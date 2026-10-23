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Rebecca Blackwell's avatar
Rebecca Blackwell
3d

Your mom sounds like an incredible person. Now I know where you get it from. This recipe sounds sooooo delicious. I'm going to make it when we're in Colorado later this year. Pork belly is one of our daughter Anne's favorite things. She's going to be so excited.

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Kerry Faber's avatar
Kerry Faber
4d

Yum! This looks fab!! I hope you and your mom are settling back in nicely to SoCal life! :)

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