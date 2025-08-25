Betty Eatz Newsletter

Betty Eatz Newsletter

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Hideki Kobayashi's avatar
Hideki Kobayashi
Oct 24

Hi Betty! 😊

I really like how you turn your appreciation for your readers into a way to bring more people into your newsletter community. The referral rewards are a thoughtful idea, giving readers a fun way to share something they enjoy while earning benefits themselves.

I also love your playful sense of humor, especially the mention of inviting even “frenemies”! 😂 It makes the invitation feel friendly and personal rather than just promotional.

Wishing you lots of success with Betty Eatz and many more readers to share your California cuisine journey with! ✨

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Sheryl O'Connell's avatar
Sheryl O'Connell
Feb 19

Very well written Betty and an excellent way to help people.

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