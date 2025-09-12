A sunny Southern California hello to you! Welcome new followers and subscribers. Every Friday, we chat about California Cuisine recipes that will inspire you, no matter where you live in the world.

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Life in SoCal

Each week, I share with you a little bit about my corner of the world here and on the Notes feed. A subscriber messaged me recently that where she lives in Oregon, the nights are in the 50s F/10 C. Wow! Our nighttime temps here in Southern California aren’t that low yet, but things are s-l-o-w-l-y starting to cool down.

Latest book club read, chili choices, a gin rickey while watching GBBO, and the kind of advice I'm taking right now.

Wraps

If you haven’t heard, we are making sandwich wraps all month long. Never mind that The Atlantic had an article calling them “desperation food.” Homemade wraps are delicious, customizable, and adaptable to any food intolerances.

This week, we are making a riff on Taco Bell’s Crunchwrap Supreme. I think this vegetarian version is better than the original, but **full disclosure,** I also have not eaten at a Taco Bell in 30-ish years. So, please don’t shoulder-check me if you are a fan of the original and disagree, lol.

What is in a crunch wrap? The fast food version features a flour tortilla layered with hot items (cooked ground beef and cheese sauce) and cold items (lettuce, tomato, and sour cream) with a crispy corn tortilla placed in the middle to separate the hot and cold ingredients. The outer tortilla is folded and toasted in a skillet.

This vegetarian version replaces the meat with red lentils. They cook quickly in broth and give the wrap a nice hit of plant protein.

My 23-year-old requested these several times this past week, saying, “Bro, it’s gas.” In case you don’t speak Gen Z, the rough translation is, “Mother, these are delightful.”

Recipe

Vegetarian Crunch Wraps

Yields 4 wraps

Time: 45-ish minutes

Inspired by Taco Bell’s Crunchwrap Supreme, this vegetarian version is meat-free and easily adapted to be vegan (or meaty!) with a few swaps. It’s a quick and delicious meal with endless possibilities.

Notes:

Need these to be vegan? Sub in vegan cheese and vegan sour cream.

Want these to be meat-filled, instead? Sub (or add!) in one pound of cooked ground meat. My son adds leftover steak to his wrap.

If you don’t have tostada shells (or not in the mood to fry your own), use a layer of corn tortilla chips instead. I’ve done it before, and they are a good stand-in!

Ingredients:

1 cup red lentils

3 1/3 cup vegetable broth

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp ground cumin

1/2 tsp garlic powder

8 large (burrito size) flour tortillas

4 tostada shells (or corn tortillas fried until crisp)

1 cup Monterey Jack or other melting cheese, shredded

8 Tbsp sour cream

2 cups lettuce, shredded

1 cup tomato, chopped

3/4 cup white onion, chopped

1/2 cup cilantro, chopped

4 Tbsp olive oil, divided use

Directions:

Rinse the lentils in cool water and pick out any misshapen lentils or small stones. Drain in a fine mesh strainer. Tip the broth into a medium saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat. Add the lentils, salt, cumin, and garlic powder. Lower the heat to medium and cook uncovered for 10 minutes or until broth is absorbed and lentils are tender. Trim 4 of the flour tortillas by placing the hard tostada shell in the center of a flour tortilla and cutting around it to make a smaller flour tortilla. You will now have 4 smaller soft tortilla rounds the same size as the hard tostada shell. Now it’s time to build the wrap! Spoon one-fourth of the lentils in the center of a large (uncut) tortilla. Add a few tablespoons of cheese, then place the hard tostada shell on top. Spread on 2 tablespoons of sour cream. Add some lettuce, tomato, onion, and cilantro. Top with a little more cheese, then place the tortilla circle cutout on top. Place a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1 tablespoon of oil. While the skillet heats, fold the edges of the large bottom tortilla up toward the center to enclose everything. You will have 6 or 7 pleats. Once the skillet is hot, add the crunch wrap pleat-side down. Cook for 2 or 3 minutes or until golden. Flip to the other side and cook for 2 minutes more or until golden and crisp. Transfer to a cutting board and cut in half to serve. Repeat with remaining crunch wraps. Serve with salsa, extra sour cream, or hot sauce.

Salsas

If you are like me, you probably have a fridge side door crammed full of condiments, including salsas. However, it is always a fun and delicious project to make your own from scratch. If you’ve never made salsa, it’s not hard, I promise.

My new favorite, and one that I had on repeat all summer: Dill Pickle Salsa. Yes, it’s kinda crazy, but mouthwateringly good! I highly recommend you give this one a try.

Dill Pickle Salsa!

Another great salsa is one I learned from Douglas | Inspired by México, who was a recent guest on my podcast. I participated in his Cook Along and made Salsa Borracha, also known as Drunken Salsa. It’s smoky, delicious, and surprisingly mild (perfect for middle-aged tummies like mine). My family loves it!

Salsa Borracha!

Have you tuned in to the episode featuring Douglas? It’s a fun one! He shares authentic Mexican recipes geared for home cooks, as well as his culinary experience from two decades of living and running a cafe in Mexico.

Listen

Rewards

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Read the details of this offer by clicking on the photo below. And yes, that’s me! Not the one in the bikini, lol.

Tell Me

Have you had a crunch wrap (either Taco Bell or homemade)? I’d love to hear about it in the comment section!

Next week: A Mediterranean-style meatball wrap! This one will be just for paid subscribers. See you next Friday.