Betty Eatz Newsletter

Betty Eatz Newsletter

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Mira Dessy's avatar
Mira Dessy
Oct 1, 2025

I use a Kraut Source metal spring/cap device for ferments. These glass weights look like they could be a good option if I need some extra weights. Or maybe just go out and gather river rocks. 😁

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1 reply by Betty Williams
judy witts francini's avatar
judy witts francini
Sep 14, 2025

Fabulous! I always keep fermented lemons in my fridge in Tuscany.

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