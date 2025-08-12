Betty Eatz Newsletter

Betty Eatz Newsletter

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Giovanna Solimando's avatar
Giovanna Solimando
Aug 18, 2025

Not sure I can join the live, but I’ll definitely try. And if I can’t make it I’ll watch the replay.

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1 reply by Betty Williams
jess's avatar
jess
Aug 12, 2025

sooooo cool, betty! save me some!!!

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