Something wonderful about the fall is the in-between temps. Days are still warm, but mornings and evenings are deliciously cool. Perfect weather for a cozy meal with all the colors of fall foliage, like in this one-pan meal!

I’ve been in New York City this week and seen autumn leaves, something I don’t get in my area of Southern California. And I’m totally enjoying the cooler temps while visiting my mom (and a coffee shop or two).

All month in the newsletter, I’m featuring one-pan meals that are easy to put together and easy to clean up. Paying attention to a few details makes them extra delicious! More about that in a minute.

Hello and welcome! If you like tacos, kimchi, seasonal produce, and bright flavors, you’re in the right place. I’m Betty, a food writer, recipe developer, home cook, and Southern California gal. Every Friday in this newsletter, I help you plan meals with California Cuisine recipes to inspire you, no matter where you live in the world. California is the most ethnically diverse state in the U.S. and is home to many peeps from Asia, South America, and the Mediterranean. The cuisine here reflects that and is a beautiful mash-up of flavors! Other places to find me: my food blog, podcast, YouTube, and Instagram.

What’s Happening in October

Live Cooking Class

You are invited to attend a live online cooking class with some of the most talented people in the food world! The CookStack Collective brings together 12 food writers (including myself) who teach you a dish or two or three. It’s an intimate but lively group where you can ask all the questions you want!

Mark your calendars for Friday, October 16, 2026, 10 am Pacific/1 pm Eastern.

This class is hosted by the talented Nicki Sizemore! She’s teaching how to make two seasonal staples — a whipped ricotta dip and a grain-free pumpkin apple cake — as well as sharing simple practices for cooking with more intention and joy.

Photos courtesy of Nicki Sizemore.

View the full schedule and replay links in the Class Calendar.

Don’t Stress About Dinner - It’s Planned!

Breathe a sigh of relief: you have access to a new menu plan every month!

I have a guest chef each month that contributes to the plan and this month it is the fun-loving Emma Frisch of TIME FOR DINS! We had a blast putting this one together!

Here are just a few things that paid subscribers enjoy in this month’s menu plan:

Included are

Easy Sunday prep items to prepare and nosh on during the week ahead.

Four dinner recipes featuring a variety of proteins, veggies, and complex carbs.

Fun weekend extras like desserts and drinkies!

See the October menu plan

All Hail the One-Pan Meal

When I was a young mom with little kids on my hip, at my feet, and in my arms, I was always looking for an easy dinner that required the least amount of steps and side dishes.

Enter the one-pan meal!

Once I discovered that ingredients could be thrown in a baking dish or skillet and yield a tasty meal, I was hooked. Over the years, I found there were a few tricks to ensure success at dinner time.

Choose the Protein:

Beef, chicken, fish, lamb, pork, or tofu are all excellent options.

Searing the protein first in a skillet is optional but recommended because it adds flavor. Be sure to pat the surface dry to get a good sear!

Add the Veggies:

Choose vegetables with a similar cook time. I learned this one the hard way! Root vegetables take longer (40 to 55 minutes) while green leafy veggies cook quickly (less than 10 minutes).

Chop the vegetables into same-sized pieces so everything cooks evenly.

When assembling the baking dish, place dense veg like carrots and potatoes at the bottom and place the protein on top.

Don’t overcrowd the pan! Like teenagers, the veggies need their space.

Season with Fats, Spices, and Herbs:

Fats like olive oil, coconut oil, and peanut oil are good for tossing and coating ingredients to help them brown. Melted bacon grease and duck fat add another layer of flavor.

Dried spices, either alone or in combinations, are a great way to add certain flavor profiles like Mediterranean, Mexican, Indian, or Asian.

Fresh chopped herbs are best as garnishes once the dish is done.

Even though I no longer have kids living at home, one-pan meals are still a fave with me because of their ease and adaptability. And now that it’s just my husband and me eating them, I’ve scaled the recipes to serve the two of us. Sometimes there are leftovers, sometimes not!

Recipe

Curry Chicken Cauliflower Bake

Serves 2 to 4

Time: 1 hour-ish

Saucy, savory, and so delicious! This one is an easy complete meal that bakes in one pan. Tender chicken thighs, cauliflower, carrots, and onions are all cooked in a coconut curry sauce.

I love this dish for so many reasons: it’s dairy-free, gluten-free, and grain-free, so it accommodates many diets. I also love that it uses cilantro stems as well as the leaves, so there’s zero cilantro waste!

Curry Chicken Cauli Bake recipe

Want a vegan version of this dish? Try this one made with tofu: Vegan Curry.

Tell Me

Let’s hear about your one-pan meals in the comments! I want to know your faves!

Coming next week: an October dinner party menu with Emma Frisch that features one-pan dishes! I think you’re going to love it. See you next Friday.

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