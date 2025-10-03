Hello, and a sunny Southern California welcome to you all. I’m Betty of the Betty Eatz newsletter and website, where you’ll find California Cuisine recipes to inspire you no matter where you live in the world.

California Cuisine has many international influences. With a state population hailing from all over the world but especially Asia, Central and South America, and the Mediterranean, the food here reflects all these cultures. It’s a beautiful mash-up!

The focus is on food that is simple, fresh, seasonal, and international.

Simple: Meals that have real ingredients, are easy to prepare, budget-conscious, and relatively quick to make.

Fresh: Dishes made from scratch. No canned soups, packet mixes, or items with a lot of preservatives. Healthy-ish.

Seasonal: Fruits and vegetables that are in season and available at local markets.

International: Food influences from other cultures, other countries, and maybe even other planets. Okay, not that last one, lol. Dishes pull from Asian, Latin, Middle Eastern, African, and European cuisines.

Life in SoCal

What’s it like to live in California? I share glimpses of Southern California life on the Substack Notes app and love to share them in this newsletter as well. We are still in the midst of mid-80s F/mid-20s C temps during the day, and it’s nearing the end of the grape harvest at local wineries. Fall is slowly arriving in our area!

If you’re a paid subscriber, be sure to read the latest installment of our quarterly field trips to growers and producers of California Cuisine ingredients. This time it’s a visit to a SoCal winery!

Monday fuel, late harvest grapes, sunset golf, and afternoon wine tasting.

Guest Chef on Nest Wellness

It was an honor to be featured recently in Beth Bollinger’s newsletter, Nest Wellness. What a fun time I had chatting with Beth, who is a nutritionist, integrative health practitioner, and fellow Californian. She is a wonderful teacher who shows people how to eat well for optimal metabolic health. Her newsletter is one I look forward to each week and highly recommend!

Read the article!

Cook Once, Eat 3x Series

So what’s happening around here this month? October brings the Cook Once, Eat 3x series! I originally named this Cook Once, Eat Thrice, but after getting many puzzled looks from family and friends when I floated that name, I decided thrice wasn’t going to cut it. So Cook Once, Eat 3x it is!

Each week, we’ll make one large-batch protein recipe. Friends, this doesn’t leave us with leftovers. It provides us with options. Enough for three entirely different meals!

Those options could include adding that protein to salads, sandwiches, or soups. Maybe tucked into calzones, savory pot pies, or tacos. It’s a nice hit of protein that’s ready to go when you need it.

If you’re just not feeling it, or your week suddenly falls apart (it happens), simply freeze the extra to use later.

Freezing Tips

Need a reminder on best freezing practices? Here are some handy pointers:

Divide the protein into individual portions. This makes them quick and easy to thaw to throw into whatever dish you’re making.

Place portions in airtight freezer-safe containers or Ziploc freezer bags. If you are using bags, freeze them flat on a small tray or flat surface. I like doing this because it takes up less freezer space!

Label the contents and date. That way, your future self will know what’s what.

According to FoodSafety.gov, frozen items can last anywhere from three to 12 months (or indefinitely, according to my husband’s grandma, lol). But we all know taste declines the longer something is frozen. I like to use things up within four months.

This week, we’re starting with roasted chicken. Peeps who’ve known me a while know that I never roast just one chicken. I almost always roast two! Same oven, same heat, but double the output.

Also, there are three meal ideas to jump-start your week: Roast Chicken with Couscous, Roast Chicken Bourekas, and Easy Chicken-y Vegetable Soup.

Let’s get to it!

Recipes

Roast Chicken with Fennel

Yields 2 roasted chickens

Time: 2 hours

Juicy, tender, and full of flavor! This easy roast chicken is perfect as is or added to other dishes (see meal idea recipes below).

Notes:

Have you ever spatchcocked a chicken? The first time, you’ll feel like you’re performing surgery. But after that baptism by fire, it becomes incredibly easy. Use kitchen shears to cut out the backbone, lay the chicken flat, skin-side up. Press down on the sternum (you’ll hear a crack) to slightly flatten it out. Now it’s ready to season and roast!

These seasonings here are my basic go-to for chicken, but play around with other spices. You’re an adult, so you can do what you want.

Not into the spatchcocking situation? Leave the chicken whole and roast it. You’ll need to add 10 or so minutes to the cooking time.

Ingredients:

2 whole chickens, about 4 to 5 lbs each

2 fennel bulbs

1 white onion

2 Tbsp melted butter or olive oil

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp smoked paprika

Directions:

Heat oven to 350 F/175 C. Move the rack to the middle position. Pat chicken dry with paper towels and remove any innards. Using kitchen shears, cut out the backbone and discard or save for another use. Turn chicken over, skin-side up, and press on the sternum between the breasts (as if you were doing CPR on the chicken, lol). Press until you hear a crack and the chicken lays flatter than it did before. Place the chickens skin-side up in two roasting pans (I used two 9x13-inch pans). I like to tuck the wing tips under the chicken to prevent them from burning. Trim the bottom of the fennel bulbs. Remove any brown or damaged fronds. Cut the bulbs in half lengthwise. Don’t they smell lovely? Nestle the bulbs next to the chickens. Trim and peel the onion. Cut into quarters and add to the pans. Combine the melted butter, garlic powder, onion powder, and smoked paprika in a small bowl. Brush the skin of both chickens with the butter mixture. Shove the pans into the oven. Roast for about 1 hour and 15 minutes, or until juices run clear and a probe thermometer reads 165 F/74 C. Remove from oven and allow to rest for 15 minutes before slicing. Be sure to save the bones to make chicken broth later!

Meal Idea #1

Roast Chicken with Couscous and Preserved Lemon

Yields 4 to 6 servings

Time: 30 minutes

Tender chicken and savory couscous are brightened up with preserved lemons for extra zip! A perfect weeknight dish that is also fancy-ish enough for guests.

Notes:

Don’t have Israeli couscous? Regular couscous, bulgur, farro, or pearl barley are all good substitutes. Cook according to package directions.

If you did not make preserved fermented lemons with us a few months ago, no worries! Prepared jars are available at some grocery stores or online. Alternatively, squeeze some fresh lemon juice on the dish and add a pinch of salt.

Ingredients:

1 roasted chicken (about 3 to 4 cups cooked chicken) with fennel

4 cups chicken broth

2 cups Israeli couscous, uncooked

1 preserved lemon (about 1/2 cup chopped)

Garnish: fresh fennel fronds, parsley, mint, or other green herbs

Directions:

Re-heat the chicken, if necessary. Cover to keep warm. Pour the broth into a large pot. Bring the broth to a boil, then tip in the couscous. Lower the heat to medium-high and cook for 10 minutes or until the broth is mostly absorbed and the couscous is tender. Remove from the heat. Seed and chop the preserved lemon into small dice. Now it’s time to assemble! Spoon some couscous on a plate or shallow bowl. Arrange a portion of chicken and fennel next to it. Garnish with preserved lemon and fennel fronds or herbs.

Meal Idea #2

Roast Chicken Bourekas

Yields 16 bourekas

Time: 1 hour

Buttery, crunchy turnovers filled with chicken, cheese, and spinach! These handheld delights are delicious as a meal accompanied by a marinated zucchini and yellow squash salad or soup. They also make great appetizers with drinkies or afternoon snacks.

Notes:

The Athenos brand phyllo comes in 9 x 14-inch sheets. I fold those in half lengthwise to make a double-layer, 4 1/2 x 14-inch rectangle. Depending on the brand of phyllo you buy, you may have to trim the sheets.

Maybe you already know this, but just a reminder to keep a slightly damp paper towel on the phyllo sheets to prevent them from drying out while you are assembling the bourekas.

Not into Manchego? Sub in any cheese you like!

Ingredients:

10 oz frozen spinach, thawed

1 roasted chicken (about 3 cups cooked chicken), chopped

1 cup Manchego cheese, grated

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp Italian herb blend

1 tsp kosher salt

16 sheets regular or GF phyllo dough (9 x 14-inch sheets)

Non-stick spray oil

2 Tbsp melted butter

Sesame seeds

Directions:

Heat the oven to 350 F/175 C. Line two rimmed baking sheets with parchment. Squeeze the spinach with your hands to remove excess water. Place on paper towels and wring out the spinach until it is mostly dry. Add the spinach, chicken, and cheese to a medium bowl. Tip in the garlic, herb blend, and salt. Toss together to combine. Lay a sheet of phyllo on a cutting board. Spritz it lightly with spray oil. Place 2 Tablespoons of the filling on the bottom right corner of the dough. Fold the corner over to the left to form a triangle. Continue folding the triangle over on itself, much like folding a flag, until you’ve reached the end. Place it on the prepared baking sheet and cover with a slightly damp paper towel to prevent it from drying out. Repeat the process with the remaining phyllo and filling. Place 8 bourekas on each pan. Brush the tops with melted butter and sprinkle on sesame seeds. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown. Cool for 5 to 10 minutes before eating. To freeze unbaked bourekas, place the filled triangles on a baking sheet (do not brush with butter) and freeze until solid. Place in a Ziploc freezer bag and keep in the freezer for up to 3 months. To cook from frozen, place on a baking sheet, brush with melted butter and sesame seeds, and bake for 25 minutes or until golden brown.

Meal Idea #3

Easy Chicken-y Vegetable Soup

Yields 4 to 6 servings

Time: About 1 hour

A warm and cozy soup that is easy on the budget and easy to make! Save the bones from the roasted chicken recipe (see above) to make the broth.

Notes:

Swap out the veggies listed for anything you might have that is taking up real estate in your crisper drawer. This is a nice way to use up any odds and ends.

If you have leftover chicken, by all means, add it to the soup. I recommend you add it the last 5 minutes, just so it doesn’t toughen during the simmering.

Since I had about a cup of dried red lentils sitting in my pantry (leftover from the Vegetarian Crunch Wraps recipe we made last month), I added them here for some plant protein.

Quick Broth Ingredients:

Bones from 2 roasted chickens

1/2 onion

2 celery stalks

1 clove garlic, peeled

6 to 8 cups water

Soup Ingredients:

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

1 carrot, chopped

3 or 4 celery stalks, chopped

2 or 3 cloves garlic, minced

2 cups sliced mushrooms

1 cup red lentils

1 cup roasted chicken, warmed

Chopped fresh herbs (optional)

Directions:

Make the broth by adding the quick broth ingredients to a large pot (don’t add the soup ingredient list yet). Bring to a boil, then lower the heat and allow to simmer for 25-ish minutes. Strain into a large bowl using a fine mesh strainer to catch any bone shards and tiny tendons that would slip through a regular colander. Discard the bones and solids. Give the pot a quick rinse, then place back on the stovetop. Heat the oil over medium heat, then add the onion, carrot, and celery to the pot. Sauté the veggies until they start to soften, about 8 minutes. Add the garlic and mushrooms and cook for 2 minutes. Tip the broth back into the pot and bring it to a boil. While waiting for it to boil, rinse the lentils in a fine mesh strainer and remove any misshapen ones or debris. Once the broth is boiling, add the rinsed lentils, and lower the heat to medium. Cook for 15 minutes or until the lentils are tender. At this point, you can add the chicken if you are using it. Ladle the soup into bowls and garnish with fresh herbs before serving.

Tell Me

What’s your favorite way to batch cook for the week? I’d love to hear about it in the comments.

Coming next week: the Cook Once Eat 3x series continues with beef short ribs! We are doing so many yummy things with this one! See you next Friday.

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