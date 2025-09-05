Hi there friends, and a sunny Southern California welcome to you all! High fives to new subscribers. So glad you are here. Every Friday, you’ll receive bright and fresh California Cuisine recipes to inspire you, no matter where you live in the world.

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Life in SoCal

Is living in Southern California all sunshine and tacos? Not entirely. Like anywhere, we have our good, bad, and ugly (I won’t bend your ear about our triple-digit temperatures last week). However, I like to focus on the positive things in our Golden State! I’ve shared some of these photos on Notes in the Substack app. Not everyone wants another app to keep up with, so I’m also sharing them here, just for funsies.

Bartered a jar of kimchi for a friend's sourdough, date night at a Postmodern Jukebox concert, the historic Mission Inn, and grapefruit trees are preparing for winter.

Wraps

A few months ago, The Atlantic had an article titled, “The Worst Sandwich is Back.” It named sandwich wraps as “awful…with less than serviceable fillings,” “an indistinguishable food slurry wrapped in edible cardboard,” and “desperation food.”

So, you’ll be happy (surprised? horrified?) to know that this entire month is dedicated to: Wraps! Lol!

Call me contrary, froward, or maybe even ornery, but I think The Atlantic has had a (perhaps temporary) lapse in judgment. Yes, sandwich wraps can be terrible, but so can soggy pizza, overcooked roast beef, or wilted Caesar salad.

But, homemade wraps are fantastic! They are perfect for this in-between season we are in. It’s no longer summer, but we’re not quite feeling the autumn vibes. Plus, wraps are easy to make and even easier to eat! Everything can be prepped ahead of time and rolled up into a “gringo burrito” just before eating.

What comprises a wrap? It usually includes:

Wrapper. Usually a large tortilla, flatbread, lavash, or pita. Sometimes a lettuce leaf, seaweed, or egg crepe will stand in as a low-carb option.

Protein. Cooked meat, seafood, tofu, beans, or other plant-based protein chopped into bite-sized pieces.

Veggies. Cooked or raw vegetables chopped up.

Comfort carbs. Occasionally, rice, noodles, or cooked potatoes are added.

Condiments. Sometimes a sauce is slathered on the wrapper before filling or is served on the side as a dipping sauce.

Assembling the wrap can be easy or tricky, depending on several factors. You’ll have to pay attention to greediness (adding too much filling is no bueno), dexterity (you’ll need every single finger to pull its weight folding, holding, turning, and rolling), and prior work experience (You say you were a burrito roller at Chipotle? Cool. You’re good).

Wraps are customizable, adaptable, and fun. Have I convinced you yet? Read on for this week’s recipe.

Recipe

Niçoise Salad Wraps

Yields 4 wraps

Time: 40-ish minutes

A handheld version of the popular French salad! This wrap includes all the usual Niçoise suspects: tuna, green beans, potatoes, olives, and other accoutrements. Plus, a herby, zippy dressing that smells like that European vacation (minus the sunscreen and oversized sunglasses) that we all wanted to take this year but didn’t.

And yes, you could absolutely use a large lettuce or collard greens leaf in place of the tortilla to make this gluten-free and low-carb.

Dressing Ingredients:

1/3 cup red wine vinegar

1/3 cup olive oil

2 Tbsp shallots, finely chopped

2 Tbsp Dijon mustard

1 Tbsp fresh basil, finely chopped

1 Tbsp fresh parsley, finely chopped

Wrap Ingredients:

1/2 lb baby potatoes

1/2 lb green beans, trimmed

3 or 4 hard-boiled eggs, peeled

2 cans (5 oz each) tuna packed in olive oil

1/2 cup pitted kalamata olives

1/2 cup tomatoes, thinly sliced

1/2 head butter lettuce, leaves separated

4 spinach wraps or 9” tortillas

Directions:

Combine all the dressing ingredients in a jar. Screw on the lid and shake until emulsified. Set aside. Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil. Tip in the potatoes, lower heat to medium-high, and cook for 15 minutes or until tender when pierced with a fork. Transfer the potatoes, using a large slotted spoon, to a bowl. Cut the potatoes in half, then add 2 tablespoons of the dressing and stir to combine. The hot potatoes will absorb the dressing as they cool. Throw the green beans into the pan of hot water, and place pan back on the stovetop. Let the green beans cook for 3 to 4 minutes or until bright green and crisp-tender. Fill a medium bowl with ice cubes and cold water. Drain the green beans, then throw them in the ice water bath to stop the cooking process and set the color. Slice the eggs into quarters or slices. Drain the oil from the tuna. Remove the green beans from the ice bath and pat dry. Set up your wrap assembly line with butter lettuce, potatoes, green beans, eggs, tuna, olives, and tomatoes at the ready. Heat one spinach wrap in the microwave for 10-ish seconds or in a dry skillet until warm, just to make it more pliable and less prone to tearing. Place the wrap on a cutting board and fill with a little of everything starting with the lettuce leaves. Drizzle on a spoonful of dressing. Now, it’s time to roll! Fold in both right and left sides to enclose the filling. Then fold the bottom up and over all the filling, tucking in anything that wants to escape. Roll the wrap to the top to seal everything in. Cut in half or leave well enough alone and eat as is. Serve extra dressing alongside.

Apple Season

The U-pick apple places in Southern California’s Oak Glen are finally open to the public! I used to take my kids, but they are all now busy young adults going to college or working full-time (proud of you, my darlings!). So I go with friends and still pick way too many apples.

One can only eat so much apple pie (in theory, anyway), so I love to make crispy baked apple chips. They are super easy! And a nice bonus: your home will smell amazing as they bake. I hope you try them.

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Tell Me

Are you a fan of sandwich wraps? Do leave a comment and gush or rant about it, either way.

Coming next week: a Vegetarian Crunch Wrap! A fun riff on the popular fast food wrap that’s better than the original. See you next Friday!