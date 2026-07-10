Betty Eatz Newsletter

Betty Eatz Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sophia Real | Real Simple Food's avatar
Sophia Real | Real Simple Food
10h

I know exactly what you mean about sticker shock. I often have to pay upwards of EUR 5 for a coffee drink around here which in itself is expensive enough but with those sleepless nights with my little one between a takeaway coffee on the way to creche, one on the way to the office and often another one after lunch, it was starting to add up! So I have started making my own coffees again more, pouring them into my little kinto thermos - which even in this heat keeps iced coffees nice and cold. And I have really enjoyed playing around with both coffee and matcha drinks. But I have yet to try a matcha & horchata combo - I wonder whether it tastes a bit like matcha genmaicha? Either way, on my list to try (horchata in an iced coffee is also terrific!)

Reply
Share
1 reply by Betty Williams
Kerry Faber's avatar
Kerry Faber
12h

Yummm, and yes please! I usually order my matcha drinks, but I have some ceremonial grade matcha at home that I should totally be using! Thanks for giving me the nudge. 😊

Reply
Share
4 replies by Betty Williams and others
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Betty Williams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture