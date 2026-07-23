Replay from July Cooking Class
Last Friday night was the first CookStack Collective cooking class!
These classes are a wonderful new benefit for you as a paid subscriber, where you
learn a new dish or skill.
connect with fellow foodies.
meet your favorite food writers in an intimate setting.
In the July class, Rebecca Blackwell taught us how to make three fresh, easy summer meals (a colorful hummus platt…
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