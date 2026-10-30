Here we are at the end of October and heading into the holiday season, fast and furiously! There are many good things to eat, drink, and experience in the months to come and, like you, I want to enjoy them all!

But there’s also the potential for overindulgence, weight gain, and poor sleep. I’m planning a few strategies now on ways to avoid that (within reason, of course!).

Today I’m going to share the secrets to delicious celebratory drinks that are also alcohol-free. While I still enjoy a glass of champagne or a cocktail, those occasions are less frequent. I’ve come to realize that I feel and sleep better when I’m not drinking booze (yes, I’m kinda sad about it, but sleep is gold at my age).

My hot take: everyone, including those avoiding alcohol, should have access to pretty and delicious drinks during the holidays. So that’s what we’ll talk about today!

But first, a few announcements.

Need to close your eyes for a hot minute? I read the post to you in the audio above.

Menu Plans

Did you know that every month a brand-new, seasonally inspired menu plan is available to you?

Menu planning is not something we come out of the womb just knowing how to do. I’ve learned the ins and outs of menu planning through many flops and failures. Now that I’ve successfully done it for over 30 years, I’m sharing everything I know with you.

Included in my plans are

Easy Sunday prep items to prepare and nosh on during the week ahead.

Dinner recipes featuring a variety of proteins, veggies, and complex carbs.

Fun weekend extras like desserts and drinkies!

While I currently publish the plans monthly, I am considering publishing them weekly instead.

But I need to hear from you. Let me know your opinion!

Learn more about my menu plans in the Premium Content Library.

Holiday Mocktail Book

Coming in November, I have a special treat for you: a holiday mocktail book! This one features 6 fun holiday drinkies that are seasonal, festive, and alcohol-free. Plus recipes for 2 flavored simple syrups (can be made regular and sugar-free) and pretty ice cubes to add to any drink.

These are mocktails that you are going to love: Ginger Cranberry Mule, Rosemary Lime Rickey, Espresso Martini Mocktail, Salted Maple Rosemary Sour, Nutmeg Ginger Fizz, and Pomegranate Apple Spritz.

Plus easy-to-make Ginger Simple Syrup, Rosemary Simple Syrup, and Festive Ice Cubes that will level up all your drinks.

, November is a great time to become a paid subscriber because you will automatically receive this book with your upgrade!

Making a Great Mocktail

A $20 “mocktail” in a restaurant a lot of the time is nothing more than fruit juice with a garnish in a fancy glass. We’ve all had them. No thank you!

It is absolutely worth it to learn to make your own mocktails at home. With just a few ingredients, you and your peeps can enjoy a fancy and delicious drink at your next holiday gathering or family event without breaking into the piggy bank.

Components

How do we shake together a great mocktail? The secret is a combo of sweet, sour, bitter, and texture working together to bring body and complex flavor to a zero-proof drinkie.

Sweet : Simple syrups (plain or flavored), honey, maple syrup, or unsweetened fruit juices such as apple, orange, mango, and pineapple (these are all naturally sweet).

Sour : Citrus elements like grapefruit, lemon, lime, and yuzu. Shrubs (drinking vinegars) or apple cider vinegar.

Bitter : Strongly brewed tea or coffee, aromatic bitters (regular or non-alcoholic), unsweetened pomegranate juice.

Texture : Kombucha, ginger beer, tonic water, or sparkling water for some fizz. Egg white, aquafaba, or coconut milk for creaminess. Fruit purees for body. All these add to the viscosity and mouthfeel of the drink.

Garnish: Optional, but definitely upgrades the presentation and experience! Salt or sugar rims, dehydrated citrus wheels, fresh herbs, and fresh berries/fruit make the drink feel elevated. Plus, it’s pretty!

Method

Because mocktails do not contain alcohol, they require slightly different construction methods for the best results.

Shake for a shorter amount of time . Shake for just 10 seconds using large ice cubes to avoid excessively diluting the drink. Traditional cocktails require 20 seconds or longer of shaking to chill and dilute the alcohol. Mocktails don’t need as long unless they contain egg white or aquafaba that need to froth up.

Add fizzy items last. Never add them to a shaker! Shake all other items, pour into a glass, then add the carbonated element. If building the drink in the glass, the same holds true: stir ingredients together, then add the fizzy item last to preserve the bubbles.

A mocktail is never going to be “just like” a cocktail made with booze. And honestly, why should it? A well-constructed nonalcoholic drink is delicious and makes any occasion feel sparkly and special!

Further Reading

If you are on the fence about serving alcohol at your next gathering, I have the pros and cons outlined in this article.

Alcohol at Thanksgiving Betty Williams · November 17, 2023 Happy almost Thanksgiving. By this time next week, I will be in a food coma, not wanting to cook or eat anything for a few days. Just kidding. I will be eating pie for breakfast. Read full story

And if you are looking for more mocktails, check out my Sunny Weather Mocktails book in my Bookstore.

Tell Me

What is your favorite mocktail for the holidays? I’d love to hear about it in the comments.

Coming next week: the start of another series, Veggie Forward Desserts! See you next Friday.

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