San Diego County, California

Hi ! So glad you are here.

Today’s newsletter features the October Menu Plan: four weeks of meals with photos and links to every recipe so you can feel confident and in control of your weekly meal plans without spending hours online searching for recipes that you can trust.

Hello and welcome! If you like tacos, kimchi, seasonal produce, and bright flavors, you’re in the right place. I’m Betty, a food writer, recipe developer, home cook, and Southern California gal. Every Friday in this newsletter, I help you plan meals with California Cuisine recipes to inspire you, no matter where you live in the world. California is the most ethnically diverse state in the U.S. and is home to many peeps from Asia, South America, and the Mediterranean. The cuisine here reflects that and is a beautiful mash-up of flavors! Other places to find me: my food blog, podcast, YouTube, and Instagram.

What’s in the Plan

Sunday Prep

Breathe a sigh of relief! This weekend prep will make the coming week go so much smoother, at least in the kitchen. These goodies keep in the fridge for noshing during the week: dips, sauces, breakfast items, or snacks.

Weekly 4 Dinner Recipes

No more searching for recipes! The dinner decision is done. Links to four dinner recipes leave wiggle room for leftovers, nights out, and too-exhausted-to-cook-it’s-popcorn-for-dinner evenings.

Weekend Extras

A little somethin’ somethin’ for fun! Weekend treats include desserts and fun drinkie recipes! Low-alcohol drinks and mocktails included.

Featured Cook

The Featured Cook this month is the smart and talented Emma Frisch! She’s a two-time cookbook author, recipe developer, and co-host of the podcast Dinner Last Night. Her newsletter, TIME FOR DINS, is where she shares seasonal recipes, meal plans, and reflections on motherhood and family.

You’ll see some of her incredible dishes in this month’s menu plan.

Plus, Emma and I have collaborated on a California casual dinner party menu, coming in a couple of weeks. The menu is perfect for an easygoing meal at home with a few friends: recipes, fun conversation starters, and a Spotify playlist!

Subscribers Chat

If you have any questions about a recipe or want to share what you’re making, drop a comment in the chat. You can access it here.

You know I’m fond of you all, but the menu plans are something I treat my paid subscribers to each month. Join us!

Become a Paid Subscriber to receive live cooking classes and a brand new menu plan (like this one!) each month. See the other benefits in the Premium Content Library. Paid subscriptions are $5 per month or $50 per year (yes, that’s 2 months free!).

Week 1