A hot and sweaty hello to everyone. Welcome, new subscribers! I’m so glad you found your way here. Take a moment to watch this short video tour of the newsletter and what you can expect. And if you want to know more about what you receive as a subscriber, either free or paid, read more about it here.

Every Friday, we talk about bright and fresh California Cuisine recipes to inspire you, no matter where you live in the world.

Need to close your eyes for a moment? I read the post to you in the audio above.

July: Salads and Sips for 2

It’s meal salads and fun drinkies all month long! They are perfect for enjoying with a friend or your special someone as you watch the sun go down on the patio, at the beach, or on the tailgate of a truck.

We’re talking salads that are colorful, zippy, hearty but not heavy, and most importantly, delicious. Plus, there’s a variety of proteins, seasonal veggies, and lip-smacking dressings. Yes, these easy homemade dressings are so good.

The recipes feed two people generously, with some leftovers. Maybe. And some of the cocktail recipes are easily adapted to be booze-free.

Have you made the Pan-seared Ahi with Mango Avo Salad or the Sumac Chicken and Grilled Artichokes Salad? They are delish! Cocktail/mocktails include Ginger Lemon Drop and Rosewater Spritz, both so refreshing.

Just a reminder that the Recipe Index is updated and current! What is a Recipe Index? It’s a list of all the recipes I’ve featured in the newsletter, divvied up by category. So, it’s great if you are looking for a new appetizer, main dish, dessert, or cocktail. It’s also helpful if you have a memory like mine (what was that salad with peaches called?).

Life in SoCal

What’s it like to live in SoCal? Right now, it’s pretty sweaty if I’m being honest. Thank goodness for air-conditioning! Here are a few glimpses of Southern California life that I’ve posted on Substack Notes. I know not everyone has or wants to install the Substack app, so I’m sharing the fun sweatiness here, too!

Soccer snacks, latest book club read, Newport Beach sunset, and date night at a cigar event.

Podcast

Some of you know I have a podcast. Normally, I don’t talk about it in every newsletter because, well, too much as they say. However, I wanted to mention the most recent episode with Melissa Norman of Yes! You Can Eat This because today’s recipe is perfect for those with food intolerances.

Here’s a taste of what we discussed:

If you haven’t heard the full episode yet, I encourage you to give it a listen! Melissa is a wealth of information and practical tips on dealing with food intolerances.

Listen to episode

Recipes

Tofu Bok Choy Barley Salad

Serves 2 to 3 generously

Time: 1 hour

A hearty, vegan, warm weather salad that is filling but not heavy! Baked tofu sits atop chewy barley and baby bok choy dressed in a gingery, garlicky dressing. Drizzle on some taberu rayu, Japanese garlic chili oil (recipe follows this one), for some extra zing.

Salad Ingredients:

3 cups water

1/2 cup pearl barley

1/4 cup rice wine vinegar

1 Tbsp sesame oil

1 Tbsp brown sugar

1 Tbsp soy sauce or tamari

2 tsp fresh ginger, minced

1 tsp fresh garlic, minced

3 baby bok choy (about 4 to 5 cups), chopped

3 green onions (about 1/4 cup), chopped

Tofu Ingredients:

16 oz extra-firm tofu, drained and patted dry

1 Tbsp soy sauce or tamari

1 Tbsp mirin

1/2 Tbsp brown sugar

1 1/2 Tbsp cornstarch

Garnish: purchased or homemade taberu rayu garlic chili oil (recipe below)

Directions:

Bring the water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Add the barley and cook at a simmer for 30 minutes or according to package directions. Drain and allow to cool slightly. Stir together the vinegar, sesame oil, sugar, soy sauce, ginger, and garlic in a large bowl. Add the drained barley and stir to coat. Add the bok choy and green onions and stir again. Cover and place in the fridge to chill. Preheat the oven to 425 F/220 C. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Tear the tofu, using your hands, into bite-sized pieces. You want those craggy edges! Pour the soy sauce, mirin, and brown sugar into a shallow plate and add the torn tofu. Gently turn to coat the pieces. Sprinkle on about half the cornstarch, turning to coat, and sprinkle on the rest and turn again. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Bake the tofu for 20 minutes or until the edges start to brown. Remove from the oven and carefully peel the pieces off the parchment. Now it’s time to assemble the salad! Place the bok choy barley mixture on a serving platter, then add the tofu on top. Stir gently to combine. Drizzle with garlic chili oil (recipe below) and serve.

Taberu Rayu (Japanese Garlic Chili Oil)

Yields about 1 cup

Time: 20-ish minutes

A delicious Japanese-style chili garlic oil for drizzling on everything from salads to eggs to rice to noodles! It’s mildly hot and majorly delicious. Plus, it’s vegan-friendly. Thanks to Just One Cookbook for the recipe inspo.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup avocado, grapeseed, or other neutral-tasting oil

1/2 cup sesame oil

6 garlic cloves, sliced

2 slices fresh ginger root

3 green onions, trimmed and cut into thirds

3 Tbsp gochugaru (coarse Korean red pepper flakes, not powder)

1 Tbsp sesame seeds

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp granulated sugar

Directions:

Tip the avocado oil and sesame oil into a medium saucepan. Add the sliced garlic, ginger, and green onions. Place on low heat and bring to a simmer. Cook for 10-ish minutes. The mixture will be a little foamy, but watch the garlic carefully. It should start turning a light tan color. Don’t let it burn, or you will regret everything. Remove from the heat. Move the garlic, ginger, and green onions to a paper towel with a slotted spoon and allow them to drain. The garlic will crisp up. Save the garlic to add to the oil. Discard the ginger and green onions or use elsewhere. Pour in the red pepper flakes, sesame seeds, salt, sugar, and crispy garlic. Stir to combine, then cool. Transfer to a clean jar. Store, covered, in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.

Umeboshi Gin Fizz

Yields 1 drink

Time: 5 minutes

Slightly sweet, slightly sour, and delicious! This gin fizz adds the tanginess of umeboshi pickled plum paste (remember we used this ingredient in homemade chamoy last month? I told you it would not go to waste!). It’s a perfect drinkie with any Asian-inspired dish.

Ingredients:

2 oz gin

1 oz fresh lemon juice

1 oz agave or simple syrup

1/2 oz Triple Sec

1 tsp umeboshi plum paste

1 egg white (or 1 oz aquafaba)

2 to 3 oz sparkling water

Directions:

Tip all the ingredients EXCEPT the sparkling water into a cocktail shaker. No ice yet! Cover and shake for 20 seconds until foamy. Add 4 ice cubes, cover, and shake again for 20 seconds or until cold. You have a choice here to double strain using a fine mesh strainer (if you don’t want bits of umeboshi in your drink), otherwise just use the attached cocktail strainer. Pour into a rocks glass. Add sparkling water to the cocktail shaker, cover and briefly shake. Uncover and pour the foam and sparkling water into the glass to make a foamy top. Sip and enjoy!

Tell Me

What salads have you been eating on repeat this summer to beat the heat? I’d love to hear about them!

Coming next week: An Asian-style deconstructed summer roll salad and a fun tamarind-based drink! See you next Friday.

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