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If hosting casual dinner parties more frequently is one of your goals this year, you will love this dinner party series. Once a month, paid subscribers receive a dinner party post that includes recipes, conversation-starting questions, and even a Spotify playlist.

The goal: make throwing together a casual dinner party super-duper easy!

Having dinner with friends more often is a great idea, but it doesn’t have to be fancy, fussy, over-the-top, and perfect. How about a relaxed, wear your favorite t-shirt, shorts, and flip-flops, and come over for supper kind of night? That’s California-casual.

2 Cooks 1 Table

Because I am a fan of so many talented food writers (and I know you are too!), each monthly dinner party includes recipes from a guest chef.

This month, I’m so happy to be collaborating with actor, comedian, and voice talent Anna Vocino! Her most recent Hollywood film is Toy Story 5, where she voices Mrs. Potato Head. Talk about a legendary role to play!

Anna also happens to be a longtime recipe developer who shares her low-carb, gluten-free, no sugar, no grain recipes in her newsletter Eat Happy Kitchen. She brings her expertise to her own line of clean pasta sauces, spice seasonings, and snacks.

You saw several of her recipes earlier this month in the September Menu Plan!

Anna and I are part of the CookStack Collective, a fantastic group of food writers who teach live monthly cooking classes. Paid subscribers receive fresh recipes, class materials, and the chance to cook along and ask questions in real time. Check out the full class calendar.

This Sunday, Anna is teaching a class on gluten-free low-carb appetizers and easy mocktails/cocktails! It’s at 2 pm Pacific/5 pm Eastern.

If you’d like to hear more about Anna, her cooking philosophy, and where she gets her inspiration, listen to the podcast interview with her, linked below.

Anna and I had fun coming up with today’s dinner party plan!

This month’s menu includes Hatch green chili burgers, grilled cheese with lime salsa verde, blistered shishito peppers, sugar-free tomato sorbet, and fig margaritas. You are going to love this bright and flavorful menu!

Don’t feel like making every recipe? Make it a community effort by having guests prepare and bring one (or more) of the dishes. Many hands make light work!

Toy Story 5 (2026)

It seemed natural to suggest Toy Story 5 this week since guest chef Anna is the voice talent behind Mrs. Potato Head (watch her get ready for the red carpet premiere)!

While I’m not doing a full movie review this week like in the other Dinner and Movie posts this month, I did want to share a few thoughts.

I know director Quentin Tarantino has said the franchise should have ended with Toy Story 3, where Andy, the owner of Woody, Buzz, and the gang, is grown up and heading off to college. And I do understand Tarantino’s point. Number 3 concluded the trilogy naturally. A bittersweet ending.

But I love that Andrew Stanton, the director of Toy Story 4 and 5, is in the midst of a new trilogy story that focuses on the toys and the relationship with their new owner, Bonnie. Stanton explores very current topics like kids and their technology addictions, while keeping everyone’s beloved characters around to help Bonnie find a balance between screens and real-life playtime.

Regardless of whether or not you’ve seen the previous movies in the franchise, this movie and storyline can stand on its own and is an enjoyable family-friendly movie night!

Spotify Playlist

As always, there is a playlist I’ve put together for you! In line with today’s menu items, this one is two hours of Friendship Forever songs (including some from Queen, Elton John, Carole King, and the Beatles) that you can enjoy while prepping dinner or as guests arrive. I love the free version of Spotify for all my playlists!

Conversation Starters

Usually, no one is at a loss for words when it’s a gathering with good friends. But! It is fun to throw out a question or two, either before the meal or as dessert is served.

Two questions that Anna and I thought would spark some fun conversation:

The rest of today’s post is for paid subscribers. You know I’m fond of you all, but once a month, I treat my paid subscribers to a post that is just for them. Won’t you join us?