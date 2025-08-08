Betty Eatz Newsletter

Betty Eatz Newsletter

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Deborah Parnakian's avatar
Deborah Parnakian
Aug 10, 2025

Betty…I loved what you said about mental and physical health. Hadn’t heard it put that way before and it was so good. Haven’t eaten kimchi so I hope to try it on our Oregon vacation. Thanks for all the love and info you put into your Substack every week.

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Aki moroto's avatar
Aki moroto
Aug 8, 2025

Deeper connection to our food, and to ourselves. Just like each step the Kkakdugi needs to take, in order to safely ferment and turn delicious - our body, spirit and our minds do as well. Thank you for sharing this thoughtful writing and recipe!!

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