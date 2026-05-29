Hello and welcome! If you like tacos, kimchi, seasonal produce, and bright flavors, you’re in the right place.

For those who are new, I’m Betty, a food writer, recipe developer, home cook, and Southern California gal. Every Friday in this newsletter, I share California Cuisine recipes to inspire you, no matter where you live in the world. California is the most ethnically diverse state in the U.S. and is home to many peeps from Asia, South America, and the Mediterranean. The cuisine here reflects that and is a beautiful mash-up of flavors!

Other places to find me are on my food blog, podcast, YouTube, and Instagram.

If your eyes need a mini-vacay, I’ll read the post to you in the audio above.

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Upcoming Events

Creative Recipe Writing Workshop

Food writers, if you want your work to stand out from the crowd and be differentiated from AI-generated content, you’ll want to attend this workshop! It is part of The Food Writers Business Lab and the Write Up Community.

Rebecca Blackwell, Kelsey Erin Shipman, and I will teach you how to bring more humanity, voice, humor, sensory detail, and story into your recipes without sacrificing usefulness or clarity.

This two-part workshop is $99 and isn’t just a bunch of talking heads, lol! It includes homework (don’t worry, it’s fun) and a hands-on portion where you will receive personalized feedback and next steps. You will come away from this lab with a better understanding of how to bring your own personality and perspective to the page, plus ideas for intentionally cultivating your creativity.

Join us for the first session on Wednesday, June 4th, 10 am Pacific/1 pm Eastern.

Register for Workshop

Tomato Time

Tomato season is finally here! Southern California has been gradually heating up over the past few months. This week’s been a steady barrage of days in the 80s F/26s C.

And my tomatoes are blushing.

You might know (or maybe you don’t) that when tomatoes start to change color, it is called “blushing.” The term always makes me think of Elizabeth Bennett’s pink cheeks when others mention Mr. Darcy’s name in her presence. Any other Pride and Prejudice fans out there?

I’ve always believed it was best to leave tomatoes on the vine until fully ripened and lusciously red in color. Just recently, I read an article that explored the notion that when a tomato blushes, meaning that it has entered the ripening stage and is just starting to change color, it is a good time to pick them.

Some reasons why:

The flavor is not better when ripening on the vine as opposed to ripening on the kitchen counter. Once they are at the blush or breaker stage, tomatoes no longer take on added sugars and flavor from the parent plant. I’m super curious about whether or not this is true, so I’m going to pick a few tomatoes that are blushing and compare them with some left on the vine.

Picking blushed tomatoes relieves the plant of continuing to provide nourishment to them. Now that energy can be redirected to green tomatoes. This makes sense to me. Because one of my plants is super top-heavy with fruit, I think picking the blushed orbs will alleviate some of the drooping as well.

Stops pests from eating them before you do. This is something I can fully get behind! Last year, we lost over half our tomato crop to mice. And yes, I was upset.

Speaking of pests, last year I also had a horrible time with hornworms. Every morning, I would peruse my tomato plants with coffee in one hand and the other hand pinching off baby hornworms. My plants, which I’d purchased from a garden center, were riddled with them.

This spring, however, I grew my plants from a grocery store tomato that had germinated on my counter. I had bought it for a recipe, didn’t wind up using it, and neglected it a little too long. It looked similar to the photo below. Yes, very alien-looking! I learned this happens when the tomato overripens and the seeds prematurely germinate.

Photo credit: Avantgardens on Facebook.

The process is called vivipary, which is super fun to say, isn’t it?

I cut the germinated tomato into quarters and planted them in my raised container bed back in February. They’ve grown into incredibly large (seriously, they are almost four feet tall), pest-resistant plants. And the best part? No hornworms! Coinkydink? Not sure, but I’ll take it.

So, are your tomatoes blushing yet? Let me know in the comments.

Nachos, All Month

If you’ve been reading along this month, you know it’s been all nachos, all the time for the past several weeks.

Today is the final installment of our month-long affair! Previously featured were Chicken Caesar Salad Nachos and Mediterranean Nachos, plus an entire dinner party menu that Holly Coppedge and I put together with Loaded Shrimp Nachos, Mexican Street Corn, Candied Jalapenos, and Micheladas!

Loaded shrimp nachos photo by Holly Coppedge.

For the nacho finale, we’re leaning into some elements of my heritage and building Korean Nachos! I like to think of these as quintessentially Southern Californian, a mash-up of different cultures that produces something delicious.

Recipes

Korean Nachos

Serves 4 as an appetizer, 2 to 3 as a main

Crunchy baked gyoza wrappers are piled high with seasoned ground beef, Korean cheesy corn, and kimchi for nachos with an East-West twist! What’s not to love here? For gluten-free peeps, sub in pork rinds, bell pepper pieces, or rice crackers instead of the baked gyoza wrappers.

Korean Nachos recipe

Extras

Some deliciously good add-ons for these nachos? Korean pickled radish, quick cucumber kimchi, and a Soju Margarita!

Sweet, tangy, and crisp, Korean Pickled Radish is traditionally neon yellow, thanks to either gardenia seeds or turmeric powder. This one uses fresh turmeric and black pepper instead and is shockingly easy to make. It’s a refreshing side that brings the crunch!

Korean Pickled Radish recipe

Crunchy, zingy, and mouthwatering, Quick Cucumber Kimchi is a great side salad to any Asian-inspired meal. Full disclosure: it’s not fermented, so technically it’s not kimchi. However! This salad brings all the flavors of traditional kimchi onto your plate with less time and effort.

Quick Cucumber Kimchi recipe

Fruity and fun, this cocktail is perfect with hot and spicy dishes! Soju is a Korean distilled spirit made from rice and comes in several fruity flavors. It is similar to vodka and can be used as a base for many cocktails or enjoyed on its own.

Soju Margarita recipe

Tell Me

What were your favorite nachos this month? I’d love to know the ones that caught your attention and taste buds! Please leave me a comment.

Coming next month: “Healthier Summer Treats!” Things get a little looser when the weather gets warmer, but no one wants to wreck their healthy habits. So I’m pulling in some nutrition experts and foodie friends to help keep things sensible and delicious. See you next Friday!