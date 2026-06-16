Stephanie's Dish with Stephanie Hansen

Welcome to the Betty Eatz Podcast! In every episode, you’ll hear the story behind your favorite food writers, recipe developers, food bloggers, and cookbook authors. Plus, you learn how to identify good recipes and avoid untested AI-created disasters.

Hello! If you like tacos, kimchi, seasonal produce, and bright flavors, you’re in the right place. For those who are new, I’m Betty, a food writer, recipe developer, home cook, and Southern California gal. Every Friday in this newsletter, I share California Cuisine recipes to inspire you, no matter where you live in the world. California is the most ethnically diverse state in the U.S. and is home to many peeps from Asia, South America, and the Mediterranean. The food here reflects that and is a beautiful mash-up! Other places to find me: my food blog, newsletter, YouTube, and Instagram.

My guest on this episode is Stephanie Hansen, broadcast host of a long-running radio show, Emmy Award-winning TV show, cookbook author, food blogger, and podcaster. She also writes Stephanie’s Dish, a newsletter where she shares her tested recipes, personal insights, and travel highlights, among other wonderful things.

Photo courtesy of Stephanie Hansen.

In this episode, Stephanie and I chatted about

How she wound up with a radio show and subsequent TV show (you have to hear this crazy story!).

Her love of the Midwest and how it is having a moment in the food world.

The mash-up of heritage, immigration (old and new), and farming, and how that contributes to her recipes and shows.

Her latest project with her husband, and how it marries fiction and recipes.

Plus, she shares two of her tried-and-true favorite recipes, Swedish Meatballs and Easy Rhubarb Custard Bars!

Photos courtesy of Stephanie Hansen.

If you haven’t yet subscribed to Stephanie’s newsletter, I recommend you do asap!

Links

Swedish Meatballs recipe

Easy Rhubarb Custard Bars recipe

Stephanie’s Dish food blog

Dishing with Stephanie’s Dish podcast

Taste Buds with Stephanie TV show

True North Cabin Cookbook: Recipes and Stories from a North Woods Kitchen

True North Cabin Cookbook Volume Two: Seasonal Recipes from a Cozy Kitchen

The Moon Tavern: A Culinary Love Story (with Recipes)

Photos courtesy of Stephanie Hansen.

Happy listening!

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