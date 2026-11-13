Happy November!

Hosting casual dinner parties has been one of the goals this year. Once a month, paid subscribers receive a dinner party plan that includes recipes, conversation-starting questions, and even a Spotify playlist.

The plan makes throwing together a casual dinner party super-duper easy!

So many peeps have prioritized “having dinner with friends more often,” but it doesn’t have to be fancy, fussy, over-the-top, and perfect. How about a relaxed, wear your favorite sweater, comfy pants, and flip-flops, and come over for supper kind of night? I like to call that California-casual.

2 Cooks 1 Table

Because I am a fan of so many talented food writers (and I know you are too!), each monthly dinner party includes recipes from a guest chef.

This month, I’m so happy to be collaborating with Stephanie Hansen, the broadcast host of a long-running radio show, Emmy Award-winning TV show, cookbook author, food blogger, and podcaster. She also writes Stephanie’s Dish, a newsletter where she shares her tested recipes, personal insights, and travel highlights, among other wonderful things.

You saw some of her delicious recipes earlier this month in the November Menu Plan!

Learn more about Stephanie, her Emmy-winning broadcasting career, and where she gets her recipe inspiration in the podcast interview with her, linked below.

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Stephanie and I had fun coming up with today’s dinner party plan!

The menu features two of Stephanie’s popular recipes, including a carrot cake that fits right into this month’s theme of veggie-forward desserts. You are going to love this menu!

Don’t feel like making every recipe? Make it a community effort by having guests prepare and bring one (or more) of the dishes. Many hands make light work!

Spotify Playlist

As always, there is a free playlist I’ve put together for you! This one is two hours of mellow Yacht Rock (classic soft rock) favorites that you can enjoy while prepping dinner or as guests arrive. If you are of a certain age like I am, you will recognize every single one of these songs!

Conversation Starters

Usually, no one is at a loss for words when it’s a gathering with good friends. But! It is fun to throw out a question or two, either before the meal or as dessert is served.

Two questions that Stephanie and I thought would spark some fun conversation:

The rest of today’s post is for paid subscribers. You know I’m fond of you all, but once a month, I treat my paid subscribers to a dinner party post that is just for them. Won’t you join us? Upgrade this month and receive my new book, Holiday Mocktails, as a thank you.