Betty Eatz Newsletter

Betty Eatz Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Giovanna Solimando's avatar
Giovanna Solimando
3d

Your tomatoes look so good! And so do the nachos. I think it’s a bit cooler up here.. I just found my very first (tiny and green) tomato in my garden a couple of days ago.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Betty Williams
Elizabeth Pizzinato's avatar
Elizabeth Pizzinato
4d

That freaky tomato!! Four-foot-high plants! But wait—the fact that you even HAVE tomatoes now... As Ellen said, we'll be waiting a few more weeks for our first. Very curious how your blushing experiment will come out.

And this nacho series is sooo, sooo good. Each week is better than the last!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Betty Williams
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Betty Williams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture