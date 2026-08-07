Betty Eatz Newsletter

Betty Eatz Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vanilla Black's avatar
Vanilla Black
10h

Once did a salsa with smashed peas, edamame beans, finely chopped radish and mint. Pretty decent.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Betty Williams and others
Kerry Faber's avatar
Kerry Faber
1d

Wow, this looks delicious and rainbow-esque! Salsa is the only exception where I will eat a raw tomato (yes, I know I’m weird!, so this one is def going on my list!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Betty Williams
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Betty Williams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture