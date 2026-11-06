There is a lot of gathering, eating, and feasting in the weeks ahead. I’m always happy when I can get an extra veggie or two tucked into meals. And even into desserts! We’re going to lean into that even more this month.

Today marks the start of this month’s series: Veggie Forward Desserts. I think you are going to be pleasantly surprised by all the goodies in store for you!

Hello and welcome! If you like tacos, kimchi, seasonal produce, and bright flavors, you’re in the right place. For those who are new, I’m Betty, a food writer, recipe developer, home cook, and Southern California gal. Every Friday in this newsletter, I help you plan meals with California Cuisine recipes to inspire you, no matter where you live in the world. California is the most ethnically diverse state in the U.S. and is home to many peeps from Asia, South America, and the Mediterranean. The cuisine here reflects that and is a beautiful mash-up of flavors! Other places to find me: my food blog, podcast, YouTube, and Instagram.

If you need to close your eyes for a hot minute, I read the post to you in the audio above.

Before we get to today’s recipe, a few announcements.

This Month’s Cooking Class

Join us for November’s live cooking class! Each month you receive fresh recipes and the chance to cook along, ask questions, and learn directly from some very talented cooks in the CookStack Collective.

Next week, Kerry Faber will be teaching how to make her autumnal Cabbage-Wrapped Chicken Parm Meatballs. They are gluten-free and topped with marinara and melted cheese. Everything comes together into a deliciously comforting dish that’s as fun to make as it is to eat.

Photos courtesy of Kerry Faber.

For those who don’t know, Kerry is a longtime professional recipe tester who trained in culinary school. She develops recipes for home cooks everywhere. This recipe has earned a coveted spot in Kerry’s regular dinner rotation, and she hopes it becomes a favorite in your house, too!

Mark your calendar for Tuesday, November 10, at 1 pm Pacific/4 pm Eastern.

Learn more about the monthly cooking classes and view the calendar.

This Month’s Menu Plan

Did you know that every month I release a brand-new, seasonally inspired menu plan? The November Menu Plan has been posted!

In addition to my own recipes, I feature a guest chef who contributes their tried-and-true recipes to the plan. November’s Menu Plan features Stephanie Hansen, the Emmy® Award-winning program host of the Emmy Award-winning show Taste Buds with Stephanie. She’s also a broadcaster, storyteller, podcaster, cookbook author of the True North Cabin Cookbook Volumes 1 and 2, and social commentator behind StephaniesDish.com.

Photos courtesy of Stephanie Hansen.

Some of the recipes included this month are Stephanie’s Bao Buns Soup, Chicken Squash Coconut Curry, Pecan Pie Bars, Spinach Artichoke Dip, and Boozy Crockpot Apple Cider. Don’t they all look so fabulous?

Learn more about the menu plans in the Premium Content Library.

My Holiday Gift to You

Become a paid subscriber this month, and you’ll receive my new Holiday Mocktails book as a thank you!

It features 6 fun holiday drinkies that are seasonal, festive, and alcohol-free. Plus recipes for 2 flavored simple syrups (can be made regular and sugar-free) and pretty ice cubes to add to any drink.

These are mocktails that you are going to love: Ginger Cranberry Mule, Rosemary Lime Rickey, Espresso Martini Mocktail, Salted Maple Rosemary Sour, Nutmeg Ginger Fizz, and Pomegranate Apple Spritz.

Plus easy-to-make Ginger Simple Syrup, Rosemary Simple Syrup, and Festive Ice Cubes that will level up all your drinks this season.

A Month of Veggie Forward Desserts

As I mentioned earlier, I’m always looking for a way to get more plants into my diet. But vegetables in dessert? Is this just going too far?

If this sounds crazy, please hear me out. Think about the vegetable-based sweet treats that we are already familiar with: black bean brownies, carrot muffins, sweet potato pie, and zucchini bread. Vegetables add not only flavor but nutrients, fiber, and vibrant color.

Plus, these goodies are delicious!

This month, we’ll be exploring how to fold vegetables into cake, pie, truffles, and today’s frozen treat: Pumpkin Ginger Yogurt Bark!

Recipe

Pumpkin Ginger Yogurt Bark

Yield: 9x13 pan of bark

Time: 20 minutes plus 4 hours chilling

This is such a chill dessert, in more ways than one. Frozen yogurt bark is a light and refreshing treat, especially after a heavy meal. It’s also a great make-ahead dessert that can be frozen days or even weeks before serving.

Frozen treats need a little extra extract and spices because freezing can blunt flavors. So, don’t be afraid of the amount of ginger and cinnamon here!

Yogurt Base Ingredients:

2 cups plain Greek yogurt, 5% milkfat

2 Tablespoons maple syrup

1 Tablespoon finely grated fresh ginger

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Pumpkin Swirl Ingredients:

1/4 cup pumpkin puree

1 Tablespoon maple syrup

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Toppings:

2 Tablespoons toasted, salted pumpkin seeds (pepitas)

2 Tablespoons crystallized ginger, diced

Directions:

Prep a 9x13-inch baking dish by lining it with parchment paper. Alternatively, use a parchment-lined, rimmed baking sheet. Mix the yogurt base ingredients in a bowl. Spread into an even layer about 1/4-inch thick on the parchment paper. If you are using a baking sheet, spread the yogurt into approximately a 9x13-inch rectangle. Stir together the pumpkin swirl ingredients in a small bowl. Dollop on top of the yogurt and gently swirl with the back of a spoon into swoops and loops all over the yogurt. Sprinkle on the toppings evenly. Place the pan in the freezer on a flat surface. Freeze, uncovered, for 4 hours or overnight to harden. Break the bark into pieces. Store in a covered container in the freezer until ready to serve. The bark softens quickly at room temperature, so remove it from the freezer just before eating. Don’t let it thaw, or it will go mushy!

More Frozen Treats

We think of frozen treats as summertime fare, but I think they are also wonderful to enjoy after big holiday meals. They are light and refreshing! Here are two to make and serve this month.

Tomato Sorbet. Cool and savory-sweet! So fresh as a dessert or a palate cleanser between courses.

Frozen Yogurt Bites. Creamy and delicious! Easy to make and even easier to eat.

Tell Me

What is your favorite dessert that includes a vegetable? I want to hear about it!

Coming next week: a casual dinner party menu with Stephanie Hansen! Nothing remotely Thanksgiving about this one. It’s giving upscale steakhouse vibes, and I’m here for it. See you next Friday.