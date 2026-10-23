With the days getting shorter and the nights growing cooler, it’s the perfect time of year for easy, one-pan meals. I’ve been featuring them all month, and they have been a hit with you all.

Well, it’s no wonder! Everything cooks in one pan, which means easy assembly and easy cleanup. These weeknight one-pan dinner darlings are common in many cultures, so there have been a variety of flavor profiles I’ve been drawing from this month, including Pacific Islander and Indian (links to those are at the end of the newsletter).

Today’s dish is Korean-influenced, as you will soon see.

Need to close your eyes for a hot minute? I read the post to you in the audio above.

Hello and welcome! If you like tacos, kimchi, seasonal produce, and bright flavors, you’re in the right place. I’m Betty, a food writer, recipe developer, home cook, and Southern California gal. Every Friday in this newsletter, I help you plan meals with California Cuisine recipes to inspire you, no matter where you live in the world. California is the most ethnically diverse state in the U.S. and is home to many peeps from Asia, South America, and the Mediterranean. The cuisine here reflects that and is a beautiful mash-up of flavors! Other places to find me: my food blog, podcast, YouTube, and Instagram.

Menu Plans

Did you know that every month a brand-new, seasonally inspired menu plan is available to you?

Menu planning is not something we come out of the womb just knowing how to do. I’ve learned the ins and outs of menu planning through many flops and failures. Now that I have successfully been doing it for over 30 years, I love sharing everything I know with you.

Included in my plans are

Easy Sunday prep items to prepare and nosh on during the week ahead.

Dinner recipes featuring a variety of proteins, veggies, and complex carbs.

Fun weekend extras like desserts and drinkies!

While I currently publish the plans monthly, I am considering publishing them weekly instead.

But I need to hear from you. Let me know your opinion!

Cooking Classes

Join us for the live monthly cooking class! Each month you receive fresh recipes and the chance to cook along, ask questions, and learn directly from some very talented cooks who’ve formed the CookStack Collective to bring you 12 months of classes.

In November, Kerry Faber will be teaching how to make her autumnal Cabbage-Wrapped Chicken Parm Meatballs. They are gluten-free and topped with marinara and melted cheese. Everything comes together into a deliciously comforting dish that’s as fun to make as it is to eat.

It’s earned a coveted spot in Kerry’s regular dinner rotation, and she hopes it becomes a favorite in your house, too!

Learn more about the monthly cooking classes and view the calendar.

One Pan Meals

This week’s dinner in a skillet is inspired by my mom. She is originally from North Korea and has lived through a lot, including the Korean War, hunger, an interrogation camp, near-drowning, tuberculosis, walking the 150-mile escape route, and the loss of family members, home, and business.

I am amazed that despite this crazy list of things that she’s survived, she is not one to let the circumstances of life bring her down. She’s not a complainer!

Something else that I admire about my mom is her lifelong dedication to health: regular exercise and watching what she eats. Her philosophy is to eat right 85% of the time and allow for indulgences in the remaining 15%, so she doesn’t miss out on her favorite things (dark chocolate and the occasional mini can of Coca-Cola!).

I try my best to follow her lead and have incorporated more Korean dishes into our mealtimes at home. My mom has never been one to write down her recipes, so I have to take notes furiously while she explains them to me, lol!

Kongbul

Kongbul is the nickname for kongnamul bulgogi, or soybean sprouts and pork belly. It is a one-pan meal where everything cooks together. Typically, this dish includes soybean sprouts, napa cabbage, white onion, green onion, perilla (sesame) leaves, pork belly, and a gochujang-based sauce.

While I love the old-school version, I have adapted it slightly by leaving out the sesame leaves and napa cabbage and substituting baby bok choy instead. Sesame leaves and good napa cabbage can be difficult to find if you don’t live near a well-stocked Asian market.

Let’s talk for a moment about the difference between soybean sprouts and mung bean sprouts. Ninety-nine percent of the time, the “bean sprouts” that you’ll find at local grocery stores are mung bean. They are crisp, crunchy, and delicate with small, flat heads.

Soybean sprouts have a larger, yellowy head, sprouted from a soybean. They are also crispy and crunchy but are definitely hardier and less watery than mung bean sprouts. I find them exclusively at my local H-Mart and other Korean markets. Either kind works in this recipe!

Recipe

Kongbul (Korean Soybean Sprout Bulgogi)

Serves 2 to 4

Time: 25 minutes

An easy, one-pan dish with all the Korean flavors we love! Soybean sprouts, white onion, green onion, and baby bok choy form the veggie base that is topped with sliced pork belly and a zippy gochujang sauce.

If you don’t have access to soybean sprouts, you can sub in mung bean sprouts! Mung bean sprouts will release more liquid, so the result will be saucier.

Ingredients:

1 Tablespoon neutral-tasting oil

1 bag (around 10 ounces) soybean sprouts, rinsed

1/2 white onion, sliced thinly

2 to 3 baby bok choy, trimmed and cut into bite-sized pieces

2 green onions, cut into 2-inch pieces

8 to 10 ounces thinly sliced pork belly in strips or bite-sized pieces

Sauce Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons gochujang (Korean red pepper paste)

3 Tablespoons soy sauce

1 Tablespoon honey, coconut sugar, or alternative sweetener

1 Tablespoon lemon juice or plain rice vinegar

2 cloves garlic

1 teaspoon sesame oil

Garnish: Thinly sliced green onion

Directions:

Pour the oil into a 10 or 12-inch skillet and turn to coat evenly. Layer the sprouts, white onion, bok choy, and green onion into the pan. Lay the pork belly on top. Mix the sauce ingredients in a small bowl, then pour evenly over the pork belly and veggies. Place skillet over medium-high heat. Cook, uncovered, for 3 to 4 minutes. You’ll see the moisture from the sprouts start to escape. Stir the mixture to allow each ingredient to hit the bottom of the pan. I like to let the pork belly come in contact with the bottom to brown. Continue to cook for 7 or 8 minutes until the pork belly is done, and everything is coated in the sauce. Remove from the heat and garnish with fresh green onions. Eat as is or with steamed rice or cauliflower rice.

More One-Pan Meals

Did you miss the previous one-pan meals this month?

I also had my Korean Salmon and Veggies Sheet Pan Meal featured in Beth Bollinger’s newsletter, where I was honored to be the guest chef.

Tell Me

What do you think about one-pan meals? I’d love to hear your favorites!

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