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The Art Food Method's avatar
The Art Food Method
Oct 14

Cooking the fish and vegetables in the same parchment packet lets the miso glaze steam into the cabbage too. Nobu's three day soak is the dream version, and this is a very good weekday shortcut.

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Aki moroto
Oct 4

Love this Misoyaki en papillote! I love the aroma therapy, and the use of Wahoo, too. Thank you for sharing, Betty-

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