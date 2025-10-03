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Mira Dessy's avatar
Mira Dessy
Oct 14, 2025

I love that cook one make multiple meals philosophy.

And a definite yes to labeling in order to avoid UFOs (unidentified frozen objects).

I like to use clear tape on my containers. I write on them with a sharpie which washes off in the dishwasher leaving the tape ready to be rewritten for the next thing

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Rebecca Blackwell's avatar
Rebecca Blackwell
Oct 3, 2025

I love this idea! "If you're going to roast one chicken, you might as well roast two or three", has been my mantra for years. Same with any protein or a pot of beans and so many other things. Many years ago, I purchased Barbara Kafka's book about Roasting and she used the term "continuous kitchen" to describe the idea of stretching one meal to the next. For me, it stuck!

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