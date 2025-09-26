Hi there, friends! A sunny Southern California welcome to both Followers and Subscribers. I’m glad you’ve found your way here. Every Friday, you’ll receive bright and fresh California Cuisine recipes to inspire you, no matter where you live in the world.

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Life in SoCal

Normally, I share snippets of California living with you. Last week, I spent time in New York City to visit my mom, who’s had a few health challenges but is thankfully on the mend! There’s always something positive in every situation, if you’re looking for it, and I found several on this trip.

Waiting room with a view, healthy options in the cafeteria, had to stop at Kalustyan's spice store, and writing newsletter drafts the old-fashioned way.

Wraps Month

It’s a wrap on the Wraps series! Earlier this month, we talked about The Atlantic calling wraps “the worst sandwich,” and “awful…with less than serviceable fillings.” We’ve disproved all that with the deliciously good Niçoise Salad Wraps, Mediterranean-style Meatball Wraps, and Vegetarian Crunch Wraps (wow, you all LOVED these!). Did you have a favorite?

So, you might be wondering, what’s coming next month?

October’s Cook Once, Eat Thrice (3x) Series

Starting next week, I’ll show you how to batch-cook a protein and turn it into three completely different meals. Eat the meals all in the same week or freeze them for later. It’s an efficient way to meal prep and gives you all kinds of options during the week! I’m super excited to share this with you, and I think you’re going to love it.

Gimbap

Today, we end our wrap series with one that is fun-sized: Mini Gimbap!

What is gimbap? It’s a Korean wrap made with seaweed (gim) and rice (bap). It includes a variety of fillings like sliced veggies, pickled daikon, meat, and kimchi. Everything is rolled up with the rice, and the seaweed is brushed with sesame oil to give it some shine.

The roll is then cut crosswise into rounds and eaten with chopsticks or your hands. It looks a bit like a sushi roll from a Japanese restaurant. Call me a contrarian, but I prefer to leave gimbap whole, or maybe cut in half.

Regular-sized gimbap and Gimme brand sheets.

Something else I like with my gimbap? Dipping sauce. Traditionally, sauce is not served with gimbap. However! Mini gimbap have become very popular in South Korea and are served with a delicious dipping sauce. These mini wraps are called mayak gimbap, which translates to “drug gimbap,” meaning, they are addicting to eat!

Also, can we appreciate how clever the marketing team is for the Gimme brand of seaweed? Gim means seaweed, and they turned it into a fun and memorable product name. So cute.

Recipe

Mini Gimbap (Korean Rice & Seaweed Wraps)

Makes 16 mini wraps

Time: About 1 hour

These fun-sized mini wraps make great appetizers, after-school snacks, or even a light lunch! The sauce is quick to stir together and, yes, it is addicting, lol. Swap out ingredient fillings for ones you like. Many thanks to My Korean Kitchen for the recipe inspo and how-to.

Wrap Ingredients:

1 cup short-grain rice

1 1/2 cups water

1 tsp toasted sesame seeds

1 tsp sesame oil

1/2 tsp salt

2 heaping cups baby spinach

4 seaweed sheets, cut into quarters

1 cup shaved carrot

1/2 cup kimchi or pickled radish

sesame oil for brushing

Sauce Ingredients:

2 Tbsp rice vinegar

2 tsp soy sauce

2 tsp gochujang

1 tsp honey

1 tsp toasted sesame seeds

Directions:

Rinse the rice in running water, pouring off the cloudy water each time, until the water starts to clear (about 4 or 5 times is usually good). Add clean water. Cook rice according to package directions or in a rice cooker following manufacturer directions. Once the rice is done, add the sesame seeds, sesame oil, and salt. Stir to combine and let sit uncovered to cool slightly. Dump the spinach in a shallow bowl. Boil some water and pour it over the spinach, making sure it is submerged, blanching the spinach briefly. Drain off the water and allow to cool. Once the spinach is cool enough to handle, squeeze off any remaining water. Place a seaweed sheet, shiny side down, on a cutting board. Distribute about 2 Tablespoons of cooled rice on the bottom two-thirds of the sheet. It’s easiest to do this by wetting your fingers first before touching the rice. Make sure to place the rice all the way to the edges. Arrange the spinach, kimchi, and carrot on the lower third of the rice, again placing items all the way to the edge so that the first bite into the roll isn’t sad emptiness. Roll up from the bottom, tucking everything in as you go. I like to add a few grains of rice at the top of the roll to help seal the deal. Brush lightly with sesame oil. Make the sauce by stirring together the sauce ingredients in a small bowl. Serve with the mini gimbap. Gimbap is best eaten right away. They do not keep longer than a couple of hours because the seaweed gets soggy.

More Korean Food

Looking for more Korean goodies? There’s a Kimchi-making workshop replay (starts at the 5-minute mark), Radish Kimchi recipe, Dubu Jorim Tacos and Soju Margaritas pairing, Korean BBQ Pizza, and Korean Bulgogi Street Tacos recipe.

Rewards

If you enjoy this newsletter, please invite family, friends, coworkers, and even frenemies (lol) to subscribe and read along with us.

What’s in it for you? Rewards!

Free subscribers, you can earn one, three, or six months of a Paid subscription for inviting others to become subscribers, too.

Paid subscribers, your rewards add on months to your current paid subscription.

When you use the referral link below, or the “Refer a Friend” button at the end of any newsletter, you'll get credit for the new subscribers you’ve referred. Send the link in a text, email, or share it on social media. It’s one of the few times in life that it pays to be a loudmouth.

*** Important: I don’t keep track of referrals, but Substack does through this referral link.***

Refer a friend

As peeps use your referral link to subscribe (free or paid), you’ll receive these goodies (it’s better than Kohl’s Cash or Bed Bath & Beyond coupons, in my opinion, lol).

1-month comped Paid subscription for 3 new subscribers.

3-month comped Paid subscription for 6 new subscribers.

6-month comped Paid subscription for 15 new subscribers.

Doesn’t that sound so easy-peasy? I can’t wait to see what rewards you earn!

Tell Me

What did you enjoy most about Wraps Month? Vote below!

Coming next week: Cook Once Eat 3x, and we are making Roast Chicken! See you next Friday.