Betty Eatz Newsletter

Betty Eatz Newsletter

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Mira Dessy's avatar
Mira Dessy
Oct 28, 2025

Yum! This is so fabulous. And other super delicious idea to use my fermented red cabbage!

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1 reply by Betty Williams
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Mira Dessy
Sep 4, 2025

Oh my goodness, I've just discovered your Substack and I'm loving it! Fabulous food, amazing pictures, and delightful recipes. I'm excited to try the mushroom and fermented cabbage tacos. Thank you for sharing.

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1 reply by Betty Williams
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