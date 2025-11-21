Hello from sunny Southern California! Do you like tacos, kimchi, bright flavors, and the occasional adult beverage? You’re in the right place.

Every Friday, we chat about California Cuisine recipes that will inspire you, no matter where you live in the world.

It’s all about compound butters this month, or what I like to call “fancy butter.” Plus, yummy breads to accompany them.

If you’ve missed any past newsletters, you can find them all in the Archive.

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All Things Pie

Are you ready for holiday pie baking? Need ideas or maybe a little encouragement?

The Holiday Pie-palooza post includes photos and links to sweet and savory pies from 36 of your favorite (and soon-to-be-favorite) food writers! I’ve already made three of them and have loved each one!

Watch the pie crust workshop with me and cookbook author Rebecca Blackwell of Let’s Get Lost!

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Make some pie dough in advance! This easy pie dough recipe yields enough dough for three 9-inch single-crust pies or galettes. It can be frozen until you are ready to use it.

For your consideration: Cranberry Lime Pie (with gingersnap pecan crust) and Buttermilk Pie with Booze (yes, I know it’s ugly, but it’s delicious and so easy).

Compound Butters and Breads

If you’ve been reading along with the newsletter this month, you know I’ve been experimenting with fancy butters and breads, plus sharing the recipes with you.

Compound butters are flavor-filled mixtures made up of butter with a few other ingredients smushed in. We’ve made jalapeno butter and maple sage butter in past weeks. It’s fun to have a few different kinds in the fridge! Just be sure it’s the right one before slathering it on pancakes (ask me how I know this, lol).

Bread can be a tricky subject these days. Many people no longer eat bread, or if they do, it needs to fit their way of eating, whether it’s keto, paleo, gluten-free, etc.

So, along with the week’s fancy butter and bread combo, I am also including a link to another bread recipe that might be a better alternative for you or your loved ones, and that can be enjoyed with the compound butter!

This week, it’s the Wonderloaf Bread recipe shared by Fiona Beckett of Eat This, Drink That, Live Well. It is a gluten-free, low-glycemic bread that she describes as life-changing! It is wonderfully nutty and craggy-looking, and I think it would be perfect with this week’s radish butter terrine.

Recipes

Radish Butter Terrine

Yields 1 cup compound butter

Time: 15 minutes plus chill time

This gorgeous radish butter terrine has been all over Instagram this year. So, I gave in and decided to make it. Not only is it beautiful to behold, it tastes FABULOUS (yes, I’m shouting in all caps)! The fresh radish and chives lend a subtle bite that makes it so delicious on all kinds of things.

Notes:

Most butter terrines I’ve seen are made in a regular 9 x 5-inch loaf pan. That’s a lot of butter and great for a party, but I wanted a size for everyday use. So I scaled down the recipe and packed it into a 6 x 3.5-inch mini loaf pan, which was perfect.

Salted or unsalted butter? That’s always the question, and people have very strong opinions about the answer. Although normally I’m Team Salted, I couldn’t decide here, so I used both!

Ingredients:

1 cup (8 oz or 2 sticks) butter, salted or unsalted

1/2 cup shredded radish (about 3 large)

1/4 cup thinly sliced radish (about 1 large or 3 small)

1 Tbsp finely chopped fresh chives

Directions:

Line a 6 x 3.5-inch mini loaf pan with plastic wrap. Allow for 3 inches of overhang on all sides to make removal easier. Soften the butter by placing it in a bowl and into the microwave for 20-ish seconds. You don’t want to melt it, just softened enough that you can press on it with your finger and it leaves an indent. Using a whisk or fork, whisk the softened butter so that it is smooth and thick with no lumpy bits. Place the shredded radish on a double layer of paper towels and gather it up in the paper towel and squeeze. You want to wring out excess moisture. Repeat, if needed. Pat the thinly sliced radish with a paper towel to dab away moisture. Add the shredded radish, sliced radish, and chives to the butter and stir with a flexible spatula to combine. Transfer the mixture to the prepared mini loaf pan, ensuring the butter mixture makes it into the corners and is an even layer. Smooth the top with the back of a spoon. Place a second piece of plastic wrap directly on top of the butter, covering the entire surface. Put the whole shebang in the fridge and let sit for four hours or until set. When ready to serve, lift the butter out of the pan using the overhang. Unwrap and place on a plate. Cut into slices and admire your handiwork. Serve with bread or crackers.

Nordic-style Rye Bread

Yields 1 loaf

Time: 20 minutes active time, 2 hours bake time

Dark, dense, and delicious, this Nordic-style rye bread is a treat! It slices nicely to enjoy with brothy soups, tinned fish, smoked salmon, and of course, compound butters. Many thanks to King Arthur Baking for the rúgbrauð rye bread recipe!

Ingredients:

4 ½ cups medium rye flour

2 tsp salt

1 Tbsp baking powder

¾ tsp baking soda

2 cups buttermilk

½ cup honey

½ cup molasses

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 325F/163C. Move the rack to the center slot of the oven. Lightly grease a 9x5 loaf pan and set aside. Have a baking sheet available next to it. If you own a covered Pullman loaf pan, you are obviously a baking superstar, so use that. Stir the rye flour, salt, baking powder, and baking soda together in a large bowl. In another bowl, combine the buttermilk, honey, and molasses, stirring until combined. Pour the buttermilk mixture into the flour mixture and stir until no dry areas remain. Scrape the dough into the loaf pan and level off the top. Lightly grease the underside of the baking sheet on the rectangular area where it will sit atop the loaf pan. Place the loaf pan in the oven and put the baking sheet on top of it, greased area down covering the loaf pan. The pan will keep the bread from rising too much and help keep its rectangular shape and tight crumb. Bake for 2 hours (yes, really). After 2 hours, turn off the oven. Remove the baking sheet but leave the bread in the oven to sit for 15 minutes. Turn the bread out of the loaf pan onto a wire rack. Allow to cool completely. Once cool, cut with a serrated knife into thin ¼-inch thick slices. Serve with compound butter (recipe above), soups, cucumber slices, cheese, or tinned fish. Bread stays fresh stored in a Ziploc bag at room temperature for a week or in the freezer for three to six months.

Tell Me

Have you ever made a butter terrine? I’d love to know what you included in it.

Coming next week: Za’atar Butter and Keto Sesame Dinner Rolls! This is a fun fancy butter and bread combo that you won’t want to miss. See you next Friday!

** Become a paid subscriber between now and the end of this year, and you’ll also receive my eBook, 7 Holiday Cookies, Southern California style! It’s a collection of old and new cookie recipes that you can download, print, and even re-gift (I won’t tell!).