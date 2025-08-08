Hi friends, and a sunny Southern California welcome! Every Friday, we chat about bright and fresh California Cuisine recipes to inspire you, no matter where you live in the world.

Do your eyes need a rest? I read the post in the audio above.

If you’re new, I’m so glad you found your way here. I have a short tour of the newsletter and what you can expect. If you want to read past newsletters, they are all listed in the Archive.

Life in SoCal

Southern California is a popular destination for work trips and vacations. And a huge bonus for me is meeting up with people when they visit the Golden State. This past week, I had the pleasure of having lunch with my foodie friend Kerry Faber, who was in L.A. for several days.

Kerry and I have chatted many times online, and we are in a food writer’s group together. She’s even been a guest on my podcast. But I have to tell you, it was SO FUN to meet up in real life! Connecting with someone who is as obsessed, excited, and analytical about food as I am was 10/10.

I absolutely recommend signing up for her newsletter, Dish Lister, which is full of kitchen wisdom, practical tips, and really great recipes.

Tried a sesame einspanner for the first time, foodie friends, a gingery mocktail, and a coconut mochi waffle with brie and truffle honey (yes, it was FAB).

Fermentation Month

August is all about fermented foods and drinks in the newsletter! Putting up some fermented fridge items this month not only means you’ll make good use of the bounty of produce available right now, but your October self will enjoy all your efforts.

Did you read last week’s newsletter that included the how-to basics of fermentation? There was also a recipe for fermented preserved lemons, so don’t miss that.

Today, we look at the potential health benefits of eating fermented foods, specifically in the gut-brain axis. It’s been said that the consumption of fermented foods can improve our body’s gut flora and support good mental health. For those who want to know more about the science, this article from Medical News Today is a good one to read and explains it way better than I can.

Recently, I connected with Geva Thole in a writers’ group. She works in the mental health field and writes Perfectly Imperfect, a newsletter about mental health, addiction, recovery, and self-care resources. Geva had the great idea of us doing a collaborative post on fermented food and gut-brain health. I highly encourage you to hop on over to her newsletter and read the article on the gut-brain connection, plus her other informative and thoughtful posts.

A Revelation

It was once explained to me that our health is on a continuum, a line upon which we slide back and forth, like a railroad track. In terms of our physical health, some days we wake up and feel great. Nothing hurts, we have energy, and we feel like can do anything physically. Other days, we don’t feel well, have a headache, or are down with a virus that makes us feel absolutely crummy. Chronic illness, cancer, or long-term physical disability can keep us on the unwell end of the continuum, although even then, there are good days and bad days.

So, when mental health was explained to me in the same way, as being on a line that we slide along, it opened my eyes. Some days we wake up with a positive attitude, knowing the day will go well, and it does. Other days, for whatever reason, we wake up in a foul mood, worried about an upcoming event or a conversation we are dreading. Grief or depression can keep us on this end of the scale for a while, but again, even then, there are good days and bad days. This made a lot of sense to me!

Realizing that I am not fixed in a particular position but that my physical and mental health slide along a continuum was a revelation to me.

Anxiety, contentment, depression, elation, frustration, happiness, joy, sadness, and stress? It’s normal to feel all these things. They are stops along the line, familiar acquaintances that we visit from time to time.

I think these feelings are also good reminders that you and I aren’t AI robots or Sims (for those who don’t play video games, a Sim is a virtually simulated person). We’re human and we get to feel all the feels!

***Just a reminder, I am not a doctor (nor do I play one on TV, lol, anyone remember that old Vick’s cough syrup commercial?). So, this is not medical advice! If you need help with your physical or mental health, I urge you to consult with a licensed professional who can give a proper diagnosis and treatment plan.***

In addition to potential gut-brain benefits, fermented foods may help improve digestion and strengthen the immune system. My Korean mom eats kimchi pretty much every day, and it makes me wonder if that’s why she never has gastrointestinal issues and rarely catches colds. A running joke in our family is “kimchi cures everything.” That might not actually be true, but it sure is fun to say.

Live Workshop

Join me for a Kimchi Making Workshop! It will be LIVE on Wednesday, August 20 at 12 noon Pacific, 3 pm Eastern. If I’ve calculated correctly, that’s 8 pm GMT+1 for European peeps and 5 am Thursday Aug 21 AEST for Australian friends.

We will be putting together a jar of traditional cabbage kimchi. The workshop is free and open to all, so feel free to share with anyone who might be interested.

Kimchi Workshop Link

Recipe

Radish Kimchi (Kkakdugi)

Yields around 4 cups

Time: 30 minutes active, 1 week fermentation

Crunchy, spicy, fermented, and delicious! Korean cubed radish kimchi, or kkakdugi, is one of my favorites and something my mom made when I was growing up. It’s a little different from cabbage kimchi and is great with rice, noodles, meats, or as part of the banchan (side dishes) at a Korean meal. Since mom doesn’t always measure when she cooks, I’m grateful to Korean food blogger Maangchi for the recipe inspiration and measurements.

Ingredients:

2 1/2 lbs daikon radish

2 Tbsp kosher salt (I use Morton’s)

2 Tbsp raw or demerara sugar

3 green onions, chopped finely

2 Tbsp minced fresh garlic

2 Tbsp minced fresh ginger

1 to 2 Tbsp gochugaru (Korean coarse red pepper flakes), depending on how hot you like it

Directions:

Prep a 32-oz mason jar by filling it with boiling water all the way up to the brim. Allow to sit for 10 minutes, then dump the water and let the jar air dry. Trim and peel the daikon, then cut into 1-inch cubes. Place in a large bowl. Tip in the salt and sugar, then mix well. Leave the mixture for 30 minutes to release liquid from the radish. After 30 minutes, drain the liquid into a small cup and set aside. Transfer the daikon cubes to a colander and rinse for a few seconds. Let drain for a minute, then place the daikon back into the large bowl. Add the green onions, garlic, ginger, and gochugaru to the daikon. Using your hands (I suggest wearing food prep gloves, thank me later), toss everything together and lightly massage to combine. Add 1/4 cup of the reserved liquid and massage again. Pack the mixture into the prepared mason jar. Everything will fit, really! Press on the radish as you pack it into the jar. As you press it down, liquid will be released and rise to the top. Once everything is in the jar, press down again and see if there is enough liquid to keep everything submerged. If not, add a little more of the reserved liquid. Press the radish down with your hands. Leave about one and one-half inches of breathing room at the top (don’t pack the jar to the brim). At this point, I like to place a glass fermentation weight directly on top of the radish to help everything stay submerged under the liquid line. This helps prevent mold from forming on any exposed veg. Alternatively, a sealed Ziploc bag filled with water, clean pebbles, or pie weights works well, too. Screw on the lid. Place the jar on a pie plate or inside a plastic bag to catch any potential juice overflow. Leave at room temperature for anywhere between 3 to 7 days. Check on the kimchi every other day. Remove the lid to release some gas, then put the lid back on. By day 3 or 4, you should start to see regular bubbles, which means fermentation is happening and it’s ready to eat! It’s time to move the jar to the refrigerator, where fermentation will continue (but more slowly), and the flavors will mellow with time. Kimchi keeps in the fridge for several months.

Tell Me

Have you tried kimchi? I’d love for you to take the poll below.

Coming next week: Shrubs! Sometimes called “drinking vinegars,” these booze-free fermented drinks are bright, sparkly, and refreshing, so never mind their strange name. This one’s going to be just for paid subscribers. See you next Friday!