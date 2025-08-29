Hi friends! A sunny Southern California hello to new followers and subscribers. Every Friday, we chat about bright and fresh California Cuisine recipes to inspire you, no matter where you live in the world.

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Life in SoCal

It’s been fun to share small glimpses of Southern California life. Temperatures continue to rise (fun fact: August is the hottest month of the year). But a quick trip to the coast and a visit to a wine cave brought needed relief from the heat.

Recipe testing for holiday cookies (yes, really!), my office manager sleeping on the job again, big cats at the San Diego Zoo, and a quiet evening with girlfriends at a SoCal winery.

Coming in September

What’s on the horizon in next month’s newsletters? Wraps! Yes, these easy-to-make and easy-to-eat bundles of nourishment are perfect for the in-between month of September, which is no longer summer but not quite autumn.

Plus! Paid subscribers will enjoy a virtual field trip to a California winery. Come along with me every 90 days to visit growers and producers of California Cuisine ingredients. You’ll enjoy the scenery, the people, and, of course, the sunshine! Earlier this year, we visited a Coachella date farm and an Irvine strawberry farm.

Farewell Fermentation

Today is the last in our month of fabulously fermented food and drink recipes. We’ve made preserved fermented lemons, radish kimchi, raspberry shrub, and artisan bread with poolish. Plus, I hosted a live kimchi-making workshop! Hasn’t it been fun?

Some of these fermented goodies I grew up eating (hello kimchi, I’m talking about you again). Others I came to know about later in life. But, much like children, I can’t pick just one. I love them all equally and enjoy them for their different ways. Hope you found some new favorite ferments this month.

Fermented Foods and Food Intolerances

We’ve talked about fermentation and put what we’ve learned into delicious practice. But, something that has not come up? Food intolerances. Can someone who is gluten-free, dairy-free, or vegan enjoy fermented foods? Maybe.

Homemade fermented foods are best, of course, because you know exactly what ingredients were used. You’ll want to read labels on store-bought fermented items to identify ingredients that may potentially cause upset to your digestive system. It’s always best to consult with your healthcare provider if you have questions.

Melissa Norman provides helpful tips and deliciously good recipes for those with food intolerances in her newsletter, Yes! You Can Eat This. I recommend you check out her posts and subscribe!

Melissa also chatted about maintaining a positive perspective and open-mindedness about recipes and food intolerances in this episode of my podcast. It was such an informative time!

Recipes

Mushroom and Fermented Red Cabbage Tacos

Serves 4

Time: 25 minutes

Vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, and delicious! These flavorful mushroom tacos are perfect for those with (and even those without) food intolerances. Many thanks to Melissa Norman of Yes! You Can Eat This for sharing her recipe. Definitely worth adding these to your taco repertoire! My substitutions are in the notes section.

Notes:

My local grocery was sold out of oyster mushrooms, so I picked up portobellos instead. I think any mushroom would be great in this recipe!

I subbed in homemade fermented red cabbage (recipe follows) for extra probiotic benefits.

Instead of jarred roasted red bell peppers, I used some leftover grilled ones I already had, and it was a good sub .

Mushroom Ingredients:

400 g (approx 5 cups) mushrooms (oyster or shiitake or a mix)

4 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp tamari (GF soy sauce)

2 tsp orange juice

2 tsp lime juice

2 tsp maple syrup

2 tsp adobo chili flakes

2 pinches garlic powder

salt to taste

Guacamole Ingredients:

2 medium avocados

2 large garlic cloves

3 Tbsp vegan mayo

2 tsp lime juice

2 pinches cumin

2 pinches chipotle chili flakes

salt to taste

Red Cabbage Ingredients:

1 cup pickled or fermented red cabbage (recipe follows), drained

2 Tbsp orange juice

2 tsp maple syrup

Garnishes:

gluten-free tortillas

spicy tomato salsa

110 g (approx 2 cups) lettuce, chopped

2 green onions, finely chopped

small bunch cilantro, chopped

100 g (approx 2/3 cup) jarred roasted red pepper, sliced

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 F/200 C. Clean and thinly cut mushrooms and place in a large bowl. In a small bowl, mix the oil, tamari, orange juice, lime juice, maple syrup, chili flakes, garlic, and salt. Pour over the mushrooms, cover, and marinate for 15 minutes. Make the guac: mash the avocado in a medium bowl, then add the garlic, mayo, lime juice, cumin, chili flakes, and salt. Mix together, and place in the fridge. Rinse the drained pickled red cabbage and place in a bowl (if using fermented red cabbage, you can skip the rinse so the probiotic benefits aren’t lost). Add the orange juice and maple syrup, cover, and let marinate. Place mushrooms on a large rimmed baking sheet, leaving room between the pieces. Cook for 10 minutes, then flip pieces over, and continue to cook 15 to 20 minutes more or until the edges are crispy. While the mushrooms are cooking, assemble the garnishes on a plate. Warm the tortillas either in the microwave or in a dry skillet on the stovetop. Cover and keep warm. Once the mushrooms are done, it’s time to assemble the tacos. Spread some guacamole on a tortilla. Add the mushrooms and garnishes, then serve.

Fermented Red Cabbage

Yields around 4 cups

Time: 30 minutes active time, 2 hours soak, 3 to 7 days fermenting

Colorful, tangy, and good for your gut! This easy-to-make fermented red cabbage is delicious and adds bright flavor to grilled meats, tacos, and salads. Thanks to Simply Recipes for the recipe inspo.

Ingredients:

2.5 lb red cabbage

1/2 cup kosher salt (I use Morton’s)

2 tsp kosher salt

2 tsp granulated sugar

1 tsp celery seeds (optional)

Directions:

Peel any damaged outer leaves from the cabbage and discard. Cut out the core and discard. Thinly slice the cabbage and place in a large bowl. Pour 1/2 cup kosher salt over the cut cabbage, then add water until the cabbage is fully submerged. Place a plate with a heavy object on top to keep the cabbage under water. Let sit for 2 hours. The cabbage will soften as it sits. Drain the water off and rinse the cabbage with fresh water. Divide the cabbage equally and pack into two large (32 oz) mason jars. Divide the salt, sugar, and celery seeds equally and add to the jars. Pour 1 cup of water into each jar. Press the cabbage down with your hands. I like to place a glass fermentation weight (available online and on Amazon) on top of the cabbage to help everything stay submerged under the water line. This helps prevent any mold from forming on any exposed leaves. Alternatively, a sealed Ziploc bag filled with water, clean pebbles, or pie weights works well, too. Screw on the jar lids. Place the filled jars in a rimmed pan or plastic bag to catch any bubbly juices that may overflow from fermentation. Leave at room temperature for about one week. Check every other day to remove the lids, release any gas, and press down the cabbage again with a clean spoon. As the cabbage ferments, it will slightly shrink, and you will be able to press it down easier as the days progress. Around day three, taste the cabbage to see if it is sour enough for you. If so, move the jars to the fridge. Otherwise, continue to let it ferment at room temp for another three or four days, tasting it each time you release the gas. Once you like the taste, move the jars to the fridge where they will stay good for two or three months. The color will turn from purple to a very 1980s neon purple-y pink.

Tell Me

What has been your favorite thing in this fermented series? Let’s hear it in the poll!

Coming next week: It will be September, and we’re doing a month of the “worst sandwiches ever.” Lol! Wraps are actually *delicious*, but The Atlantic doesn’t think so. Anyhoo, see you next Friday!