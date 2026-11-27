Now that Turkey Day is behind us, we can shift into winter holiday mode. Are you one of those who refuses to decorate for Christmas or Hanukkah until after Thanksgiving? I’m with you on that! This weekend, we will be dragging down the holiday decor boxes from the garage and stringing up lights.

If you are already gift shopping, I encourage you to take a peek at my Bookstore for cookbooks that are downloadable and printable. They make perfect gifts for all the cooks in your life!

A Holiday Gift for You

Speaking of gifts, one is waiting for you: my new book, Holiday Mocktails!

It features 6 fun holiday drinkies that are seasonal, festive, and alcohol-free. Plus recipes for 2 flavored simple syrups (regular and sugar-free) and pretty ice cubes to add to any drink.

You’ll love making these seasonal mocktails to enjoy at home: Ginger Cranberry Mule, Rosemary Lime Rickey, Espresso Martini Mocktail, Salted Maple Rosemary Sour, Nutmeg Ginger Fizz, and Pomegranate Apple Spritz.

Plus, easy-to-make Ginger Simple Syrup, Rosemary Simple Syrup, and Festive Ice Cubes that will level up all your drinks this season!

, become a paid subscriber any time this month, and the book is yours! It’s my thanks to you for joining the community.

December Live Cooking Class

It’s almost time for December’s live cooking class! Each month you receive fresh recipes and the chance to cook along, ask questions, and learn directly from some very talented cooks in the CookStack Collective.

Stephanie Hansen will be sharing how to make her holiday favorites: Baked Brie with Sundried Tomatoes, Roasted Shrimp, and Cranberry Jalapeno Salsa. These are wonderful to share at your next festive gathering.

Photos courtesy of Stephanie Hansen.

Join us to cook along live, or pour a glass of something yummy and just watch.

The fun happens next Friday, December 4, 2026, at 3 pm Pacific/6 pm Eastern.

The class is free for all paid subscribers. I’d love for you to join us!

Veggie Forward Desserts

In a season of feasting and festivities, I’m always looking for a way to include more vegetables wherever I can. This month, they’ve appeared in veggie-forward desserts like Pumpkin Ginger Yogurt Bark, Sweet Corn Pie, and guest chef Stephanie Hansen’s Carrot Cake with Cranberries and Pecans.

These vegetables aren’t disguised or hidden. They are up front and center with their color and flavor on full display. And because they’re naturally sweet, less sweetener is needed in the recipes.

Today, we’re playing around with beets. Some of you may be familiar with Nigel Slater’s famous chocolate beetroot cake, which became a thing in the late 2000s for its moist and fudgy interior. We’re running with that thought and making bite-sized chocolate beet truffles!

These are great to make ahead, freeze, and have on hand for the next potluck or party. Or keep them as an emergency stash for your next “Leave me alone, I’m watching The Diplomat” night at home.

Recipe

Chocolate Beet Truffles

Yields 20 truffles

Time: 20 minutes plus 2 hours chill time

Lush and fudgy, these are such a treat! Medjool dates bring caramel-like sweetness, while a surprising ingredient (cooked beet!) adds deep color.

Before you scroll away thinking, “Girl, why you gotta mess with dessert?” I want you to know these are absolutely delicious chocolate truffles. And I’m not even kidding.

If you are paying closer attention to what you eat like I am, including reducing refined sugar in your diet, you might feel sad about missing out on sweet treats. I know it was a struggle for me at first.

Thankfully, there are so many delicious healthier alternatives, and these vegan chocolate truffles are at the top of my list. They are naturally sweetened, gluten-free, nut-free, and vegan/Paleo-friendly. Most importantly, though, they are fudgy and amazing and I really want you to make them!

Chocolate Beet Truffle recipe

More Chocolatey Things

Sometimes it has to be chocolate, am I right? More chocolatey goodness to consider:

Easy Rocky Road Candy. Sweet, nutty, chewy, and only four ingredients! The easiest candy you’ll make this season.

6-Ingredient Flourless Chocolate Cake. Super rich and chocolatey but not dense or heavy! This gluten-free wonder of a cake is a lot like life: the outside is cracked and messy, but inside it is rich and satisfying.

4-Seed Chocolate Bark. Crunchy and chocolatey, reminiscent of a Nestle’s Crunch bar but much better for you with toasted quinoa, chia, pepitas, and sesame. Yum!

Tell Me

Did you have a favorite veggie-forward dessert featured this month? Or maybe it’s one made with another vegetable. Do tell.

Coming next: December will be a month of appetizers! It’s the season to graze, and we’re here for it. See you next Friday.

Shop my Bookstore!