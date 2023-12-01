Are your dear ones in a quandary about what to give you this holiday season? It seems the older I get, the less I need or want, and the harder it is to buy me a gift. The other side of the coin is equally difficult: purchasing something special for those who seemingly have everything.

Cookbooks are always a great idea. I have several in my Bookstore that make fun holiday gifts! Choose from Coffee Shop Iced Drinks, Sunny Weather Mocktails, 15 Dinner Recipes for the Rest of Your Life, and 7 Holiday Cookies, SoCal Style. A Gift Subscription to my monthly menu plans is also an excellent gift! Learn more about what a paid subscription includes in the Premium Content Library.

If you are the cook in your family, people assume that items like an air fryer or Ninja Cremi are on your wish list. And those things might be. But if you are like me, you actually just want a few prep tools to make your everyday cooking life much easier.

Frequently, I overlook buying the small tools I need, like a meat thermometer or a potato peeler to replace the one that broke. Why do we put off the little things? A friend once told me that her home was filled with several 10-minute fix-it projects that she never seemed to get to. Relatable for me, but in a culinary way.

So, what follows is a list of helpful kitchen things to include on your wish list or to buy for the favorite cook in your life. I own all of these and use them regularly.

Cookie Scoops

One of the biggest regrets of my culinary life is not buying a cookie scoop until this year. I did not own a cookie scoop until 2023. Seriously. Now that I have one, I’m curious. How did I live without it? Gone are the days of using makeshift scoopers, rolling lopsided meatballs, and eyeballing cookie dough portions.

Originally, the scooper was invented to dish up and mold servings of ice cream. American Alfred L. Cralle, who worked as a hotel porter, invented and patented his “ice cream mold and disher” in 1897. It could be operated with one hand and included a built-in scraper that helped to serve the ice cream easily. Modern scoopers operate on the same principle and come in all sizes. They are used to dish ice cream, yes, but also to shape candies, scoop cookie dough, shape falafel, dip up meatballs, and portion cupcake batter.

There are real pluses to using a cookie scoop. I used to be very cavalier about portioning out cookie dough, thinking it really didn’t matter because the cookies were going to taste good regardless of how they looked. Well, silly me discovered that some cookies turned out crisp and crunchy while others were still raw in the middle. So, a scoop consistently gives uniform cookie sizes that cook evenly and are done baking at the same time.

What size to get? On the inside of scoopers, in microscopic font, are printed sizes and sometimes tablespoon equivalents. In general, the larger the number, the smaller the amount it holds. For example, the #8 size scoop holds one-half cup of dough whereas the #70 size scoop holds one tablespoon of dough. The size I use most for cookies is the #40, which dishes up one and one-half tablespoons of dough and yields perfect 3-inch cookies like these iced chai oatmeal beauties on my website.

Garlic Press

Who knew this would be such a polarizing kitchen prep tool? Some peeps hate it (even calling it “the devil”) while others highly recommend it. I did not have a garlic press until four or five years ago and immediately loved it. So fast! So easy! It’s hard to believe I hand-chopped garlic for 20-plus years.

Swiss bicycle mechanic Karl Zysset invented the garlic press in 1950. After the success of the ergonomic and well-designed kitchen aid, he quit working on bicycles and concentrated on kitchen tools. He went on to invent the salad spinner and the onion chopper. His company, Zyliss, became well-known for high-quality, Swiss-made kitchen prep utensils.

Now, you will find that garlic cloves crushed through a garlic press taste slightly stronger than those chopped by hand thanks to more allicin or aroma molecules being released. Once the garlic is cooked, there is no difference in taste. Pluses of owning a garlic press include not having to peel the cloves, ease of use, and fast results. I also like that the minced garlic bits are finer than what I can chop and all the pieces are the same size.

There are many styles of garlic presses, including a rocking garlic press, a garlic twister, and a two-part press with a cleaning brush. My favorite is the soft-handled OXO Good Grips model. The handle is comfortable, the garlic hopper is large, and it has a self-cleaning attachment with a hinge opening that swings all the way open.

Mandoline

How I love mandolines! I am not a trained chef, and my knife skills are just so-so. With a mandoline, however, I achieve lovely, consistently sized slices of veggies for potato au gratin, tians, veggie lasagnas, coleslaw, and this stunning spiral veggie pie.

My mom has used her Japanese-made mandoline for over 40 years and its blades are still sharp. I grew up thinking that it was a kitchen tool made only in Japan. Benriner is a popular Japanese brand of mandolines that has been around since the 1940s. But the mandoline origin story goes back to 16th-century Italy and Renaissance chef Bartolomeo Scappi, who possibly invented them and definitely used them in his work as a cook to cardinals and popes. His book, The Opera of Bartolomeo Scappi (1570): The Art and Craft of a Master Cook, is still in print and available at online book retailers.

Because the blades are sharp, I bought a pair of “no-cry” gloves that are cut-proof. The fear of slicing off my fingertips was real, and I didn’t want to mess up getting clear fingerprints for TSA pre-check. The Lord knows I don’t want to wait in that non-pre-check line (aka Dante’s Inferno) every time I travel. Priorities, people.

As an aside, I heard a woman once talk about how she no longer had fingerprints because of repeated exposure to hot plates at the restaurant where she worked. This made me wonder: how do you get fingerprinted if you have none to give?

Working with stone, acidic ingredients, and hot plates can apparently wear down the skin on fingertips to where fingerprints are faint or non-existent. And it’s rare, but some people are born without fingerprints. According to the TSA website, folks with no fingerprints can still qualify for pre-check, but the application procedure is slightly different and may take longer.

We were talking about the wonders of mandolines, weren’t we? The one that I own and love is the German-made Borner. It is easy to use, easy to clean, and comes with extra attachments plus a hand guard.

And now I’m just showing off, but I made my own crispy baked apple chips!

Tell Me

What kitchen items are on your holiday wish list? I’d love to know what you are hoping to get!