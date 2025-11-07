Betty Eatz Newsletter

Betty Eatz Newsletter

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Vanilla Black's avatar
Vanilla Black
Nov 8, 2025

I want jalapeño butter.

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2 replies by Betty Williams and others
The Simmering Chef's avatar
The Simmering Chef
Jan 4

That Jalapeño Butter with the cornbread looks like a perfect match. Now, pairs those with a big pot of black beans and we have dinner. Thank you for the inspiration!

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