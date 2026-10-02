Happy October, friend!

With fall officially here and the weather turning cooler, it’s finally (finally!) time for cozier meals. Today starts our month-long love affair with One-Pan Meals. And because of the results from last week’s poll, this one is designed to serve two people!

Need to close your eyes for a hot minute? I read the post to you in the link above.

Hello and welcome! If you like tacos, kimchi, seasonal produce, and bright flavors, you’re in the right place. I’m Betty, a food writer, recipe developer, home cook, and Southern California gal. Every Friday in this newsletter, I help you plan meals with California Cuisine recipes to inspire you, no matter where you live in the world. California is the most ethnically diverse state in the U.S. and is home to many peeps from Asia, South America, and the Mediterranean. The cuisine here reflects that and is a beautiful mash-up of flavors! Other places to find me: my food blog, podcast, YouTube, and Instagram.

Before we get into it, here’s a sneak peek at what else is happening this month.

Live Cooking Class

Every month, you have the opportunity to attend a live online cooking class with some of the most talented people in the food world! The CookStack Collective brings together 12 food writers (including myself) who teach you a dish or two or three. It’s an intimate but lively group where you can ask all the questions you want!

The October class is hosted by the talented Nicki Sizemore! She’s teaching how to make two seasonal staples — a whipped ricotta dip and a grain-free pumpkin apple cake — as well as sharing simple practices for cooking with more intention and joy.

All photos courtesy of Nicki Sizemore.

The live class is Friday, October 16, 2026, 10 am Pacific/1 pm Eastern. Replay will be available.

To see the full schedule and replay links, visit the Class Calendar.

Your Next Casual Dinner Party is Planned!

Did you know that I provide a dinner party post every month? It relieves you of decision fatigue of what to make when friends come over.

I have a guest chef each month that contributes to the plan and this month it is the fun-loving Emma Frisch of TIME FOR DINS! We had a blast putting this one together!

Here is what paid subscribers can look forward to when the plan drops on Friday, October 16.

Included in each dinner party post:

menu and recipes for main, side dishes, dessert, and sometimes a drinkie.

conversation-starting questions that are fun, thought-provoking, sometimes silly.

a 2-hour playlist of free music on Spotify!

In the meantime, take a look at past dinner party menus.

One-Pan Meals

What’s so great about one-pan meals? So! Many! Things! Most peeps know of the easy assembly and easy clean-up. I mean, it is cooked in one pan after all.

But I also love that these meals are all-encompassing, meaning you don’t have to make a side dish, vegetable dish, or extra sauce. Everything is built into the meal: protein, veggies, carbs, seasonings.

Another perk? You have options for cooking: skillet on the stovetop, baking dish in the oven, or sheet pan for roasting in the oven. Scale the amount for however many people you are feeding.

Newport Beach!

Today’s meal is inspired by a lunch my husband and I enjoyed recently at a restaurant in Newport Beach. Sushi Roku was recommended to us by our sweet friend Fran. She has great taste in restaurants, so when Fran said it was a dynamite place to eat, we knew it would be!

One of the dishes we ordered was sweet miso baked cod, and OMG it was so good! This is my attempt at re-creating the flavor of that dish, but in a one-pan meal.

Misoyaki is a sweet Hawaiian miso-based glaze that is popular on fish and vegetables. Chef Nobu Matsuhisa of the iconic Nobu restaurant has something like it on his menu: miso-marinated black cod. It requires a three-day soak before being broiled to perfection.

My recipe is not as time-intensive or as expensive (black cod is very pricey). I’ve used wahoo (sometimes called ono), but use any hearty white fish you prefer. The fillets are cooked in parchment, also called en papillote, which steams the fish and veggies until tender and succulent.

Recipe

Hawaiian-style Misoyaki White Fish and Veggies

Serves 2

Time: 30 minutes

Roasting the fish and veggies in parchment paper yields a fall-apart tender result! Play around with the mix of vegetables if you want. Good subs/adds are baby bok choy, broccoli rabe, kale, or asparagus. You’re looking for something that cooks quickly so that it is done at the same time as the fish.

Sauce Ingredients:

1/8 cup sake (or dry white wine)

1/8 cup mirin

1/2 cup mild white miso paste (sometimes called Hawaiian style)

3 Tablespoons sugar or monkfruit-allulose blend sweetener

Packet Ingredients:

1 cup thinly sliced Napa cabbage

1/2 cup julienned carrots

1/2 cup edamame, shelled

3.5-ounce package shiitake mushrooms, sliced thinly

1 Tablespoon minced fresh ginger

2 white fish fillets (I used Wahoo), 4 to 6 ounces each, about 1-inch thick

Garnish: 2 green onions, cut into thin strips and soaked in icy water

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 F/200 C. Move the oven rack to the middle slot. Cut 4 pieces of parchment paper into 10 x 15-inch pieces (or use pre-cut sheets). Tip all the glaze ingredients into a bowl. Stir until the sweetener is completely dissolved and the mixture is smooth. Place 2 sheets of parchment on a rimmed baking sheet pan. In the middle of each piece, pile on the cabbage, carrots, edamame, and ginger. Add the fish fillets on top of each pile. Pour the sauce over the fish, distributing it evenly. Top each with the other 2 sheets of parchment. Fold the edges up a couple of times, working your way all the way around to completely enclose the fish and veggies inside so nothing leaks. Slide the sheet pan into the oven and bake for 10 minutes. If you are using thick pieces of fish, give it another 2 minutes or so, but don’t overcook the fish or you will regret everything! Remove from the oven and let sit for 5 minutes before carefully cutting a slit in the top to allow steam to escape. Cut or tear the parchment to reveal the beautifully steamed fish and veggies. Garnish with green onions. Serve in parchment or transfer to a plate, if desired.

Two drinks inspired by last year’s trip to Hawaii and that would be fab with this meal: Ginger Lemon Drop or a Hawaiian Mai Tai.

Interested in reading more about Hawaii? I have a Big Island travel series of places to go and things to eat.

Tell Me

What is your favorite one-pan meal to make? I’d love to hear about it in the comments!

Coming next week: yes, you guessed it, another one-pan meal, and this one is Indian-inspired. See you next Friday!

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