Mediterranean Nachos are an assemble-your-own vegetarian nacho plate with all your favorite Mediterranean ingredients! Crispy pita chips dolloped with tzatziki and baba ghanoush, and scattered with chickpeas, Kalamata olives, feta, and tomato.

A sprinkle of green onions, parsley, fresh mint, and lemon adds the finishing touch!

Recipe Notes:

Everything can be made ahead of time and refrigerated. Assemble the nachos just before eating.

There is no harm in doubling the amount of baba ghanoush and tzatziki! Any leftover can be used as a dip for the rest of the week.

Adjust the garlic to your liking. I find that some cloves are stronger than others, so taste and add more if needed.

Extras

Some fun goodies to serve with our Mediterranean moment: Easy Hummus, Homemade Zhoug, Rosewater Spritz, Strawberry Rose Pistachio Pops.

If you like tacos, kimchi, seasonal produce, and bright flavors, you’re in the right place!

I’m Betty of the Betty Eatz food blog and newsletter. Every Friday, I share California Cuisine recipes to inspire you, no matter where you live in the world.

What’s California Cuisine? It’s food with fresh ingredients, in-season produce, simple preparation, and bright flavors. With a state population hailing from all over the world, especially Asia, Central and South America, and the Mediterranean, California Cuisine reflects all these food cultures. It’s a beautiful mash-up!

Learn more here.