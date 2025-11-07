Hello from sunny Southern California! Do you like tacos, kimchi, seasonal produce, and bright flavors? You’re in the right place.

Every Friday, we chat about California Cuisine recipes that will inspire you, no matter where you live in the world.

This month, we are talking about compound butters, or what I like to call “fancy butter.” Plus, yummy breads to accompany them. More about that in a minute.

If you are new, these links will take you on a short tour of the newsletter:

Do your eyes need a break? I read the entire post to you in the audio above.

Life in SoCal

The times and seasons are changing, and that means new produce to enjoy here in California. Date season is upon us, so local stores (even Costco!), have started carrying luscious Barhi, Deglet Noor, Medjool, and Zahdi dates from Coachella Valley. I took paid subscribers on a virtual field trip to a date farm earlier this year.

Fall is also the season to continue with fermentation projects! Late harvest produce is still piling up at farmers’ markets and grocery stores, so now is a good time to put it to use. If you are looking for fermentation recipes, I have several in past newsletters, plus a Fermentation 101 post to help you get started.

Also, ROCKY at WARKITCHEN recently featured my baby bok choy kimchi recipe in Issue 39 of their beautiful digital magazine! I highly recommend subscribing to them. Each issue is such a delicious read.

All Things Pie

Are you ready for pie season? Or do you need ideas, inspiration, or encouragement?

Peruse the Holiday Pie-palooza post, which includes photos and links to sweet and savory pies from 36 of your favorite (and soon-to-be-favorite) food writers ! You’ll find cream/custard, chocolate, fruit, and nut pies. Plus, savory pies (friends, this is how we get to eat pie for dinner)!

Watch the pie crust workshop featuring me and cookbook author Rebecca Blackwell. We share our favorite pie dough recipes and show you how to get the flakiest crust, plus avoid the dreaded soggy bottom.

Tradition

Early on in our marriage, my husband and I thought we’d be contrarians and have a lasagna on Thanksgiving. We thought, “We don’t need no turkey!” I know, how anti-establishment of us, lol. Well, the lasagna was quite tasty, but the meal was less than satisfying. I discovered that no one wants new or funky items at Thanksgiving, or at any other holiday meal, for that matter.

Traditions are important.

Normally, we spend Thanksgiving at home in California, but a few years ago, our family of five traveled out of state to celebrate it with relatives. After the big meal, my daughter privately asked me if I would make another complete Thanksgiving meal when we got back home from the trip. When I asked her why, she said, “Because it just wasn’t the same.” She wanted the dishes that she associated with the holiday. Our family’s recipes. Of course, I was happy to do it!

The turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, and even the pie recipes (to a certain extent) are all etched in stone. There’s no messing with those, and I get it. This meal is enjoyed only once a year, and we all want what we want. There is comfort in those traditional foods.

However, the rebel in me has decided that veggie sides and breads are fair game, ripe for some fiddling around. For many years, I had a “side dish audition” in the months leading up to Thanksgiving. I tried out new recipes for veggie sides that would complement a turkey dinner. Over time, I found some new favorites like Cauliflower Salad, Vegan Thanksgiving Acorn Squash, and Roasted Vegetables with Forbidden Rice.

Something that I’m having fun with this year: testing out compound butters and, of course, the breads that go with them. They make a nice addition to any autumnal meal or charcuterie board.

Packaged nicely, I think they would even make a nice thank-you gift for whoever is hosting a holiday meal that you are invited to this season.

Bread can be a tricky subject these days. Many people no longer eat bread, or if they do, it needs to include ingredients that complement their way of eating. And that’s understandable.

Along with the week’s fancy butter, I am featuring a bread recipe to serve with it. But, I am also including a link to another bread recipe that might be a better alternative for you or your loved ones, and that can be enjoyed with the compound butter!

This week, Flax Bread from Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness is perfect for those who follow a low-glycemic way of eating. Having made this bread, I can attest to its yumminess! I think it would be great with today’s jalapeno butter recipe.

Also, I had the pleasure of speaking with Beth and was a guest chef in her recent newsletter! We talked about how nutritious food is truly exciting and some easy ways to incorporate California-style components into your meals, regardless of where you live. I’ve included the link to it below.

Read the article

Compound Butter

Before we dive into the recipes, let’s talk about compound butter, or “fancy butter.” What exactly is it?

Compound butter is simply a mixture (aka compound) of two or more ingredients, with one of those being butter. Things like chopped herbs, garlic, anchovies, or lemon zest are added to softened butter and folded together. Typically, the mixture is molded into a log or packed into molds and chilled until firm.

A slice of compound butter placed on hot meat, poultry, fish, or vegetables melts and adds delicious flavor. It does the same when stirred into soups and, like we are doing today, spread on bread.

Recipes

Jalapeno Butter

Yields 4 oz compound butter

Time: 10 minutes plus chill time

Doesn’t this jalapeno butter look like a party? The colorful peppers add some zippy flavor to this compound butter, making it delicious on breads, meats, veggies, and even popcorn!

Notes:

Fresh chili peppers are best here. I used a combo of green jalapeno, red jalapeno, and orange habanero.

Salted or unsalted butter? I’m Team Salted, but it is up to you.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup (4 oz or 1 stick) butter, softened

1 tsp garlic clove, finely minced

2 tsp fresh jalapeno or habanero, finely minced

2 tsp fresh cilantro, finely minced

Directions:

Smush the softened butter with a fork or silicone spatula. Add the garlic, jalapeno, and cilantro. Mix until the minced items are evenly distributed. Scrape the butter into a small bowl, cover, and refrigerate for an hour or until firm. I like to place it back onto the butter wrapper and mold it back into a rectangular-ish stick. Keep covered in the fridge until ready to use.

Mexican Beer Bread

Yields 1 loaf

Time: About 1 hour

A delicious, one-bowl quick bread made with beer! This craggy loaf comes together quickly. To make it gluten-free, sub in 1-to-1 gluten-free flour (like Bob’s Red Mill or King Arthur) and use gluten-free beer. Like other quick breads, it is best eaten the same day it is baked but is also yummy toasted the next day. Thanks to King Arthur Baking for the beer bread recipe inspo.

Notes:

The only thing “Mexican” about this bread is the beer that is poured into it, lol! I used Corona, but other Mexican beers like Dos Equis, Modelo, Pacifico, or Tecate would all be excellent subs. If you can’t find these, a light lager totally works.

I kept the seasonings simple with just garlic and oregano, but add other spices you’d like, such as cumin, smoked paprika, or chili powder. You’re an adult, so you can do what you want.

Ingredients:

3 cups all-purpose flour or 1-to-1 gluten-free flour

3 tsp baking powder

1 tsp garlic powder (not salt)

1 tsp kosher salt (I use Morton’s)

1 tsp dried Mexican oregano

2 Tbsp olive oil

12 oz bottle Mexican beer or lager

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 F/190 C. Move rack to center slot in oven. Lightly grease a 9x5-inch loaf pan and set aside. Tip the flour, baking powder, garlic powder, salt, and oregano into a medium bowl and briefly whisk together. Pour the oil and beer into the flour mixture and stir with a silicone spatula until you no longer see any dry pockets of flour. This is a sticky dough that looks a lot like biscuit dough. Scrape the dough into the prepared pan, smoothing out the top. Place in the oven and bake for 45-ish minutes or until a toothpick plunged into the center comes out clean-ish with a few crumbs hanging on. Remove from the oven and let bread sit in the pan for 5 minutes. Transfer the bread to a wire rack to cool completely. I know it’s hard to wait, but bread continues to cook and distribute moisture as it cools down. Slicing into it too early will leave you with a gummy interior, and you will regret everything.

Tell Me

Have you made compound butters? What do you like to include in yours? I’d love to know!

Coming next week: Maple Sage Butter gets paired with Pumpkin Challah. This one will be just for paid subscribers. See you next Friday!

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