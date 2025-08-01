Hi friends! A sunny Southern California hello to you and to new subscribers. I’m so glad you are here. Welcome.

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Every Friday, you’ll receive bright and fresh California Cuisine recipes to inspire you, no matter where you live in the world. Newsletters always publish on Fridays because TGIF is not just a restaurant, lol!

If you want to find out more about California Cuisine and what you get with your subscription, it’s on my About page.

Life in SoCal

What’s it like to live in SoCal? Here are a few glimpses of Southern California life, some that I’ve shared on Notes. I know not everyone has or wants to install the Substack app, so I’m sharing the fun here, too!

Chicken bowl at Doho Cafe in Dana Point, Doheny Beach, my book club turns 20 this summer, and the jalapenos are finally ready!

Fermentation 101

This month, it’s all about fermentation. With the backyard bounties and farmers market hauls still going strong, we’ll save some of that goodness for our future selves by fermenting it in food and drink recipes.

Don’t be afraid, I will hold your hand through this.

First, let’s talk about pickled versus fermented. What’s the difference, really? You can preserve foods using both methods, but each has its distinct processing, flavors, shelf life, and potential health benefits.

Pickling

My mother-in-law is the queen of pickled and canned farm-grown food. She’s done it for 50-plus years now. To pickle a food, add salt, vinegar, and occasionally, spices. Pack everything into sterilized canning jars, and set in boiling water to process and seal.

Food preserved this way can be kept at room temperature for years without spoiling.

Examples of pickled foods include dill pickles, pickled asparagus, pickled beets, Mexican-style escabeche, and Vietnamese quick-pickled carrots and daikon.

If you’ve eaten any of these things, you know they all have a salty, vinegar-y taste. Their acidic sharpness is delicious when paired with sandwiches, salads, and meats. While there are potential digestion benefits in eating pickled foods, there aren’t any probiotic ones.

Fermenting

Fermented food doesn’t rely on vinegar to achieve a tangy taste. Instead, it is achieved through natural lactic acid produced by good bacteria. Food is submerged in a brine, then allowed to ferment at room temperature until “the funk” arrives.

Once a food is fermented, it is stored in the refrigerator to s-l-o-w down the fermentation process. It should be consumed within a few months.

Examples of fermented foods include miso, sauerkraut, sourdough, yogurt, kimchi, and fermented red cabbage. If you’ve eaten any of these, you know they have a funky, tangy, complex, umami taste to them.

Fermented foods contain probiotics that have the potential to boost the immune system and promote gut health.

Interestingly, my mom is the queen of fermented foods. She, her sisters, and sister-in-laws have been making fermented foods, including kimchi, gochujang paste, and cheong (fermented fruit syrup) for over 50 years.

Live Workshop

Join me for a Kimchi Making Workshop! It will be LIVE on Wednesday, August 20 at 12 noon Pacific, 3 pm Eastern. If I’ve calculated correctly, that’s 8 pm GMT+1 for European peeps and 5 am Thursday Aug 21 AEST for Australian friends.

We will be putting together a jar of traditional cabbage kimchi. The workshop is free and open to all, so feel free to share with anyone who might be interested.

Kimchi Workshop!

Basic Fermentation How-Tos

Fermenting fruits and veggies can sound daunting to those who haven’t done it before. But, I encourage you to try. It really is easy, and the results are wonderful.

Tools

First, let’s talk about some equipment that is handy to have. I’ve included links, which I get *exactly zero* commission on, but thought they would be helpful for you.

Glass jars. I like mason jars because they come in a variety of sizes, openings, and lids. Pictured are the half-pint (8 oz), pint (16 oz), and quart (32 oz) sizes. Metal lids are easy to replace if they become damaged or rusty (it happens). A friend mentioned that there are plastic lids available now, but I have not used those. I recommend you purchase good-quality jars from a reputable brand like Ball or Kerr. These can withstand temps up to 392 F/200 C.

Fermentation weights. In truth, you can use anything to keep the veggies submerged beneath the brine (my mom mentioned that in North Korea they used to use a clean stone from the river to place on top of the kimchi!). Pictured are glass fermentation weights I purchased online. These are great because they have finger indentions for a better grip.

Beginning Tips

Most of these fall under the heading of common sense, but I realized upon making this list that maybe that isn’t actually the case. So, if you are already aware of these, consider them reminders.

Keep it clean . To clean glass jars, a run through the dishwasher cycle or a cleaning with hot water followed by a filling with boiling water is sufficient in my eyes. Clean them to your tolerance level. To clean fruit and veggies, thoroughly rinse with running water to get rid of any dirt or bugs. Also, remember to wash your hands!

Choose vegetables and fruits wisely . Homegrown or organic is the best, of course, but use what is readily available to you. Produce should be at its freshness peak, with no mold or partially rotting areas. The idea is to not allow bad bacteria into the jar.

Select your salt . I prefer kosher salt (I buy Morton’s), but sea salt or other high quality salt is good as well (not regular or iodized table salt). The average salt-to-veggie ratio is 1 Tablespoon salt to every 1 1/2 pounds of produce but this can vary wildly depending on what recipe you are following.

Wear food prep gloves . This isn’t completely necessary, but I like to do it. Especially when dealing with garlic and hot peppers when making kimchi. Gloves also protect from introducing any other bacteria into the jar.

Submerge . Fermentation happens in an anaerobic environment, meaning none of the food should be exposed to air. Good bacteria like to have a party but only below the line of liquid. Placing a weight directly on top of the vegetables will keep them submerged in the brine. Any food sticking up above the brine line is susceptible to mold and fair game for bad bacteria.

Maintain a steady temperature . The ideal temperature to start the fermentation process is low 70s F/low 20s C. Fermentation speeds up in hot temps and slows down in cold ones. Find a spot in your home where the temperature doesn’t fluctuate too much. Mine is on a counter in my hallway.

Check every few days . It’s important to keep an eye on your fermenting babies. They will need to be burped since bubbly carbon dioxide is a byproduct of fermentation. And they will occasionally need to be taste-tested (um, this analogy suddenly took a wrong turn). Always wash your hands before and after checking the jars.

Trust your nose (and eyes). If your fermented food at any time develops a repulsive smell or you notice white, pink, green, or black mold, your ferment has gone bad. Something has caused it to spoil, so it’s best to discard it. This also applies to fermented food that has been refrigerated.

Now, my brave souls, let’s start by fermenting something easy!

Recipe

Preserved Fermented Lemons

Yields 1 large mason jar

Time: 20-ish minutes plus fermentation time

Sweet, sour, salty, and tangy! Preserved fermented lemons are common in Middle Eastern cuisine and are a delicious condiment. Chop or puree them to add to pasta sauce, meat dishes, salads, vinaigrettes, and even desserts.

Ingredients:

2 lbs (8 to 10) small unwaxed lemons (depends on size and what will fit in jar)

8 Tbsp kosher salt (I use Morton’s)

about 1/2 cup or more fresh lemon juice

Directions:

Clean and sanitize a quart-size (32 oz) canning jar. An easy way to do this: run the jar under hot tap water to raise the temperature of the glass and prevent thermal shock before filling the jar to the brim with boiling water. Allow it to sit for 10 minutes, and pour the water out. Air dry while you prepare the lemons. Rinse the lemons so they are free from any dirt. Cut a tiny bit (⅛ to ¼ inch) off the ends of the lemons to remove any stems. Cut lemons in half lengthwise, but not all the way through. Keep a base at the bottom so that the halves are still attached. Cut again lengthwise to make quarter slices, still attached at the bottom. Stuff the middle of the lemons with 1 Tablespoon kosher salt. Place the prepared lemons into the canning jar, pressing them down to fit as many as you can. Their juices will come out and start to fill the jar. Juice any remaining lemons and pour the juices into the jar to cover the lemons. Place a glass fermentation weight on top to keep everything submerged. Screw on the lid. Allow the jar to sit on your kitchen counter for 4 to 5 days. Remove the lid to release any gases, then put the lid back on. Move the jar to the refrigerator and let the lemons cure for at least 3 weeks before using. Preserved lemons can be stored in the fridge for 6 months to 1 year.

Recipes with Preserved Lemon

Now, what to do with those preserved lemons? Friend, I gotchu: cake and pasta! You’ll find the recipes on my website at the links below.

Preserved Lemon Loaf Cake is the color of sunshine with a lemony, tender crumb.

Pasta with Preserved Lemon Alfredo combines butter, cream, and preserved lemon for a luxurious sauce to pour over your favorite pasta.

Tell Me

What kind of fermented foods do you eat regularly (or do you eat them at all)? I’d love to hear about it in the comments.

Coming next week: Yes, it’s homemade kimchi! It’s much easier to make than you think, and it’s so good. See you next Friday!

P.S. Have you heard the latest episode of my podcast? Chef and food writer Harrison from The Secret Ingredient spills the tea about recreating high-end restaurant food at home and what makes a good recipe. I hope you get a chance to listen!

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