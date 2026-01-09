Hello from sunny Southern California! If you like tacos, kimchi, seasonal produce, and bright flavors, you’re in the right place.

Every Friday, we chat about California Cuisine recipes that will inspire you, no matter where you live in the world.

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Do your eyes need a break? I read the entire post to you in the audio above.

Life in SoCal

What’s winter like in Southern California? It is citrus season, so it’s harvest time for grapefruit, lemons, limes, and oranges. My youngest son was gifted a bag of kumquats, so after coffee and a good think (and suggestions from some of you!) I’m trying my hand at kumquat marmalade.

Also, it’s the dormant season at local vineyards, and the grape vines await a good pruning. My husband and I recently attended a friend’s wedding at Lorimar Winery, and I was surprised to see Cabernet Sauvignon grapes still on the vines. Are they making a late harvest wine from them? Not sure.

Free Recipe Writing Workshop

New year, new skills! Want to learn the nuts and bolts of recipe writing? More specifically, how to structure ingredients and instructions, how to write effective headnotes, and where to place substitutions, variations, and helpful notes?

Join Rebecca Blackwell and me for a practical workshop where we’ll break down what actually makes a recipe successful on the page. We will focus on recipe writing, with an emphasis on clarity, structure, and voice. Plus, there will be a live recipe critique, an open Q&A, and a book giveaway!

This workshop is hosted by Kelsey Erin Shipman and Hannah Howard for their Write Up Community, but is open and free for everyone! Please join us!

The workshop is on Friday, January 23, from 9:00 am to 10:30 am U.S. Pacific time.

Register for Free Workshop

Beans & Greens

January seems like the “clean it up and get back to the program” month after a season of holiday treats and indulgences. But I’m not one for draconian restrictions, so let’s keep things delicious and fun this month.

How?

With beans and greens! Beans are a wonderful source of plant protein, and many winter greens are as well. Both can be used in a variety of ways.

Today’s recipe draws inspiration from Japanese curry dishes. Japanese curry is thicker, milder, and sweeter than other Asian curries, such as those in India, Pakistan, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Typically, Japanese curry is made from packaged curry roux blocks that are sold in most Asian food markets. The dish includes meat, onions, carrots, and potatoes simmered in the sauce and served over white rice. If you’ve ever had this at an Asian restaurant (where it’s sometimes called Curry Rice), you know how warm and yummy it is! Chef and food writer Aki moroto recently shared his mother’s curry omurice recipe, and it looks incredibly comforting.

I’m going for a different spin on the classic Japanese curry recipe by swapping out a few ingredients and subbing in beans (edamame) and greens (baby bok choy).

Recipes

Japanese-style Vegetarian Curry

Yields 4 servings

Time: 45-ish minutes

A light, bright riff on the popular Asian restaurant staple, this Japanese-style Vegetarian Curry is delish! Plus, it has several protein sources, including tofu, edamame, mushrooms, and bok choy, making it cozy and nutritious.

Notes:

I like to tear the tofu block into pieces, which gives the dish more texture and visual appeal in my eyes. However! If you’d rather cut the tofu into cubes, go for it!

You get to choose how to serve it: keep the components separate for a build-your-own bowl or combine everything in one skillet for easy serving.

To make this even more filling, serve with steamed white or brown rice.

Curry Mix (makes 3 Tbsp, but you’ll only need 1 Tbsp for the recipe):

1/2 Tbsp coriander seed

1 tsp fenugreek seed

1 Tbsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp sugar or other sweetener

1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

1/4 tsp cayenne

1/4 tsp black pepper

Ingredients:

1/2 cup butter or oil

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 Tbsp curry mix (see above)

3 cups vegetable broth

1 Tbsp oil

1 white onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 to 3 baby bok choy, rinsed and chopped

7 to 8 white or brown mushrooms, sliced

1 cup shelled edamame beans

16 oz tofu, torn into bite-sized pieces

Directions:

Crush the coriander and fenugreek seeds by whizzing in a coffee bean grinder or placing in a Ziploc bag and rolling over with a rolling pin. They don’t have to be perfectly ground, a little texture is fine. Combine them with the remaining curry spice ingredients in a small bowl and set aside. You’ll need 1 tablespoon for this recipe. The remainder can be kept in a jar or plastic bag for later use. Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Once it is melted, add the flour and stir until incorporated. Cook for two to three minutes until bubbly to make a white roux (it will actually be light tan). Tip in 1 tablespoon of the curry mix and stir to combine. Tip in the vegetable broth, stirring constantly. Cook until bubbly and starting to thicken, about 4 to 5 minutes. Taste the sauce and decide if it needs salt. Depending on how salty your broth is, it may or may not need additional salt. Remove from heat and cover to keep warm. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Pour in the oil, and once it is heated, add the onions. Sauté them for 4 to 5 minutes or just until tender. Add the garlic, bok choy, and mushrooms, then cook for 3 or 4 minutes or just until tender with a little bite still remaining. Add the edamame beans and cook until just heated through. If you are making this as an assemble-your-own-bowl meal, warm the tofu in the microwave for a minute or two. Set out the sauce, veggies, and tofu, then let peeps put together their own bowl with the ratios they like. Alternatively, combine everything together in the skillet and stir into one cohesive dish. Let cook for an extra few minutes to heat the tofu before serving.

New for 2026

With the new year comes new subscription benefits, and you have choices.

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Friday newsletters 3 times a month and access to the most recent recipes. Good news: in 2026, January, May, July, and October have an extra Friday, so there is an additional newsletter in these months.

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Upgrade to Paid at any time. **Important Note: I highly recommend you DO NOT do it through Apple Pay. You will be charged a slightly higher price, and Apple pockets the difference.** Just a heads up!

All Paid subscribers receive:

Monthly Menu Plan. New for 2026! An entire month of meals with photos and links to every recipe. Includes Sunday prep for the week, plus extras like desserts and drinks. The January menu plan posted last week.

2 Cooks 1 Table California-casual Dinner Party Menu. New for 2026! This once-a-month post features a guest chef. We provide a complete menu with recipes, conversation topics, and even a Spotify playlist for your next dinner get-together.

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Friday newsletters every week and access to ALL recipes in the posts. You get every single one, plus Archive access to all previous newsletters.

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More Vegan Options

If you are looking for other vegan/vegetarian dishes, Vegan Curry and Vegan Beet, Squash, and White Bean Salad are excellent options!

Tell Me

What is your favorite style of curry dish? I’d love to know in the comments! And for curry fans, Lisa McLean and Annada D. Rathi are putting together a special Curry Night post next week featuring curries from all over the world from some of your favorite (and soon to be favorite) food writers, so keep an eye out for that!

Next week: a California-casual Dinner Party Menu with guest chef Kerry Faber! We have put together a delicious menu, fun conversation topics, and even a jazzy Spotify playlist for your next friendly get-together. This one is for paid subscribers. See you next Friday!