Betty Eatz Newsletter

Betty Eatz Newsletter

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Mira Dessy's avatar
Mira Dessy
Sep 13, 2025

I haven't eaten at Taco Bell in decades and had no idea such a thing existed. I love the hot side + cold side + crunch in the middle idea. I'm going to have to see if I can find some large tortilla size gluten free wraps to try this with! And although I'm an omnivorous eater I love the idea of the lentils. Thanks for sharing.

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Lolly Martyn's avatar
Lolly Martyn
Oct 2, 2025

I love your voiceovers!! I listened while doing my dishes tonight 🥰

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