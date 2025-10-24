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Virgin Mary mocktail, fall produce, golden kiwis, and last week's sunset.

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Cook Once, Eat 3x Series

This month has featured the Cook Once, Eat 3x series! Each week, we’ve made one large-batch protein recipe that gave us options to make three entirely different meals. It’s a great solution for those who are busy with work schedules, kids’ sports schedules (those are a special kind of crazy), or have limited time to cook on weeknights.

There’s been roast chicken meals, braised short ribs meals, and pulled pork meals. Hasn’t it been so fun to see how we can repurpose a protein?

Today is the last installment in this series, and it’s all about slow-roasted salmon.

Recipes

Slow-roasted Salmon

Yields 8 to 10 servings

Time: 35-ish minutes

Tender, buttery in texture, and silky smooth salmon! Hot and fast is how I normally cook salmon, but this low and slow version has totally changed my mind. It’s perfectly moist with no hard, dry edges and is melt-in-your-mouth good! Use it in one of the meal ideas below or eat as is. Thanks to Simply Recipes for the recipe inspo.

Ingredients:

2 lbs salmon fillet, with or without skin

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

Preheat oven to 275 F/135 C. Move oven rack to center slot. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Lay the salmon on the parchment. If the fillet has skin still attached, place it skin-side down. Drizzle the olive oil over the fish and evenly spread either with your hand or a clean spoon so that the oil is evenly distributed. Season with salt and pepper. Place the pan in the heated oven and roast for 20 to 25 minutes or until the thickest part reads 125 F/51 C on a probe thermometer. The thickness of the fish will determine how long it needs to cook. Remove from the oven and let rest for 5-ish minutes before serving. If you chose skin-on fish, at this point you can slide a thin spatula between the fish and the skin, and it will cleanly come away. Store leftovers covered in the fridge for up to three days.

Meal Idea #1

Slow-roasted Salmon with Blistered Okra and Tomatoes

Yields 4 servings

Time: 30-ish minutes

Silky smooth salmon with charred okra and tomatoes is a mix of textures and flavors! It all sits atop a schmear of yogurt tahini so that you get a little of everything with each forkful. Simple and delicious! Thanks to Food Fidelity for the blistered okra and tomato recipe inspo.

Ingredients:

1 cup plain thick Greek yogurt (such as Fage)

1/4 cup tahini

1 to 2 Tbsp lemon juice

1/2 tsp finely minced garlic (or 1/4 tsp garlic powder)

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 lb fresh okra

1 cup grape tomatoes

4 servings (around 4 oz each) slow-roasted salmon, reheated (recipe above)

Garnish: lemon zest and chopped parsley or mint

Directions:

Scrape the yogurt, tahini, lemon juice, and garlic into a bowl. Stir together until smooth and combined. Set aside. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Once the oil is shimmery, add the okra and cover with a lid. Cook for four or five minutes, occasionally shaking the pan to prevent the okra from burning on one side. Add the tomatoes and continue to cook for another three or four minutes until blistered and starting to soften. Remove from heat. Now it’s time to build your plate! Make it pretty by placing a dollop of yogurt tahini on a plate. Use the back of the spoon to make an arc or swirly design. Set the salmon and veggies next to the swirl of yogurt. If you’re not into all that, just put it on a plate and call it good. It’s delicious either way! Garnish with lemon zest and chopped herbs.

Meal Idea #2

Black Rice Salmon Bowl

Yields 2 to 3 servings

Time: 40-ish minutes

Sometimes called “forbidden rice” because it was once served only to Chinese royalty, black rice is the base for this easy salmon and veggie bowl! It brings a warm, nutty flavor to this nutrient-packed dish, along with some drama. I think a weeknight benefits from a little drama, the good kind anyway, lol.

Ingredients:

1 cup black rice

2 cups water

1/2 cup frozen edamame, thawed

1 avocado, sliced or cubed

1 cup cucumber, sliced

2 to 3 portions (around 3 oz each) slow-roasted salmon, reheated or room temp

Garnish: chopped green onions, taberu rayu (Japanese garlic chili oil)

Directions:

Rinse the rice in a fine mesh strainer, removing any foreign matter. Dump the rice into a medium saucepan along with the water. Cover and bring to a boil, then lower to a simmer and cook for 30 minutes or until all the water has been absorbed. Let sit covered for 5 minutes. Now it’s time to assemble your bowl! Place a scoop of rice into the bowl, then add equal parts edamame, avocado, cucumber, and salmon. Arrange so it looks pretty (or not). Garnish with green onions and a drizzle of garlic chili oil.

Meal Idea #3

Dairy-free Salmon and Leek Pasta

Yields 2 to 3 generous servings

Time: 20-ish minutes

Dreamy, sublime, and dairy-free! This combo of salmon and pasta was definitely inspired by Lolly Martyn of Weeknight Pasta from Italy and her Butterfly Pasta with Salmon Cream Sauce. It’s easy and so yummy!

As Lolly says in her notes, this is an accommodating and forgiving recipe. I made a few changes, and they all worked out great.

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp kosher salt

1/2 lb (8 oz) penne pasta (or other short pasta)

2 small leeks

1 Tbsp olive oil

1/4 cup white wine (or broth)

1 can (14.5 oz) full-fat coconut milk

1 to 2 cups slow-roasted salmon chunks (recipe above)

Garnish: finely chopped parsley

Directions:

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the salt and the pasta. Cook according to package directions or until al dente, around 8 to 9 minutes. While you wait for the pasta to cook, trim roots from the leeks and discard. Cut off the dark green part of the leeks and discard or use elsewhere. Rinse the white/light green stalks in water to rid them of any dirt. Slice into thin rounds. Add oil to a deep skillet and heat on medium-high heat. Once the oil is shimmery, add the leeks and cook until just tender and starting to brown, around 5 minutes. Tip in the white wine and cook off until the liquid is nearly evaporated. Pour in the coconut milk and turn heat to high. Bring to a boil, then lower heat to medium and let simmer for 5 minutes. The pasta should be done by now! Use a slotted spoon to transfer the pasta directly from the pot to the sauce mixture. If you just can’t go with this idea, drain the pasta as you normally would and dump it into the sauce. Stir to coat the pasta, then add the salmon to the skillet. Garnish with chopped parsley and serve.

More Please!

If you just can’t get enough of salmon, here are more easy salmon recipes for you.

Salmon Wellington: salmon, spinach, and mushrooms wrapped in puff pastry!

Miso Caramel Salmon with Bok Choy: An easy sheet pan meal, ready in under an hour!

Tell Me

Did you have a favorite Cook Once, Eat 3x meal? I’d love to know!

Coming next week: Sober October mocktail recipes! I’ve featured several non-alcoholic drinkies on Notes this month and gathered them all together in an easy-to-reference post. See you next Friday.

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