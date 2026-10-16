Happy October!

Hosting casual dinner parties has been one of the goals this year. Once a month, paid subscribers receive a dinner party plan that includes recipes, conversation-starting questions, and even a Spotify playlist.

The plan makes throwing together a casual dinner party super-duper easy!

So many peeps have prioritized “having dinner with friends more often,” but it doesn’t have to be fancy, fussy, over-the-top, and perfect. How about a relaxed, wear your favorite sweater, shorts, and flip-flops, and come over for supper kind of night? I like to call that California-casual.

If you want to check out the other Dinner Party posts, they are all listed in the Premium Content Library. In the Library, you’ll also see the registration link for the next CookStack Collective live cooking class.

2 Cooks 1 Table

Because I am a fan of so many talented food writers (and I know you are too!), each monthly dinner party includes recipes from a guest chef.

This month, I’m so happy to be collaborating with Emma Frisch! She, along with her identical twin Dimity Palmer-Smith, hosts the Dinner Last Night podcast and shares recipes in her newsletter TIME FOR DINS.

You saw several of her delicious recipes earlier this month in the October menu plan!

Learn more about Emma, her cooking philosophy, and where she gets her inspiration in the podcast interview with her and Dimity, linked below.

x

Emma and I had fun coming up with today’s dinner party plan!

We were inspired by my One-Pan Meal series this month. Everything from the main to the dessert for this party is cooked in one pan. You are going to love this menu!

Don’t feel like making every recipe? Make it a community effort by having guests prepare and bring one (or more) of the dishes. Many hands make light work!

Spotify Playlist

As always, there is a playlist I’ve put together for you! In line with the season, this one is two hours of mellow acoustic tunes, perfect for this moody time of year. I love the free version of Spotify for all my playlists!

Conversation Starters

Usually, no one is at a loss for words when it’s a gathering with good friends. But! It is fun to throw out a question or two, either before the meal or as dessert is served.

Two questions that Emma and I thought would spark some fun conversation:

, the rest of today’s post is for paid subscribers. Once a month, I treat my paid subscribers to a post that is just for them. Won’t you join us?

** If you are one of Emma’s paid subscribers, I am happy to comp you a one-month paid subscription to my newsletter so that you can enjoy this post as well as the October menu plan! Please email me at bettyeatz@substack.com or send me a message on Chat.