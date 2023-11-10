Cooking dinner every night of the week can be a grind. But, I have a secret to share with you that will make your life easier. Sheet pan dinners.

There are some terrible, convoluted one-pan meal recipes out there. You’ve seen them and I’ve made them. They turn out overcooked meat, rock-hard root vegetables, and soggy green veg.

Sheet pan dinners seem like a gimmick. Something for the ‘gram. But can they actually turn out a meal?

You may be wondering, what exactly is a sheet pan?

Sheet Pans

A full sheet pan, like the ones used in restaurants and commercial bakeries, measures 26 by 18 inches and is used to roast meats and vegetables or bake breads and pastries. It is too large for the average home oven. Most home cooks use a half-sheet pan, which is 13 by 18 inches.

These heavy-duty half-sheet pans are rimmed, flat, and made from either aluminum or sheet steel. Relatively inexpensive, these pans last forever. I own three of them that I purchased over a decade ago and use almost every day. They are perfect for roasting, baking, and carting items from one side of the kitchen to the other.

Another reason I love sheet pans so much? They make dinner and clean-up so easy.

Tips for Sheet Pan Success

Some specific things need to happen on a sheet pan, otherwise, you might as well replace the “ee” with an “i.”

The first time I made a sheet pan meal, I totally messed it up. I added chicken, veggies, and potatoes to a pan and shoved it in the oven. Things were too crowded together, everything cooked at different rates, and it came out soggy and bland.

I hated it.

But! I discovered there is a formula to making sheet pan meals a success. Once I started using the method, all was well in the weeknight dinner world.

What about Thanksgiving? Why yes, you also can make a Thanksgiving turkey dinner on a sheet pan!

Tips:

Cut vegetables roughly the same size so they roast evenly. Coat everything lightly with oil or some type of fat. Timing is everything. Start cooking with whatever takes the longest time. Bone-in chicken and pork chops take around 40 minutes. Dense veggies like squash and potatoes can take nearly 45 minutes before becoming tender. Add quicker cooking items towards the end of the cooking time. Things like fish, asparagus, and broccoli cook in less than 15 minutes. Don’t crowd the pan! Everything needs space to properly brown so it doesn’t steam and get soggy. Use two pans if needed. Add whatever spices, seasonings, or garnishes you want, depending on the flavor profile. NYT Cooking has a very helpful sheet pan guide that covers things in more detail.

Meals like Sheet Pan Shrimp Boil and Sheet Pan Meatball Gyros are easy to throw together any night of the week.

Tell Me

Do you make sheet pan meals? I’d love to know what you are cooking!