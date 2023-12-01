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Carrie Rader
Dec 2, 2023

Great article Betty! I have to comment on the mandolin slicer. I have one and I do love it. I’m soo glad to find out they make a safety glove. Three years ago I got a bit cavalier when I was slicing an onion for pizza toppings. I was not using the included holder and what do you know but I sliced off about 1/5 of my thumb!! I thought I cut off more like 1/4 of it but my husband says at most it was 1/5 Lol . I couldn’t look🫣! After 6 months my thumb was healed, but even after 3 years I still don’t have the feeling back in it. Needless to say, I ALWAYS use the holder when using the mandolin and now I will most likely buy a safety glove. Thanks😊

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patvia
Dec 1, 2023

What great ideas, Betty! I just got the mandolin that you recommended. It's amazingly fast. And now that my mail-like gloves came in I'll be using it. I'm going to get that scooper for meatballs. You made quite a compelling argument for that!

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