.

Thank you to Aki moroto, Bek Davis, Beth Bollinger, Betty Williams, Christine, My Tuscany Roots, Douglas | Inspired by México, Elizabeth Pizzinato, Ellen Kornmehl MD, Georgia Freedman, Harrison, Holly Coppedge, Jamie Schler, Jenn Sharp, Jessie-Sierra; The Last Bite, Kate McDermott, Kerry Faber, Leslie Bulut, Linda Naylor, lisa, Lisa McLean, Lynn Hill, Martin Sorge, Michael Procopio, Mira Dessy, Molly McCallum, Nicki Sizemore, Peter, Rebecca Blackwell, Rachel Ciordas, Sarah Copeland, Sarah Frison, Shell Plant, Sheryl O'Connell, Sophia Real | Real Simple Food, Stephanie Hansen, and Vanilla Black.

These writers have unlocked paywalled posts, dug into recipe boxes, revealed never-before-shared recipes, and even developed/recipe-tested/photographed brand new recipes JUST FOR YOU!

Please be sure to give them a follow, or better yet, subscribe to their newsletters for recipes and inspiration year-round!

If you find this post helpful, please share it far and wide! Everyone is looking for holiday pie recipes and dinner ideas this time of year.

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To make life easier, goodies are grouped into categories:

Cream/Custard : Sweet pies that are cream or custard-based.

Chocolate : Sweet pies that are majorly chocolate-y!

Fruit/Nut : Sweet pies made with fruits or nuts (or both!).

Savory: This is how to eat pie for dinner.

Thanks for reading and sharing. Happy pie baking!

Cream and Custard Pies

Classic Custard Tart from Great Bakes.

Classic Custard Tart photo by Martin Sorge.

Fall-inspired Mini Cheesecake Pies (Three Ways!) from In the Kitchen with Bek Davis.

Fall-inspired Mini Cheesecake Pies photo by Bek Davis.

Mini Coconut Cream Pie for 2 from Let’s Get Lost.

Mini Coconut Cream Pie photo by Rebecca Blackwell.

Throwing Pie (for eating…and throwing!) from Spatchcock.

Throwing Pie photo courtesy of Michael Procopio.

Torta della Nonna (Tuscan custard pie with pine nuts) from Christine, My Tuscany Roots.

Torta della Nonna photo by Christine.

Vanilla Latte Pie from Betty Eatz.

Vanilla Latte Pie photo by Betty Williams.

Chocolate Pies

Baked Chocolate Tartlets with Salted Caramel Drizzle from Life’s a Feast.

Baked Chocolate Tartlets photo by Jamie Schler.

Chocolate Cream Pie from The Naturally Sweet Life.

Chocolate Cream Pie photo by Lisa.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Pie from Dish Lister.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Pie photo by Kerry Faber.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie from Stephanie’s Dish Newsletter.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie photo by Stephanie Hansen.

Possum Pie (old-fashioned Arkansas layered chocolate pie) from Detour Ahead!

Possum Pie photo by Holly Coppedge.

Tartlette Chocolat aux Framboises (Chocolate Tart with Raspberries) from Aki Moroto.

Tartlette Chocolat aux Framboises photo by Aki Moroto.

Fruit Pies and Nut Pies

(Almost) Houston’s Key Lime Pie from Roux and Choux.

(Almost) Houston’s Key Lime Pie photo by Jenn Sharp.

Apple and Frangipane Tart from Foodstak.

Apple and Frangipane Tart photo by Lynn Hill.

Bourbon Pecan Pie with Dark Chocolate Chunks from Wit & Thyme.

Bourbon Pecan Pie photo by Molly McCallum.

Cranberry Crostata from A Bite of Delight.

Cranberry Crostata photo by Leslie Bulut.

Cranberry-Orange Pie from Taste Pacific Northwest.

Cranberry-Orange Pie photo by Linda Naylor.

Fall Fruit Pie with Oatmeal Crisp Topping from Jessie-Sierra; The Last Bite.

Fall Fruit Pie with Oatmeal Crisp Topping photo by Jessie-Sierra Ross.

Gjelina’s Lemon Shaker Pie from The Secret Ingredient.

Lemon Shaker Pie photo by Harrison.

Gluten Free Apple Pie with Pecan Shortbread Crumble from Next Level Gluten Free

Gluten Free Apple Pie with Pecan Shortbread photo by Rachel Ciordas.

Mexican Pineapple Empanadas (Hand Pies) from Inspired by Mexico.

Mexican Pineapple Empanadas photo courtesy of Douglas Cullen.

Pear Galette for Sesame Lovers from Real Simple Food.

Pear Galette photo by Sophia Real.

Pumpkin Pecan Pie for Metabolic Health from Nest Wellness.

Pumpkin Pecan Pie for Metabolic Health photo by Beth Bollinger.

The Quintessential Apple Pie from Kate McDermott’s Newsletter.

Quintessential Apple Pie photo by Kate McDermott.

Raspberry Almond Linzertorte from Edible Living.

Raspberry Almond Linzertorte photo by Sarah Copeland.

Shaker Lemon Tart from The California Table.

Shaker Lemon Tart photo by Georgia Freedman.

Spiced Pistachio & Cherry Tart from Bake Experiments.

Spiced Pistachio & Cherry Tart photo by Shell Plant.

Vlaai (Belgian All Saints Day pie) from Sarah Frison.

Vlaai photo courtesy of Sara Frison.

Savory Pies

Gluten Free Dumpling Pot Pie from Mira Dessy on Substack.

Gluten Free Dumpling Pot Pie photo courtesy of Mira Dessy.

Individual Raised Vegetable Masala Pie from Vanilla Black.

Individual Raised Vegetable Masala Pie photo by Vanilla Black.

Moroccan-inspired Chicken Pie from Just Really Good Recipes.

Moroccan-inspired Chicken Pie photo by Sheryl O’Connell.

Mushroom Potato Feta Umami Pie from Spice Chronicles & Recipes.

Mushroom Potato Feta Umami Pie photo by Lisa McLean.

Québécois Tourtière (classic French-Canadian meat pie) from Delicious Bits Dispatch.

Québécois Tourtière photo by Elizabeth Pizzinato.

Swiss Chard Slab Pie (gluten-free!) from Mind Body Spirit FOOD.

Swiss Chard Slab Pie photo by Nicki Sizemore.

Tomato Dukkah Frangipane Tart from Things on Bread.

Tomato Dukkah Frangipane Tart photo by Peter Barrett.

Torta di Bietole (Swiss chard with dark cherries and sultanas) from Eating and Feeding.

Torta di Bietole photo by Ellen Kornmehl.

Thanks for reading and sharing. Happy pie eating!

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