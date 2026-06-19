Having dinner with friends more often is something we all want. But we are sometimes intimidated by what that means: I have to clean the house, cook a stellar meal, and everything has to be perfect.

How about a relaxed, “it’s clean enough” attitude so peeps can wear their favorite band t-shirt, shorts, and flip-flops, and come on over for supper kind of night? I like to call that California-casual.

Once a month, paid subscribers receive a dinner party post that includes recipes, conversation-starting questions, and even a Spotify playlist.

The goal: make throwing together a casual dinner party super-duper easy!

Hello and welcome! If you like tacos, kimchi, seasonal produce, and bright flavors, you’re in the right place. For those who are new, I’m Betty, a food writer, recipe developer, home cook, and Southern California gal. Every Friday in this newsletter, I share California Cuisine recipes to inspire you, no matter where you live in the world. California is the most ethnically diverse state in the U.S. and is home to many peeps from Asia, South America, and the Mediterranean. The cuisine here reflects that and is a beautiful mash-up of flavors! Other places to find me: my food blog, podcast, YouTube, and Instagram.

If your eyes need a mini-vacay, I’ll read the post to you in the audio above.

Wedge salad and chocolate pie photos courtesy of Nicki Sizemore.

2 Cooks 1 Table

Welcome to the table! Because I am a fan of so many talented food writers (and I know you are too!), each monthly dinner party includes recipes from a guest chef.

This month, I’m so happy to be collaborating with Nicki Sizemore! She is a trained chef, professional recipe developer, and cookbook author four times over. She shares recipes and inspiration in her newsletter Mind, Body, Spirit, FOOD.

You saw several of her delicious recipes earlier this month in the June menu plan!

We met on the Substack platform and quickly became foodie friends. If you’d like to hear more about Nicki, her cooking philosophy, and where she gets her inspiration, listen to the podcast interview with her, linked below.

Nicki and I had fun coming up with today’s dinner party plan!

In this month’s menu, we are sticking to the June theme of “healthier treats.” Nicki is sharing her deliciously good Grilled Wedge Steak Salad and a showstopping Silky Chocolate Pudding Pie. I’m rounding out the menu with an Easy 30-Minute Flatbread (can be grilled!) and a zero-proof Espresso Martini Mocktail.

You are going to love this menu!

Don’t feel like making every recipe? Make it a community effort by having guests prepare and bring one (or more) of the dishes. Many hands make light work!

Spotify Playlist

As always, there’s a playlist! In line with today’s menu items, this one is two hours of summer-inspired tunes to enjoy while prepping dinner or as guests arrive. I love the free version of Spotify for all my playlists!

Conversation Starters

Usually, no one is at a loss for words when it’s a gathering with good friends. But! It is fun to throw out a question or two, either before the meal or as dessert is served.

Two questions that Nicki and I thought would spark some fun conversation:

What is something you’re grateful for today? Who in your life, past or present, would you like to thank for their good influence but haven’t thanked yet?

The rest of today’s post is for paid subscribers. You know I’m fond of you all, but once a month, I treat my paid subscribers to a post that is just for them.

Become a Paid Subscriber to receive a brand new menu plan each month, a monthly dinner party playbook, plus have access to all recipes. Paid subscriptions are $5 per month or $50 per year (yes, that’s 2 months free!). Join us!