Time for Dins & Dinner Last Night with Emma Frisch and Dimity Palmer-Smith

Welcome to the Betty Eatz Podcast! In every episode, you’ll hear the story behind your favorite food writers, recipe developers, food bloggers, and cookbook authors. Plus, you’ll learn how to identify good recipes and avoid untested AI-created disasters.

Hello! If you like tacos, kimchi, seasonal produce, and bright flavors, you’re in the right place. I’m Betty, a podcaster, food writer, recipe developer, home cook, and Southern California gal. Every Friday, I share California Cuisine recipes in my newsletter to inspire you, no matter where you live in the world. California is the most ethnically diverse state in the U.S. and is home to many peeps from Asia, South America, and the Mediterranean. The food here reflects that and is a beautiful mash-up! Other places to find me: my food blog, newsletter, YouTube, and Instagram.

My guests on this episode are Emma Frisch and Dimity Palmer-Smith of the Dinner Last Night podcast. Emma also writes the TIME FOR DINS newsletter. In case you’re wondering, yes, they are identical twins!

Emma was a top finalist on Food Network Star, opened the glamping destination Firelight Camps, wrote two cookbooks (including New York Times-acclaimed Feast By Firelight), and currently co-hosts the podcast Dinner Last Night with her twin Dimity.

When Dimity isn’t cooking or co-hosting with Emma, she is an education consultant and fitness instructor. She’s also written the book Meal Prep Made Easy.

In this episode, Emma, Dimity, and I chat about:

Growing up with a mom who made home-cooked meals, had a vegetable garden, and who laid the foundation that still influences them today.

How their wide-ranging and diverse travels, immigrant family, and individual interests have all played into their recipe development and menu plans.

Their ongoing interest in how people around the world feed their families, while influenced by culture, specific needs, and family dynamics.

What it’s like to have a fun and fruitful work relationship with a sibling.

Plus, they are sharing a recipe for Peanut Rice Noodles with Shredded Chicken and Vegetables. They love to cook this when they are together. Thank you, ladies, for sharing this recipe with podcast listeners!

Photo courtesy of Emma Frisch.

If you haven’t subscribed yet to their newsletter and podcast, I recommend you do ASAP!

Links

Peanut Rice Noodles with Shredded Chicken and Vegetables recipe

TIME FOR DINS newsletter

Dinner Last Night Podcast

Emma’s food blog

Books

Happy listening!

Find other podcast episodes here.

Subscribe so you never miss an episode or a newsletter!





