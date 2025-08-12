Hi everyone! Just a short note about the Kimchi Making Workshop coming up. Join me in putting together a jar of Korean cabbage kimchi to ferment. It’s so easy and delicious!

Don’t be afraid, we will walk through all the steps together.

Mark your calendars: Wednesday, August 20 at 12 noon U.S. Pacific, 3 pm U.S. Eastern, 8 pm GMT+1 for European friends, 5 am AEST Thursday, August 21 for Australian peeps.

The workshop is free and open to all, so please share the link with anyone who might be interested! A replay will be available.

Link to join

IMPORTANT TO KNOW!

If you are cooking along, you’ll need all the ingredients in the recipe below, plus have completed Directions steps 1 and 2 before the workshop.

Recipe

Homemade Kimchi

Yields: 32 oz jar of kimchi

Time: 30 minutes hands-on, plus 2 hours presoak, 3 to 7 days ferment

Spicy, salty, fermented, and funky! This Korean side dish is easy, delicious, and fun to make. Enjoy it with rice, meats, veggies, stews, or as part of the banchan (side dishes) at a Korean meal.

Notes:

You will need a 32-ounce wide-mouth jar or several small ones. I also suggest having food prep gloves available.

Adjust the heat to your tastebuds! If you like milder kimchi, dial down the amount of red pepper flakes to 1 or 2 tablespoons. Like it hotter? Use 4 or 5 tablespoons.

If you are avoiding sugar, sub in an equal amount of minced Asian pear or red apple instead.

Some kimchi recipes include salted shrimp paste or fish sauce. Kimchi recipes vary from region to region. In North Korea, where my mom is from, seafood is not added, so I don’t include it here (making this kimchi vegan and vegetarian-friendly). If you want to use it, add 1 tablespoon to the spice ingredients.

Presoak Ingredients:

2 lbs napa cabbage, cut in half lengthwise

1/2 cup kosher salt (I use Morton’s)

Additional Veggies:

1/2 lb daikon radish

1 medium carrot

4 green onions

Spice Ingredients:

2 Tbsp minced garlic

1 Tbsp minced fresh ginger

1 Tbsp granulated sugar

3 Tbsp gochugaru (Korean coarse red pepper flakes), or more depending on how hot you like it

Directions: