Hello from sunny Southern California! If you like tacos, kimchi, seasonal produce, and bright flavors, you’re in the right place.

Every Friday, we chat about California Cuisine recipes that will inspire you, no matter where you live in the world.

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Monthly Menu Plans

A new feature for paid subscribers this year is the monthly menu plans!

The goal: to provide you with a dinner roadmap each month, taking a little guesswork out of what to cook.

There’s a common misconception that we should focus only on recipes that are easy! Quick! Under 20 minutes! But in reality, I’ve found that what really helps consistently get dinner on the table is a plan. Being prepared is the key.

Included in the monthly lineup: Sunday 1 hour prep, dinner recipes, and weekend extras (desserts and drinkies). View the January Menu Plan here. You may discover that it is exactly the inspiration you’re looking for this year!

I hope that’s the case, and if it is, I look forward to welcoming you as a new paid subscriber.

Life in SoCal

What’s winter like where you live? We’ve had our share of rain here in Southern California, but the weather lately has been gorgeous! Very chilly mornings and sunshine-y afternoons everywhere, from the desert to the beach.

Fab weather in Palm Springs and Laguna Beach. Plus, citrus!

Citrus season continues, and it seems everything is coming in at the same time. I currently have 50-ish pink grapefruit on my one grapefruit tree, so friends, neighbors, and my gym will be getting some!

Beans and Greens

**Before we dive into this week’s recipe, I want to mention my foodie friend Nicki Sizemore has a new cookbook out called Mind, Body, Spirit, Food. And it has everything you want to eat right now, including recipes with beans and greens! This is a cookbook worth owning because you’ll cook from it again and again. Every recipe has suggested variations so you can customize it for your needs. I love my copy!

Plus, don’t these dishes look amazing?!

Food photos from Nicki Sizemore's cookbook!

January has been the “clean it up and get back to the program” month, but we’ve managed to keep things delicious and fun around here with beans and greens!

Beans are a wonderful source of plant protein, and many winter greens are as well. Both can be used in a variety of ways, including my Japanese-style Vegetarian Curry and last week’s Beans and Greens Carbonara, a recipe by Kerry Faber, which was part of the California casual dinner party menu that Kerry and I put together for you!

Today’s recipe is a cozy soup that I’ve been making versions of for years now. It is delicious with various types of sausage (chicken, pork, or turkey), beans (black, kidney, or navy), and greens (curly kale, Tuscan kale, or spinach).

Recipe

Sausage, Beans, and Collard Greens Soup

Yields 4 servings

Time: 45-ish minutes

Hearty but not heavy, and full of delicious things! Customize this soup by swapping out the type of sausage, beans, and greens with your favorites.

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 white onion, diced

3 ribs celery, diced

1 carrot (or handful of baby carrots), cut into rounds

1 lb ground pork sausage (or any kind)

1 tsp fennel seeds

1 bunch collard greens

1 to 2 cloves garlic, minced

4 to 6 cups chicken broth

1 can (15 oz) white beans (or any kind), drained and rinsed

Garnish: fresh herbs like oregano, sage, parsley

Directions:

Heat the oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Once the oil is shimmery, add the onion, celery, and carrot. Sauté until the onion is translucent, about 5-ish minutes. Transfer the mixture to a bowl and set aside. Add the sausage to the same pot and cook over medium-high heat, breaking it up and turning it over to brown it. Toss in the fennel and cook it along with the sausage. As the sausage is browning, trim the collard greens by removing the tough center rib, then chop the leaves into bite-sized pieces. Once the sausage is brown, add the collards and garlic. Cook for just a minute or two. Add the broth along with the onion mixture to the pot and bring to a boil. Lower the heat to a simmer and cook for 20-ish minutes until the carrots are tender. Add the beans and allow to heat for another 5 minutes or so until the beans are warm. Taste the soup to see if it needs salt. Depending on how salty the broth is, you may or may not need it. Serve soup garnished with chopped fresh herbs of your choosing.

Breads

Looking for a delicious bread to accompany this (or any) soup? Some options:

Pepita-topped Cornbread. Tender, not-too-sweet, and very corny!

Crusty French Bread. A crunchy crust and a soft middle, cut into the shape of the sun (which we all want more of this shivery month).

Rewards

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**Important: I don’t keep track of referrals, but Substack does with this link.**

Refer a friend

2. Earn benefits. As peeps use your referral link to subscribe (free or paid), you’ll receive these goodies (it’s better than Kohl’s Cash, in my opinion, lol).

1-month comped Paid subscription for 3 new subscribers.

3-month comped Paid subscription for 6 new subscribers.

6-month comped Paid subscription for 15 new subscribers.

I can’t wait to see what benefits you earn!

Tell Me

What kind of soups have you been enjoying this winter? And I’d love to know how you are going to customize today’s soup recipe! Please let me know in the comments.

Next week: We are closing out Beans & Greens month with a Black Bean Quinoa Taco Salad that is a new favorite. You are going to love it! See you next Friday.