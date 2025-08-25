Thank you, friend, for reading the Betty Eatz Newsletter! I so appreciate your readership and support. It is a privilege and joy to recipe test, photograph, and share California Cuisine recipes with you each Friday.

If you enjoy this newsletter, I’d love for you to invite family, friends, coworkers, and even frenemies (lol!) to subscribe and read along with us.

What’s in it for you? Rewards!

Free subscribers, you can earn one, three, or six months of a Paid subscription for inviting others to become subscribers, too.

Paid subscribers, your rewards add on months to your current paid subscription.

How to participate

1. Share the Betty Eatz Newsletter. When you use the referral link below, or the “Refer a Friend” button at the end of any newsletter, you'll get credit for the new subscribers you’ve referred. Send the link in a text, email, or share it on social media. It’s one of the few times in life that it pays to be a loudmouth.

*** Important note: I don’t keep track of referrals, but Substack does through this referral link.***

Refer a friend

2. Earn benefits. As peeps use your referral link to subscribe (free or paid), you’ll receive these goodies (it’s better than Kohl’s Cash or Bed Bath & Beyond coupons, in my opinion, lol).

1-month comped Paid subscription for 3 new subscribers.

3-month comped Paid subscription for 6 new subscribers.

6-month comped Paid subscription for 15 new subscribers.

Visit the leaderboard

Doesn’t that sound so easy-peasy? I think so, too.

Want to know more?

Read what you get with your Paid subscription here.

Thank you and happy referring! I can’t wait to see what rewards you earn!