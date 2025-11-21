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Bernardette Hernández's avatar
Bernardette Hernández
Jan 16

Such a great butter terrine recipe! I love adding smoked salmon to rye, before I moved to Europe I was oblivious to this combination and now I crave it.

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Aki moroto's avatar
Aki moroto
Jan 16

Brilliant! Elegant, convenient to have as a snack or for brunch, or any time of the day .. Thank you for sharing such a fun&delicious combo, Betty-!

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